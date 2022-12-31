Had to take my child to the hospital yesterday to be told I had a 11 hour wait to see a doctor. Reckon I would have seen a Doctor quicker but you do get taken aback when you get told that. Thankfully then I phoned The GP and they organised an appointment rapidly.



Whilst in the queue I was speaking to a mum who was in her early 40s and she said that back in the late 90s her, her brother and her mum and dad had visited India and when they returned all became unwell with heavy bouts of coughs and temperature. They basically all went to the hospital and the NHS kept all four of them in overnight.



Its pretty much amazing how much capacity there was and how much these Tory scum have fucked the NHS ever since. I would absolutely love to see a grim ending for George Osbourne and David Cameron. Them two are the absolute root of this problem.



I rarely agree with Peter Hitchens but about the nurses pay he said on Question Time that the state of the NHS and a few other things (i.e. Brexit) just highlight as to how he has to go down as our worst PM.



It very much depends on where you are I think.My local hospital is still pretty good, my daughter broke out in a bit of a rash, took her to A&E because we live in the area where the first strep a breakout was we were worried about that, and she got seen in about an hour.My local hospital has been a bit concerned about my dad, they have been a carrying out scans and tests on a near weekly basis, unfortunately he was diagnosed with cancer yesterday (we kind of suspected it based on the fact they changed his over the phone consultation to a face to face which they only do if its bad news), but hes already booked for the operation to remove one of his kidneys for next Monday.As for how care has changed, my mum stayed in hospital for a week when both me and my brother were born, both natural births with no complications or issues, that was normal back then apparently. Both my kids were born via c-section (the first an emergency) and my Mrs was home 24 hours afterwards, and my kids were born in the same building in the same hospital as I was.