« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 528 529 530 531 532 [533]   Go Down

Author Topic: Tories. Shambles.  (Read 727775 times)

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,926
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21280 on: Today at 10:45:30 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 10:35:06 am
They don't need to care though do they?

They haven't got where they are in life by caring about those less fortunate as they have no understanding of what 'having no money' looks like.

Used to piss me off with my parents when we'd be discussing things about their business, where I'd be trying to get better pay and conditions for everyone. 

Ooh, we can't afford that! 

Really? 

You have no idea what 'cant afford' actually means. 

It has nothing to do with not having so much to save or put in a pension or not having a holiday or a new car. 

It means I've got 50p to live on till payday in 4 days time, need petrol to get to work and I've not paid for the kids school dinners yet.

Like the Tory prick who said firefighters should budget better if they're using food banks and earning over £30k per year.

Do we have a single politician in Westminster that's actually worked in a real world job?

Any factory workers, ex warehousing staff, street cleaners etc?
Its the old line from the nice Tories.

We know it hurts, but theres simply nothing that we can do about it.

The shrug of the shoulders, the pat on the head, the expression of theres nothing else we can do Im afraid

Pathetic




(Nice as opposed to the horrible Tories (Rees Mogg etc!) who would then argue that we had no right to healthcare anyway and wed had it too easy for too long)
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,009
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21281 on: Today at 10:46:14 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 10:35:06 am
They don't need to care though do they?

They haven't got where they are in life by caring about those less fortunate as they have no understanding of what 'having no money' looks like.

Used to piss me off with my parents when we'd be discussing things about their business, where I'd be trying to get better pay and conditions for everyone. 

Ooh, we can't afford that! 

Really? 

You have no idea what 'cant afford' actually means. 

It has nothing to do with not having so much to save or put in a pension or not having a holiday or a new car. 

It means I've got 50p to live on till payday in 4 days time, need petrol to get to work and I've not paid for the kids school dinners yet.

Like the Tory prick who said firefighters should budget better if they're using food banks and earning over £30k per year.

Do we have a single politician in Westminster that's actually worked in a real world job?

Any factory workers, ex warehousing staff, street cleaners etc?

I dont think there will many.

The other issue with MPs is the ones that get promoted to work in a sector they know fuck all about.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,877
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21282 on: Today at 10:49:22 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 10:30:14 am
Sky News have done a brilliant job exposing MP's earning from other jobs / work. The list is sickening and I'm disappointed in David Lammy albeit his earning don't compare to the amount of cash many Tories are taking in. Absolute gobshites the lots of them.
Stinks. it encourages the worst type into Politics. be a MP and you can earn a fortune on the side for a few hours work a year.
It's the MPs who only started being paid by company's since they became a MP that do my head in, it's obviously money in the back pocket for services and connections since they became a MP, anyone who worked for a company years before they became a MP must have got the job on merit so I wouldn't be as harsh on them.
Am disappointed in Lammy but I would like to give him the benefit of the doubt for now. figures of £2.000 doesn't sound like much of a back hander for him to use his influance and connections. must be more to it.
Logged
@Alan_McGuinness
My son has lived through four chancellors, three home secretaries, two prime ministers and two monarchs.

He's four months old.

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,767
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21283 on: Today at 10:53:46 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:45:30 am
Its the old line from the nice Tories.

We know it hurts, but theres simply nothing that we can do about it.

The shrug of the shoulders, the pat on the head, the expression of theres nothing else we can do Im afraid

Pathetic




(Nice as opposed to the horrible Tories (Rees Mogg etc!) who would then argue that we had no right to healthcare anyway and wed had it too easy for too long)

Pretty much the exact same words were uttered by the witch in that 1982 snow documentary last night mate.

Difficult decisions.  Only a limited amount of money.  Need to budget and prioritise.

As Rob said, absolutely nothing has fucking changed in 40yrs.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,767
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21284 on: Today at 10:55:23 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:46:14 am
I dont think there will many.

The other issue with MPs is the ones that get promoted to work in a sector they know fuck all about.

Always made me wonder how that happened as it would never happen in a real job.
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,642
Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21285 on: Today at 11:09:02 am »
What does Lammy make his money from?
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,413
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21286 on: Today at 11:20:36 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:49:34 am
Hes obviously not poor by any stretch of the imagination, but I think most of the money that gets attributed to him being worth however many hundreds of millions is actually his wifes wealth from her father rather then Sunaks own wealth.
Either that or it was a very successful chemists shop.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,554
Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21287 on: Today at 11:21:23 am »
He did make quite a lot of money working as a banker in 'The City'.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 528 529 530 531 532 [533]   Go Up
« previous next »
 