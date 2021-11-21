« previous next »
Re: Tories. Shambles.
I'd imagine they might not have much spare capacity, but they won't have huge waiting lists. The main USP of private healthcare is avoid the waiting lists so it's always in their interests to have some spare beds etc. But if the NHS tries to use them for a lot of work, they are going to recruit to make sure they still maintain that USP. They're not going to just take on those patients and accept that they will have waiting lists as well.


And where mainly recruit from?

The NHS.

Thus compounding the problem of understaffing in the NHS, and the predictable response of the Tories (and possibly Labour) being 'we must use more private sector involvement to get the waiting times down'

You can see where this leads...
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: Tories. Shambles.
Best just let people carry on dying then in the name of purity.


[sigh]

It's nothing to do with 'purity' and everything to do with protecting the longer-term ethos of the work of the NHS being delivered by the people directly employed by the NHS, and ridding it of paying private corporations, which sees a big chunk of cash leeched out to pay for the massive salary packages of senior execs and dividends to shareholders (many of which are parasitic 'private equity' wankers)

A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: Tories. Shambles.
And where mainly recruit from?

The NHS.

Thus compounding the problem of understaffing in the NHS, and the predictable response of the Tories (and possibly Labour) being 'we must use more private sector involvement to get the waiting times down'

You can see where this leads...

Exactly, that was my point. It's essentially moving the same staff from place to another, more expensive to the NHS place. The only solution I see is to immediately give substantial pay rises to NHS staff to increase staffretention whilst looking to increase training numbers in the long term.
Re: Tories. Shambles.
And where mainly recruit from?

The NHS, thus compounding the problem of understaffing in the NHS, and the predictable response of the Tories (and possibly Labour) being 'we must use more private sector involvement to get the waiting times down'

Which goes back to the point I have made on multiple times, the doctors and consultants who work in the private sector are exactly the same people who work in the NHS, they split their time or moonlight across the two. Whatever goes into the private sector comes out of the NHS.

At the beginning of lockdown in 2020 my best mate had a tumour on the side of his neck, waiting time to have it removed was 3 months. He got himself added to his Mrs insurance and went private and the same consultant who was going to operate on him in the NHS removed the tumour from his neck in 6 weeks privately.
Re: Tories. Shambles.
I'm not talking about Owen Jones, I don't give a fuck about his opinion and whether it is ideological or not, the guys a bit of a twat. I was just saying I think in this particular case he does seem to have a bit of a point.

Without raising pay for NHS staff, you are not going to be able to recruit enough people to make up for those leaving the country and in this case as I was pointing out, leaving to work privately.

Having the NHS spend money getting private providerrs to do work for them is going to increase demand for labour in the private secotr, who are then going to recruit more on higher wages than the NHS pays.

I honestly don't think there is any quick fix for this that won't do more harm in the long term. The NHS just needs to pay better, and train more staff, and that will take time.
Nobody expects any quick fix.  this is about recognising and solving 2 problems, short term and long term. we all know we have to train more people to solve the long term problem. short term is about helping the people who have been left suffering in pain for years, doing nothing is not a solution. arguing we have to train more people is not a solution.
Owen Jones has a agenda so he has lost the credibility to argue a reasoned opinion based on what he believes, this is about looking for something to justify opposing sending patients private.
He argues NHS staff will move to the private health sector.  maybe but he's left a bit out. will all these people move to the private health sector care and back again once the NHS waiting lists come down and the work dries up. we have to remember why so many left the NHS, the Torys. the NHS staff will know things are going to change dramatically once Labour gain power. more pay, more staff, better conditions, a government who will treat them with respect rather than scapegoats, Labour will treat the NHS staff better in many ways. staff who have left might also be tempted back once they see the NHS on the right footing. immigration of trained staff will help. I expect staffing to rise once Labour gain power. same with care, more people tempted back.
The main point is nothing should be written in stone. if Labour have to change course then so be it but at least try to help people first as the situation is desperate.


Re: Tories. Shambles.
Of course wee Owen is ideologically opposed:

https://mobile.twitter.com/OwenJones84/status/1610977976853712899

Read the thread. He's a prick.

The Tories did not plan this - they are too fucking stupid for that - but they will take advantage of it where they can. But we are where we are, and people are dying. The NHS is collapsing. Emergency measures need to be enabled. It is the same ideological thinking which drove Lexit. Total bollocks.

FFS, Whilst I have a begrudging admiration for your persistence, you have shown nothing to prove your point, as opposed to me posting words from a Jones article where he opposes it on capacity.

The way centrists go for jones with such stubbornness is really weird.

Re: Tories. Shambles.
Exactly, that was my point. It's essentially moving the same staff from place to another, more expensive to the NHS place. The only solution I see is to immediately give substantial pay rises to NHS staff to increase staffretention whilst looking to increase training numbers in the long term.


Spot on.

But we also need to address the care issue. Creating 'halfway house' facilities where elderly patients who don't need to be in hospital but can't just be discharged without being in the care system could be relocated to. Lower levels of care required than if in hospitals, so lower costs.

Requisition care homes if needed.

I'm sick of the mentality amongst successive governments that nothing can be done that harms businesses and the ability of some spiv to make a quick quid.

In WW2, the government just requisitioned buildings & facilities.
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: Tories. Shambles.
My mate's neighbour needed a hip replacement because she was in agony. The NHS consultant wouldn't do it because she was too young and the parts don't last forever. So she went private, and they did do it, in fact the same bloke did it?!
Re: Tories. Shambles.
Spot on.

But we also need to address the care issue. Creating 'halfway house' facilities where elderly patients who don't need to be in hospital but can't just be discharged without being in the care system could be relocated to. Lower levels of care required than if in hospitals, so lower costs.

Requisition care homes if needed.

I'm sick of the mentality amongst successive governments that nothing can be done that harms businesses and the ability of some spiv to make a quick quid.

In WW2, the government just requisitioned buildings & facilities.

I thought they'd signed up to use a load of hotels??
Re: Tories. Shambles.
This is beyond tiresome. Starmers conference speech contained enough solid policy outlines to encourage all sensible voters to see the nonsense of theyre all the same shite.

If you dont vote for the only viable alternative you are one of the left wingers who ensure more years of Tory government.

It really is that simple.
OK Mr Political and Economic theorist, that's the kind of patronising and condescending point of view that's really going to win over those pesky voters that *you* deem not to be 'sensible'
Re: Tories. Shambles.
Exactly, that was my point. It's essentially moving the same staff from place to another, more expensive to the NHS place. The only solution I see is to immediately give substantial pay rises to NHS staff to increase staffretention whilst looking to increase training numbers in the long term.
As I mentioned more than once earlier today, staff hours will go up in the private sector, and the ratio of patients to staff will have to rise too. I do not know the difference in the hours and ratios between the NHS and private, but it is safe to assume they are much more favourable in private healthcare.

So, the possibility of movement of staff from the NHS staff to private healthcare is not really a problem. Indeed, as work in private health becomes tougher, there will be less incentive for staff to move.

I mentioned earlier that the private healthcare industry and their staff will need to be compensated - that's an unavoidable reality. And there needs to a very sharp increase in NHS pay too (it would be very inequitable and counterproductive for the private healthcare staff to benefit while NHS staff do not). It will be very expensive, but it will be for a limited period while the NHS begins finds foreign staff and and improve facilities. I cannot imagine how difficult it will be, but what's the alternative? Seriously, does anyone have a practical suggestion for how to deal with the present crisis that does not involve private healthcare?
Re: Tories. Shambles.
Exactly, that was my point. It's essentially moving the same staff from place to another, more expensive to the NHS place. The only solution I see is to immediately give substantial pay rises to NHS staff to increase staffretention whilst looking to increase training numbers in the long term.

I don't think the private hospitals have a lot of nurses in the places, they're not all they're cracked up to be. When my brother had his back surgery in a private hospital on the NHS in 99 and my stepdad had his bypass in 2004 at the Alexandra, it was only the surgeon from the NHS hospitals (Southampton and Broadgreen respectively) that were there, the nurses where all employed by the hospital. I know its a long time ago, but there were more nurses on the heart ward in Wythenshawe when I had my op than there were in the Alexandra, I know I saw a lot more of the nurses on a daily basis than either of them did in the private hospital. The private hospitals also don't have the High Dependency ward and the Intensive Care wards - any issues and you are in the shit, you're looking at an ambulance transfer to an NHS hospital. After your op you are just wheeled back to your room and checked on now and again - I came out of theatre into ICU and had 24 hour care and then 2 days in HDU with again 24 hour care. Its not nice for the families either seeing you wheeled straight out of theatre, my Ma was crying her eyes out when she saw the state of my step dad, I'd been out of surgery for 24 hours before I had visitors and I still looked grey but better than I was.

One thing I have been told happens and a lad at works sister did just this, is to quit the NHS and then go agency. She ended up working back in the same ward on double the pay. This is something that shouldn't be happening.
Re: Tories. Shambles.
One thing I have been told happens and a lad at works sister did just this, is to quit the NHS and then go agency. She ended up working back in the same ward on double the pay. This is something that shouldn't be happening.

Yeah this is something that can and should be fixed fairly easily. My sister is a doctor in a hospital up here, and I can't remember the exact details but they're not allowed to pay nurses a higher overtime rate, so the only alternative when facing a staffing shortfall - which is constantly at the moment - is to hire agency staff on literally several times the rate they could get their staff to do it on overtime.
Re: Tories. Shambles.
Yeah this is something that can and should be fixed fairly easily. My sister is a doctor in a hospital up here, and I can't remember the exact details but they're not allowed to pay nurses a higher overtime rate, so the only alternative when facing a staffing shortfall - which is constantly at the moment - is to hire agency staff on literally several times the rate they could get their staff to do it on overtime.

That is absolutely nuts. There's got to be people at high levels, with a stake in the agencies, to be pulling that shite.
Re: Tories. Shambles.
One thing I have been told happens and a lad at works sister did just this, is to quit the NHS and then go agency. She ended up working back in the same ward on double the pay. This is something that shouldn't be happening.

I know of a few stories like this from my clients mate. 

One who was a GP nurse got an agency job doing the walk in centres on a weekend as she'd ended up with 2 mortgages after getting divorced. 

She was earning as much for 2days agency work as her full time job.

Another was a senior trauma nurse at Barnsley a&e, working varying shifts and was 'head hunted' by an ex colleague to go agency at Dewsbury doing the same but went down to 2 days and no shifts earning the same money.

I've heard similar with teaching though. 

A family member left her teaching job to go agency after 30 odd years of service so she could focus on teaching and not lesson planning, marking and admin.  It also meant she could pick and choose when and where she worked and for how many days or weeks.
