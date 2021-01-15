I think it's important to bring up the effect of chopping care on the NHS.

This has hardly been acknowledged for years, we are hopefully now recognising what we should have learned from the Thatcher governments term in office. chop services and care and people have nowhere else to turn but the hospital. chop care and people cant be released from hospital as they cant cope. it's been a problem every time the Torys get in and saw it coming back in 2010. it's just been allowed to get worse and worse to the point of our NHS collapsing. the belief chopping services and care saves the country money is flawed, it's a false economy, which costs more, a hospital bed for a few weeks or someone dropping in to check out how someone is coping, last time I checked it cost £2.500 a week to fund a hospital bed, how much does it cost to fund a care worker to check on many patients over a week?

Lack of a proper diet due to poverty also adds to the problem, it's easy to just assume theres a lot of flu etc going around and leave it at that but a lot of people cant afford a decent diet which is essential to keep a strong immune system to protect the body from all these flu virus going around.

We have to get away from the belief of throwing more money at the NHS as the solution, the opposite is true as well, thinking any insurance based system will solve the problem is wrong as well. we have to bring in care to take the strain off the NHS.