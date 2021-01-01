They don't need to care though do they?
They haven't got where they are in life by caring about those less fortunate as they have no understanding of what 'having no money' looks like.
Used to piss me off with my parents when we'd be discussing things about their business, where I'd be trying to get better pay and conditions for everyone.
Ooh, we can't afford that!
Really?
You have no idea what 'cant afford' actually means.
It has nothing to do with not having so much to save or put in a pension or not having a holiday or a new car.
It means I've got 50p to live on till payday in 4 days time, need petrol to get to work and I've not paid for the kids school dinners yet.
Like the Tory prick who said firefighters should budget better if they're using food banks and earning over £30k per year.
Do we have a single politician in Westminster that's actually worked in a real world job?
Any factory workers, ex warehousing staff, street cleaners etc?
Its the old line from the nice Tories.
We know it hurts, but theres simply nothing that we can do about it.
The shrug of the shoulders, the pat on the head, the expression of theres nothing else we can do Im afraid
Pathetic
(Nice as opposed to the horrible Tories (Rees Mogg etc!) who would then argue that we had no right to healthcare anyway and wed had it too easy for too long)