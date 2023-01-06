« previous next »
Tories. Shambles.

Re: Tories. Shambles.
Quote from: Elmo! on January  6, 2023, 06:30:08 pm
I'd imagine they might not have much spare capacity, but they won't have huge waiting lists. The main USP of private healthcare is avoid the waiting lists so it's always in their interests to have some spare beds etc. But if the NHS tries to use them for a lot of work, they are going to recruit to make sure they still maintain that USP. They're not going to just take on those patients and accept that they will have waiting lists as well.


And where mainly recruit from?

The NHS.

Thus compounding the problem of understaffing in the NHS, and the predictable response of the Tories (and possibly Labour) being 'we must use more private sector involvement to get the waiting times down'

You can see where this leads...
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: Tories. Shambles.
Quote from: filopastry on January  6, 2023, 05:43:22 pm
Best just let people carry on dying then in the name of purity.


[sigh]

It's nothing to do with 'purity' and everything to do with protecting the longer-term ethos of the work of the NHS being delivered by the people directly employed by the NHS, and ridding it of paying private corporations, which sees a big chunk of cash leeched out to pay for the massive salary packages of senior execs and dividends to shareholders (many of which are parasitic 'private equity' wankers)

A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: Tories. Shambles.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on January  6, 2023, 06:57:04 pm

And where mainly recruit from?

The NHS.

Thus compounding the problem of understaffing in the NHS, and the predictable response of the Tories (and possibly Labour) being 'we must use more private sector involvement to get the waiting times down'

You can see where this leads...

Exactly, that was my point. It's essentially moving the same staff from place to another, more expensive to the NHS place. The only solution I see is to immediately give substantial pay rises to NHS staff to increase staffretention whilst looking to increase training numbers in the long term.
Re: Tories. Shambles.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on January  6, 2023, 06:57:04 pm

And where mainly recruit from?

The NHS, thus compounding the problem of understaffing in the NHS, and the predictable response of the Tories (and possibly Labour) being 'we must use more private sector involvement to get the waiting times down'

Which goes back to the point I have made on multiple times, the doctors and consultants who work in the private sector are exactly the same people who work in the NHS, they split their time or moonlight across the two. Whatever goes into the private sector comes out of the NHS.

At the beginning of lockdown in 2020 my best mate had a tumour on the side of his neck, waiting time to have it removed was 3 months. He got himself added to his Mrs insurance and went private and the same consultant who was going to operate on him in the NHS removed the tumour from his neck in 6 weeks privately.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Re: Tories. Shambles.
Quote from: Elmo! on January  6, 2023, 06:07:37 pm
I'm not talking about Owen Jones, I don't give a fuck about his opinion and whether it is ideological or not, the guys a bit of a twat. I was just saying I think in this particular case he does seem to have a bit of a point.

Without raising pay for NHS staff, you are not going to be able to recruit enough people to make up for those leaving the country and in this case as I was pointing out, leaving to work privately.

Having the NHS spend money getting private providerrs to do work for them is going to increase demand for labour in the private secotr, who are then going to recruit more on higher wages than the NHS pays.

I honestly don't think there is any quick fix for this that won't do more harm in the long term. The NHS just needs to pay better, and train more staff, and that will take time.
Nobody expects any quick fix.  this is about recognising and solving 2 problems, short term and long term. we all know we have to train more people to solve the long term problem. short term is about helping the people who have been left suffering in pain for years, doing nothing is not a solution. arguing we have to train more people is not a solution.
Owen Jones has a agenda so he has lost the credibility to argue a reasoned opinion based on what he believes, this is about looking for something to justify opposing sending patients private.
He argues NHS staff will move to the private health sector.  maybe but he's left a bit out. will all these people move to the private health sector care and back again once the NHS waiting lists come down and the work dries up. we have to remember why so many left the NHS, the Torys. the NHS staff will know things are going to change dramatically once Labour gain power. more pay, more staff, better conditions, a government who will treat them with respect rather than scapegoats, Labour will treat the NHS staff better in many ways. staff who have left might also be tempted back once they see the NHS on the right footing. immigration of trained staff will help. I expect staffing to rise once Labour gain power. same with care, more people tempted back.
The main point is nothing should be written in stone. if Labour have to change course then so be it but at least try to help people first as the situation is desperate.


@Alan_McGuinness
My son has lived through four chancellors, three home secretaries, two prime ministers and two monarchs.

He's four months old.

Re: Tories. Shambles.
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on January  6, 2023, 02:16:59 pm
Of course wee Owen is ideologically opposed:

https://mobile.twitter.com/OwenJones84/status/1610977976853712899

Read the thread. He's a prick.

The Tories did not plan this - they are too fucking stupid for that - but they will take advantage of it where they can. But we are where we are, and people are dying. The NHS is collapsing. Emergency measures need to be enabled. It is the same ideological thinking which drove Lexit. Total bollocks.

FFS, Whilst I have a begrudging admiration for your persistence, you have shown nothing to prove your point, as opposed to me posting words from a Jones article where he opposes it on capacity.

The way centrists go for jones with such stubbornness is really weird.

Re: Tories. Shambles.
Quote from: Elmo! on January  6, 2023, 07:06:30 pm
Exactly, that was my point. It's essentially moving the same staff from place to another, more expensive to the NHS place. The only solution I see is to immediately give substantial pay rises to NHS staff to increase staffretention whilst looking to increase training numbers in the long term.


Spot on.

But we also need to address the care issue. Creating 'halfway house' facilities where elderly patients who don't need to be in hospital but can't just be discharged without being in the care system could be relocated to. Lower levels of care required than if in hospitals, so lower costs.

Requisition care homes if needed.

I'm sick of the mentality amongst successive governments that nothing can be done that harms businesses and the ability of some spiv to make a quick quid.

In WW2, the government just requisitioned buildings & facilities.
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: Tories. Shambles.
My mate's neighbour needed a hip replacement because she was in agony. The NHS consultant wouldn't do it because she was too young and the parts don't last forever. So she went private, and they did do it, in fact the same bloke did it?!
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Re: Tories. Shambles.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on January  6, 2023, 07:17:42 pm

Spot on.

But we also need to address the care issue. Creating 'halfway house' facilities where elderly patients who don't need to be in hospital but can't just be discharged without being in the care system could be relocated to. Lower levels of care required than if in hospitals, so lower costs.

Requisition care homes if needed.

I'm sick of the mentality amongst successive governments that nothing can be done that harms businesses and the ability of some spiv to make a quick quid.

In WW2, the government just requisitioned buildings & facilities.

I thought they'd signed up to use a load of hotels??
Re: Tories. Shambles.
Quote from: Robinred on January  5, 2023, 11:21:17 am
This is beyond tiresome. Starmers conference speech contained enough solid policy outlines to encourage all sensible voters to see the nonsense of theyre all the same shite.

If you dont vote for the only viable alternative you are one of the left wingers who ensure more years of Tory government.

It really is that simple.
OK Mr Political and Economic theorist, that's the kind of patronising and condescending point of view that's really going to win over those pesky voters that *you* deem not to be 'sensible'
Re: Tories. Shambles.
Quote from: Elmo! on January  6, 2023, 07:06:30 pm
Exactly, that was my point. It's essentially moving the same staff from place to another, more expensive to the NHS place. The only solution I see is to immediately give substantial pay rises to NHS staff to increase staffretention whilst looking to increase training numbers in the long term.
As I mentioned more than once earlier today, staff hours will go up in the private sector, and the ratio of patients to staff will have to rise too. I do not know the difference in the hours and ratios between the NHS and private, but it is safe to assume they are much more favourable in private healthcare.

So, the possibility of movement of staff from the NHS staff to private healthcare is not really a problem. Indeed, as work in private health becomes tougher, there will be less incentive for staff to move.

I mentioned earlier that the private healthcare industry and their staff will need to be compensated - that's an unavoidable reality. And there needs to a very sharp increase in NHS pay too (it would be very inequitable and counterproductive for the private healthcare staff to benefit while NHS staff do not). It will be very expensive, but it will be for a limited period while the NHS begins finds foreign staff and and improve facilities. I cannot imagine how difficult it will be, but what's the alternative? Seriously, does anyone have a practical suggestion for how to deal with the present crisis that does not involve private healthcare?
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: Tories. Shambles.
Quote from: Elmo! on January  6, 2023, 07:06:30 pm
Exactly, that was my point. It's essentially moving the same staff from place to another, more expensive to the NHS place. The only solution I see is to immediately give substantial pay rises to NHS staff to increase staffretention whilst looking to increase training numbers in the long term.

I don't think the private hospitals have a lot of nurses in the places, they're not all they're cracked up to be. When my brother had his back surgery in a private hospital on the NHS in 99 and my stepdad had his bypass in 2004 at the Alexandra, it was only the surgeon from the NHS hospitals (Southampton and Broadgreen respectively) that were there, the nurses where all employed by the hospital. I know its a long time ago, but there were more nurses on the heart ward in Wythenshawe when I had my op than there were in the Alexandra, I know I saw a lot more of the nurses on a daily basis than either of them did in the private hospital. The private hospitals also don't have the High Dependency ward and the Intensive Care wards - any issues and you are in the shit, you're looking at an ambulance transfer to an NHS hospital. After your op you are just wheeled back to your room and checked on now and again - I came out of theatre into ICU and had 24 hour care and then 2 days in HDU with again 24 hour care. Its not nice for the families either seeing you wheeled straight out of theatre, my Ma was crying her eyes out when she saw the state of my step dad, I'd been out of surgery for 24 hours before I had visitors and I still looked grey but better than I was.

One thing I have been told happens and a lad at works sister did just this, is to quit the NHS and then go agency. She ended up working back in the same ward on double the pay. This is something that shouldn't be happening.
Fuck the Tories

Re: Tories. Shambles.
Quote from: rob1966 on January  6, 2023, 07:42:03 pm
One thing I have been told happens and a lad at works sister did just this, is to quit the NHS and then go agency. She ended up working back in the same ward on double the pay. This is something that shouldn't be happening.

Yeah this is something that can and should be fixed fairly easily. My sister is a doctor in a hospital up here, and I can't remember the exact details but they're not allowed to pay nurses a higher overtime rate, so the only alternative when facing a staffing shortfall - which is constantly at the moment - is to hire agency staff on literally several times the rate they could get their staff to do it on overtime.
Re: Tories. Shambles.
Quote from: Elmo! on January  6, 2023, 07:44:28 pm
Yeah this is something that can and should be fixed fairly easily. My sister is a doctor in a hospital up here, and I can't remember the exact details but they're not allowed to pay nurses a higher overtime rate, so the only alternative when facing a staffing shortfall - which is constantly at the moment - is to hire agency staff on literally several times the rate they could get their staff to do it on overtime.

That is absolutely nuts. There's got to be people at high levels, with a stake in the agencies, to be pulling that shite.
Fuck the Tories

Re: Tories. Shambles.
Quote from: rob1966 on January  6, 2023, 07:42:03 pm
One thing I have been told happens and a lad at works sister did just this, is to quit the NHS and then go agency. She ended up working back in the same ward on double the pay. This is something that shouldn't be happening.

I know of a few stories like this from my clients mate. 

One who was a GP nurse got an agency job doing the walk in centres on a weekend as she'd ended up with 2 mortgages after getting divorced. 

She was earning as much for 2days agency work as her full time job.

Another was a senior trauma nurse at Barnsley a&e, working varying shifts and was 'head hunted' by an ex colleague to go agency at Dewsbury doing the same but went down to 2 days and no shifts earning the same money.

I've heard similar with teaching though. 

A family member left her teaching job to go agency after 30 odd years of service so she could focus on teaching and not lesson planning, marking and admin.  It also meant she could pick and choose when and where she worked and for how many days or weeks.
Re: Tories. Shambles.
As with all agency staff, you have to factor in no holiday pay, sick pay or pension. These costs make the difference less significant. And agencies have a place when you have specialist need to turn off and on again. Problem here being we are relying on them . I don't know how how many staff have left because of Brexit , but this was always going to be a likely outcome. Fewer staff, and the need for higher wages.  That was a simple calculation that a lot based their vote on.  Who'd pay those wages wasn't really considered.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Tories. Shambles.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on January  6, 2023, 07:02:13 pm
[sigh]

It's nothing to do with 'purity' and everything to do with protecting the longer-term ethos of the work of the NHS being delivered by the people directly employed by the NHS, and ridding it of paying private corporations, which sees a big chunk of cash leeched out to pay for the massive salary packages of senior execs and dividends to shareholders (many of which are parasitic 'private equity' wankers)




... so the people dying right now?
Poor.

Re: Tories. Shambles.
Quote from: Elmo! on January  6, 2023, 06:07:37 pm

Sadly the events of this winter were all pretty predictable just a shame the govt didn't see fit to do much about it, but I guess they were too busy playing out leadership contests for most of the second half of the year.

We have a lot of excess mortality this year (and horrible numbers in the most recent week reporting) and a lot of that is coming from the state of the NHS.
Re: Tories. Shambles.
Quote from: Elmo! on January  6, 2023, 07:44:28 pm
Yeah this is something that can and should be fixed fairly easily. My sister is a doctor in a hospital up here, and I can't remember the exact details but they're not allowed to pay nurses a higher overtime rate, so the only alternative when facing a staffing shortfall - which is constantly at the moment - is to hire agency staff on literally several times the rate they could get their staff to do it on overtime.

Which is similar to what happens where I work. We dont pay enough to attract or retain staff because of our low and rigid pay structure like most of the public sector, so we end up getting in NPLs or outsource the function even though it costs more because its no longer a headcount cost so not subject to our pay structure.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Re: Tories. Shambles.
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on January  6, 2023, 07:26:20 pm
OK Mr Political and Economic theorist, that's the kind of patronising and condescending point of view that's really going to win over those pesky voters that *you* deem not to be 'sensible'

I suspect, sadly, that nothing I post would win you over. You have repeatedly flitted in and out of various political threads; dropping scathingly dismissive opinions of the Labour leadership; it really is tiresome after a while, because there are no regular posters in these threads who dont share a desire to see the back of this government and install one that treats people better. If you watched Starmers conference speech, you will know how differently he views the future under his leadership.

FWIW, I was utilising your phrase - viable alternative literally, and at the risk of being accused of again being patronising, repeating what many others have pointed out: voters who refuse to vote for Labour under Starmers leadership, but hate the Tories, are doing the country and themselves no favours.
So however much you hate Starmers leadership, when the next election comes around, hold your nose, grimace, and vote Labour.
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Re: Tories. Shambles.
For those that don't think current labour are different enough and won't get your vote. Which party would you vote for? Do accept that is a wasted vote?
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Tories. Shambles.
Quote from: PaulF on January  6, 2023, 09:26:08 pm
For those that don't think current labour are different enough and won't get your vote. Which party would you vote for? Do accept that is a wasted vote?

SNP, and no.  ;)

(for FPTP General elections anyway)

Though I wouldn't really describe myself as one of those people really, I get the logic of why they are doing what they are, and I still think they are far, far better than the Tories, I just have doubts about the long term effect of it.
Re: Tories. Shambles.
If there were a party to the left of the SNP with av realistic chance of getting in, would you vote for them?
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Tories. Shambles.
Quote from: PaulF on January  6, 2023, 10:15:39 pm
If there were a party to the left of the SNP with av realistic chance of getting in, would you vote for them?

I vote for the Scottish Green Party in any PR vote. Note they are an entirely different party to the English and Welsh party.
Re: Tories. Shambles.
Tories: we want a high wage economy

Nurses: great, can we have a pay rise so we can afford to live


Tories: not that sort of high wage economy, do t be a rued. Now get back to work, you knew it was a shot job when you got into it, so I dont know what youre complaining about.



Pretty much sums it up
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Re: Tories. Shambles.
This. In a nutshell.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Tories. Shambles.
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 01:53:08 pm
Tories: we want a high wage economy

Nurses: great, can we have a pay rise so we can afford to live


Tories: not that sort of high wage economy, do t be a rued. Now get back to work, you knew it was a shot job when you got into it, so I dont know what youre complaining about.



Pretty much sums it up

To be fair to the Tories, we're ignoring what they've done to help the real brave heroes of this country, who've been financially suffering for years

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-63290169

A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: Tories. Shambles.
'Honest Government Ad | UK 🇬🇧' - a 3 minute video (from August - but much of it still applies, of course):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qyt3Op2dTc0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qyt3Op2dTc0</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/qyt3Op2dTc0
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Tories. Shambles.
Just watched a programme about the snow of 1982 - this current shower of bastards obvioulsy studied the evil hags government from back then, the parallels are startling. Thatcher refusing to give councils money, massive cuts to public spending, NHS struggling, people choosing between heating and eating, people dying and the have's not suffering at all. 40 years between them and all exactly the same evil bastards.
Fuck the Tories

Re: Tories. Shambles.
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 11:06:56 pm
Just watched a programme about the snow of 1982 - this current shower of bastards obvioulsy studied the evil hags government from back then, the parallels are startling. Thatcher refusing to give councils money, massive cuts to public spending, NHS struggling, people choosing between heating and eating, people dying and the have's not suffering at all. 40 years between them and all exactly the same evil bastards.
I froze to a gate it was -27 one night. 
One the positive side, I got a week off school
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Re: Tories. Shambles.
Sunak is a horrible little snake.

How can a man worth that much want to be PM? Go and enjoy your life ffs
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Re: Tories. Shambles.
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:43:38 am
Sunak is a horrible little snake.

How can a man worth that much want to be PM? Go and enjoy your life ffs

Hes obviously not poor by any stretch of the imagination, but I think most of the money that gets attributed to him being worth however many hundreds of millions is actually his wifes wealth from her father rather then Sunaks own wealth.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.
