Starmer going full Tory:



“we won’t be able to spend our way out of their mess – it’s not as easy as that. There is no substitute for a robust private sector, creating wealth in every community.”



Now, I haven’t seen what else he said (or is going to say). But on its own, I don’t see what the problem with that statement is.. I’m not really sure what the issue is with this. Do we need strong businesses to employ people?Yes.Compare that to the current government ….”fuck business”. Well this is demonstrably true.There are such structural problems with our public services that chucking money at them won’t ever solve it alone. Root and branch reform is required. The same with the economy, there are such structural problems caused by brexit that the government has simply ignored that it’s killing us… again, simply chucking money at it isn’t the solution.So, for me (and as the statement stands) it’s a perfectly sensible statement. Entirely logical in what it says. And it’s good politics too.