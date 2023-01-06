Exactly, that was my point. It's essentially moving the same staff from place to another, more expensive to the NHS place. The only solution I see is to immediately give substantial pay rises to NHS staff to increase staffretention whilst looking to increase training numbers in the long term.



I don't think the private hospitals have a lot of nurses in the places, they're not all they're cracked up to be. When my brother had his back surgery in a private hospital on the NHS in 99 and my stepdad had his bypass in 2004 at the Alexandra, it was only the surgeon from the NHS hospitals (Southampton and Broadgreen respectively) that were there, the nurses where all employed by the hospital. I know its a long time ago, but there were more nurses on the heart ward in Wythenshawe when I had my op than there were in the Alexandra, I know I saw a lot more of the nurses on a daily basis than either of them did in the private hospital. The private hospitals also don't have the High Dependency ward and the Intensive Care wards - any issues and you are in the shit, you're looking at an ambulance transfer to an NHS hospital. After your op you are just wheeled back to your room and checked on now and again - I came out of theatre into ICU and had 24 hour care and then 2 days in HDU with again 24 hour care. Its not nice for the families either seeing you wheeled straight out of theatre, my Ma was crying her eyes out when she saw the state of my step dad, I'd been out of surgery for 24 hours before I had visitors and I still looked grey but better than I was.One thing I have been told happens and a lad at works sister did just this, is to quit the NHS and then go agency. She ended up working back in the same ward on double the pay. This is something that shouldn't be happening.