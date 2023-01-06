I'm not talking about Owen Jones, I don't give a fuck about his opinion and whether it is ideological or not, the guys a bit of a twat. I was just saying I think in this particular case he does seem to have a bit of a point.
Without raising pay for NHS staff, you are not going to be able to recruit enough people to make up for those leaving the country and in this case as I was pointing out, leaving to work privately.
Having the NHS spend money getting private providerrs to do work for them is going to increase demand for labour in the private secotr, who are then going to recruit more on higher wages than the NHS pays.
I honestly don't think there is any quick fix for this that won't do more harm in the long term. The NHS just needs to pay better, and train more staff, and that will take time.
Nobody expects any quick fix. this is about recognising and solving 2 problems, short term and long term. we all know we have to train more people to solve the long term problem. short term is about helping the people who have been left suffering in pain for years, doing nothing is not a solution. arguing we have to train more people is not a solution.
Owen Jones has a agenda so he has lost the credibility to argue a reasoned opinion based on what he believes, this is about looking for something to justify opposing sending patients private.
He argues NHS staff will move to the private health sector. maybe but he's left a bit out. will all these people move to the private health sector care and back again once the NHS waiting lists come down and the work dries up. we have to remember why so many left the NHS, the Torys. the NHS staff will know things are going to change dramatically once Labour gain power. more pay, more staff, better conditions, a government who will treat them with respect rather than scapegoats, Labour will treat the NHS staff better in many ways. staff who have left might also be tempted back once they see the NHS on the right footing. immigration of trained staff will help. I expect staffing to rise once Labour gain power. same with care, more people tempted back.
The main point is nothing should be written in stone. if Labour have to change course then so be it but at least try to help people first as the situation is desperate.