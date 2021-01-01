Sky News have done a brilliant job exposing MP's earning from other jobs / work. The list is sickening and I'm disappointed in David Lammy albeit his earning don't compare to the amount of cash many Tories are taking in. Absolute gobshites the lots of them.



Stinks. it encourages the worst type into Politics. be a MP and you can earn a fortune on the side for a few hours work a year.It's the MPs who only started being paid by company's since they became a MP that do my head in, it's obviously money in the back pocket for services and connections since they became a MP, anyone who worked for a company years before they became a MP must have got the job on merit so I wouldn't be as harsh on them.Am disappointed in Lammy but I would like to give him the benefit of the doubt for now. figures of £2.000 doesn't sound like much of a back hander for him to use his influance and connections. must be more to it.