Offline KillieRed

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21200 on: Today at 09:50:35 am »
A General Strike may be required to push for a General Election. Unfortunately I cant see Labour muddying their hands in such an effort.
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21201 on: Today at 09:52:21 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 09:50:35 am
A General Strike may be required to push for a General Election. Unfortunately I cant see Labour muddying their hands in such an effort.
how exactly would that lead to a General Election?

It's for the TUC to call one anyway isn't it, not Labour
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21202 on: Today at 09:55:55 am »
New legislation in the offing allowing employers to sue trade unions who lawfully go on strike

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-64173772

Back to the infamous Taff Vale judgment.

What will be next? Transportation of trade-union activists to Botany Bay?



Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21203 on: Today at 09:56:55 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 09:50:35 am
A General Strike may be required to push for a General Election. Unfortunately I cant see Labour muddying their hands in such an effort.

Odd call!
Offline PaulF

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21204 on: Today at 10:03:10 am »
Fwiw. I'm not against using the private sector as a temporary stop gap.
How much capacity does it have though, as a percentage? And can we pull some of that capacity into the NHS without lining shareholder pockets?
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21205 on: Today at 10:04:54 am »
Why not just outlaw private hospitals?
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21206 on: Today at 10:10:10 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:37:38 pm
Frankly its terrifying. Its the most unutterable disgrace. Sunak has these peoples lives crushed in his tiny money grabbing hands


Osborne, Cameron, Hunt, May, Hammond, Lansley, Bozo, Javid, Hancock and all the other Tory gobshites are responsible for where we are now - and Clegg, Alexander and the other Lib Dem fags for the Tory boys who helped facilitate the 'austerity'.

Offline killer-heels

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21207 on: Today at 10:44:21 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:10:10 am

Osborne, Cameron, Hunt, May, Hammond, Lansley, Bozo, Javid, Hancock and all the other Tory gobshites are responsible for where we are now - and Clegg, Alexander and the other Lib Dem fags for the Tory boys who helped facilitate the 'austerity'.



Osbourne, Cameron and Hunt are by far the reason we are where we are. They were the primary problem. Add to that the Lib Dems that enabled them.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21208 on: Today at 10:49:44 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:44:21 am
Osbourne, Cameron and Hunt are by far the reason we are where we are. They were the primary problem. Add to that the Lib Dems that enabled them.

.
Ive just listened to a podcast with Alister Campbell and Rory Stewart (both of them despise Johnson) and it was stated that Johnson invested a decent amount of cash into the nhs and the under funding came before that under Cameron.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21209 on: Today at 10:51:26 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:49:44 am
.
Ive just listened to a podcast with Alister Campbell and Rory Stewart (both of them despise Johnson) and it was stated that Johnson invested a decent amount of cash into the nhs and the under funding came before that under Cameron.

I don't know actually what Bozo did but where we are, pretty much everything, from public services being fucked, pay not going up, Brexit etc. is down to that coalition government and the majority Tory government that followed in 2015. That was the worst government we have had and all the problems come down to them.

Its why I still hate the Lib Dems.
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21210 on: Today at 10:52:49 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:55:55 am
New legislation in the offing allowing employers to sue trade unions who lawfully go on strike

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-64173772

Back to the infamous Taff Vale judgment.

What will be next? Transportation of trade-union activists to Botany Bay?




If only.


Edit:As in, we'd all be queuing up to become trade-union activists.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21211 on: Today at 11:00:28 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:51:26 am
I don't know actually what Bozo did but where we are, pretty much everything, from public services being fucked, pay not going up, Brexit etc. is down to that coalition government and the majority Tory government that followed in 2015. That was the worst government we have had and all the problems come down to them.

Its why I still hate the Lib Dems.

I wasn't living in UK under Cameron, but they seem to have been  quietly dreadful. 
.
I hate the Lib Dems for picking a homophobic religious nutter as leader whilst calling themselves Liberal
I still dont know if they could have legally formed a coalition with Brown, therefore  excluding the Tories who were the  majority party
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21212 on: Today at 11:04:53 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:00:28 am
I wasn't living in UK under Cameron, but they seem to have been  quietly dreadful. 


Aye, but we were all in it together though.
Online Robinred

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21213 on: Today at 11:06:24 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:51:26 am
I don't know actually what Bozo did but where we are, pretty much everything, from public services being fucked, pay not going up, Brexit etc. is down to that coalition government and the majority Tory government that followed in 2015. That was the worst government we have had and all the problems come down to them.

Its why I still hate the Lib Dems.

There was a survey published last week in the iPaper, which indicated that over 70% of Tory voters blamed their own government for the crisis in the NHS.

Its my belief that a big majority of Tory voters really value the NHS - and that should be a tap-in for Labour.
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21214 on: Today at 11:09:04 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:00:28 am

I still dont know if they could have legally formed a coalition with Brown, therefore  excluding the Tories who were the  majority party

After waiting all those long years they were faced with three different ways of committing suicide. Join with Labour and face the media onslaught of being anti-democratic. Join the Tories with the obvious resulting shitshow, or refuse to partner either and be accused of hilarious cowardice. I think they did what they had to but played a really weak hand.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21215 on: Today at 11:12:14 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 11:09:04 am
After waiting all those long years they were faced with three different ways of committing suicide. Join with Labour and face the media onslaught of being anti-democratic. Join the Tories with the obvious resulting shitshow, or refuse to partner either and be accused of hilarious cowardice. I think they did what they had to but played a really weak hand.

Good insight Doc, it proved to be quite the sliding door moment. 
Offline Red Berry

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21216 on: Today at 11:18:42 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 11:09:04 am
After waiting all those long years they were faced with three different ways of committing suicide. Join with Labour and face the media onslaught of being anti-democratic. Join the Tories with the obvious resulting shitshow, or refuse to partner either and be accused of hilarious cowardice. I think they did what they had to but played a really weak hand.

I disagree. They could have offered the Tories a confidence and supply arrangement rather than a formal coalition. They likely would have forced greater and better concessions from the Tories with the potential of being a stronger moderating influence.

Traditionally, coalition governments outside of wartime in the UK have been seen as weak, indecisive and unstable.  I think Clegg was so anxious to avoid that scenario that he opted to go ultra safe. I realise there was economic turmoil, but even so he underplayed his hand.
Offline filopastry

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21217 on: Today at 11:22:13 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 11:09:04 am
After waiting all those long years they were faced with three different ways of committing suicide. Join with Labour and face the media onslaught of being anti-democratic. Join the Tories with the obvious resulting shitshow, or refuse to partner either and be accused of hilarious cowardice. I think they did what they had to but played a really weak hand.

Labour + LDs also wouldn't have had enough MPs to form a majority either, they would have needed to get the SNP and PC on board as well, which would have led to obvious concerns about forming a stable govt.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21218 on: Today at 11:23:42 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 11:09:04 am
After waiting all those long years they were faced with three different ways of committing suicide. Join with Labour and face the media onslaught of being anti-democratic. Join the Tories with the obvious resulting shitshow, or refuse to partner either and be accused of hilarious cowardice. I think they did what they had to but played a really weak hand.


They could have had a more informal 'confidence & supply' arrangement, which removes the onus to always vote with the government.

The annoying part was that they even fucked up their key demand for joining a coalition: getting PR. They allowed Cameron to bolt-on to the whole referendum question his plan to reduce the number of MP's and make it easier for Tories to gerrymander. I would have voted purely for PR (despite having more doubts over it at that time) but couldn't vote for the Bill as a whole.

As an aside, I could never get over the zeal with which some Lib Dems - Danny Alexander in particular - showed for Tory 'austerity'. Alexander seemed to delight in it. No surprise that he moved on to a senior position with an investment bank.
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21219 on: Today at 11:28:09 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 11:18:42 am
I disagree. They could have offered the Tories a confidence and supply arrangement rather than a formal coalition. They likely would have forced greater and better concessions from the Tories with the potential of being a stronger moderating influence.

Traditionally, coalition governments outside of wartime in the UK have been seen as weak, indecisive and unstable.  I think Clegg was so anxious to avoid that scenario that he opted to go ultra safe. I realise there was economic turmoil, but even so he underplayed his hand.
I think they still would have been accused of cowardice by some, guilt by association by others, and as well as all that, no ministerial limousines! So maybe make that four ways of committing suicide, this being arguably the most emphatic. Remember, they are the whipping boys after all.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21220 on: Today at 11:29:06 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 11:09:04 am
After waiting all those long years they were faced with three different ways of committing suicide. Join with Labour and face the media onslaught of being anti-democratic. Join the Tories with the obvious resulting shitshow, or refuse to partner either and be accused of hilarious cowardice. I think they did what they had to but played a really weak hand.

They threw themselves into it with both feet and enabled the Tories to ravage public services. There was hardly any fight against it. No surprise, they are spineless and in Nick Clegg had an uber c*nt leading them.
Offline Red Berry

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21221 on: Today at 12:46:02 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 11:28:09 am
I think they still would have been accused of cowardice by some, guilt by association by others, and as well as all that, no ministerial limousines! So maybe make that four ways of committing suicide, this being arguably the most emphatic. Remember, they are the whipping boys after all.

I don't think confidence and supply would have seen them decimated in 2015 as they ultimately were.
Online oldfordie

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21222 on: Today at 01:18:20 pm »
I think it's important to bring up the effect of chopping care on the NHS.
This has hardly been acknowledged for years, we are hopefully now recognising what we should have learned from the Thatcher governments term in office. chop services and care and people have nowhere else to turn but the hospital. chop care and people cant be released from hospital as they cant cope. it's been a problem every time the Torys get in and saw it coming back in 2010. it's just been allowed to get worse and worse to the point of our NHS collapsing. the belief chopping services and care saves the country money is flawed, it's a false economy, which costs more, a hospital bed for a few weeks or someone dropping in to check out how someone is coping, last time I checked it cost £2.500 a week to fund a hospital bed, how much does it cost to fund a care worker to check on many patients over a week?
Lack of a proper diet due to poverty also adds to the problem, it's easy to just assume theres a lot of flu etc going around and leave it at that but a lot of people cant afford a decent diet which is essential to keep a strong immune system to protect the body from all these flu virus going around.
We have to get away from the belief of throwing more money at the NHS as the solution, the opposite is true as well, thinking any insurance based system will solve the problem is wrong as well. we have to bring in care to take the strain off the NHS.
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21223 on: Today at 01:25:05 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 11:22:13 am
Labour + LDs also wouldn't have had enough MPs to form a majority either, they would have needed to get the SNP and PC on board as well, which would have led to obvious concerns about forming a stable govt.
yes that government would have collapsed by the Autumn and the result would have been a large Tory majority in the election that followed. The numbers just weren't there unfortunately.

I agree with someone above that they should not have gone into a formal coalition but Clegg got seduced by the power of being in a formal government and got carried away by "Cleggmania"
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21224 on: Today at 01:27:25 pm »
The only Liberal to come out of it with any credit was Charlie Kennedy, he was the only one that voiced any concern really
Online west_london_red

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21225 on: Today at 01:51:59 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:40:52 am
Ok.

The NHS is fucked right now. People are dying. Right now. People are sitting in A&E for 20 hours right now. People are in corridoors for 48 hours before they get a bed (The last two examples are from someone I personally know - he waited 2 days for an ambulance to turn up. He was seriously ill in A&E for 20 hours. He got seen and was on a bed in a corridoor for two days before he got a bed)

This is happening right now.

What's your plan to fix this?

Tory 'rule' has fucked the NHS. Any fix will take years if not decades.

Because its the same doctors and consultants working in private healthcare as in the NHS. There isnt a magical untapped horde of private doctors sitting there waiting to come to the rescue (excess capacity would be unprofitable dont forget), when they aint doing private work they are doing NHS work, and the more you put through private all your doing in moving those doctors from the NHS to the private sector and paying more for the privilege.

I have private cover through my employer, I have used it many times and every doctor and consultant I have seen without exception either works part time NHS and part time private, or does full time NHS and evenings or weekends private.
Online oldfordie

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21226 on: Today at 02:07:58 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 01:51:59 pm
Because its the same doctors and consultants working in private healthcare as in the NHS. There isnt a magical untapped horde of private doctors sitting there waiting to come to the rescue (excess capacity would be unprofitable dont forget), when they aint doing private work they are doing NHS work, and the more you put through private all your doing in moving those doctors from the NHS to the private sector and paying more for the privilege.

I have private cover through my employer, I have used it many times and every doctor and consultant I have seen without exception either works part time NHS and part time private, or does full time NHS and evenings or weekends private.
This all happened under the last Tory government, 79-97. Labour turned thing right around, we went from not being able to get a doctors appointment to being able to get in on the day or in a few days at most, same with hospitals, parents of very sick kids being told to go to A+E to get help. sitting with a 5yr old sick kid who is whacked out waiting for a indefinite period waiting to be seen.
The Torys used to argue we have to accept we have a aging population to defend the way they run down NHS, what happened to that aging population after Labour took over, everything seemed fine over 10yrs ago. could book a doctors appointment on the day or a few days at most, a+e, couple of hours at most, they did have the odd winter when things got bad but nothing on the scale we see today. the Torys have come up with all sorts of excuses but the one thing they cant hide is the massive improvement after Labour came to power and the deterioration once the Torys took over.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21227 on: Today at 02:16:59 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:50:23 am
Yes, I think we can conclude given the exchanges youve. had with WLR and Paul that Jones' opposition was not ideological.
Of course wee Own is ideologically opposed:

https://mobile.twitter.com/OwenJones84/status/1610977976853712899

Read the thread. He's a prick.

The Tories did not plan this - they are too fucking stupid for that - but they will take advantage of it where they can. But we are where we are, and people are dying. The NHS is collapsing. Emergency measures need to be enabled. It is the same ideological thinking which drove Lexit. Total bollocks.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21228 on: Today at 03:54:37 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 08:28:45 am
Does he not have a valid point though? If it's true that the bottleneck is the number of staff, and that there is capacity in terms of beds and surgical rooms etc in the private sector, having the NHS us the private sector more is just going to cause more NHS staff to move across to private sector for the better wages, and you won't have any increased capacity, but the NHS will be spending more for all the private sector overheads.


Exactly.

And how much NHS money spent on subcontracting to the private healthcare will be pocketed by the shareholders of the private healthcare companies? Money that is extracted from the NHS budget that gives no clinical return at all. Same as the agency companies that charge through the roof for temp nurses.

Offline killer-heels

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21229 on: Today at 04:00:29 pm »
Did MP's have this past week off?
Online oldfordie

Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21230 on: Today at 04:48:12 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 08:28:45 am
Does he not have a valid point though? If it's true that the bottleneck is the number of staff, and that there is capacity in terms of beds and surgical rooms etc in the private sector, having the NHS us the private sector more is just going to cause more NHS staff to move across to private sector for the better wages, and you won't have any increased capacity, but the NHS will be spending more for all the private sector overheads.
It's about letting ideology dictate your opinion. No to private health care now lets find a argument to stop it. all black and white, there may well be problems but those problems can be tackled IF they arise.
We heard a few people arguing Labour are against immigration when they have said they intend to focus on trained immigration and this is one area we can benefit. I expect the NHS staffing to rise not drop. other factors have caused this problem. NHS staff working to the point of breakdown feeling hopeless and isolated. it will take years to recover but we should back the people who are trying to change things for the better rather than looking for some theory to attack them. Labour can always change things if Owen Jones theory proves to be right, certainly no reason to oppose it except for Ideology.

