Wee Owen does not wish to see private hospitals/staff/facilities used to help solve the problem being faced right now.



No he doesnt he wrote this.Given that the main constraint on clearing the backlog is not operating theatres but consultants, surgeons and anaesthetists, it makes no sense to suggest that the private sector can come to the rescue of the NHS.There is only one pool of healthcare professionals in the UK and unless that pool expands significantly and quickly, a policy of pushing NHS patients to be treated in the private sector will not make any significant dent in the number of patients waiting to be treated, working class or otherwise.What pushing more NHS patients to be treated in private hospitals will undoubtedly do is to expose them to a greater risk of harm. Anyone who has followed with horror the Ian Paterson scandal  a surgeon who, for financial reasons, maimed potentially thousands of women mainly in the private hospital sector by telling them they had cancer when they didnt and then removing their breasts and other internal organs  will have seen how poorly regulated the UK private hospital sector is.