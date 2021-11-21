Now, I havent seen what else he said (or is going to say). But on its own, I dont see what the problem with that statement is.
1. There is no substitute for a robust private sector, creating wealth in every community.. Im not really sure what the issue is with this. Do we need strong businesses to employ people?
Yes.
Compare that to the current government
.fuck business
There are such structural problems with our public services that chucking money at them wont ever solve it alone. Root and branch reform is required. The same with the economy, there are such structural problems caused by brexit that the government has simply ignored that its killing us
again, simply chucking money at it isnt the solution.
So, for me (and as the statement stands) its a perfectly sensible statement. Entirely logical in what it says. And its good politics too.
The nhs is in Wales under a Labour government is horrific, if hes not going to give Drakeford more money, how is he fixing the nhs in Wales? Cos if hes got a plan, I wish he would have said something to the Labour first minister.
As for the rest of the speech
Pride in British communities - right wing bollocks
Kings Coronation - right wing bollocks
Make Westminister more agile dynamic and Strong - Johnsonesque soundbite bollocks
Frighteningly there was a hint of pfi in his speech