Re: Tories. Shambles.
December 31, 2022, 09:06:29 am
Quote from: SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? on December 30, 2022, 11:17:31 pm
Why is it very Tory?

All previous governments papers are released and trawled through. Surely transparency isnt a bad thing?

Well I'd say that if the BBC was run by a board of Tories and the Conservative Party were doing very badly then bringing something up about Russia and Putin now (21 years after it happened) looks to me like an effort to have a go at Labour and help the Tories.

For balance, they could mention the Russian report and the Current and past recent Tory leaders and MPs, but I suspect that for 'some reason' they won't.

(This one - https://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/entry/russia-report-explained-boris-johnson_uk_5f101b9ec5b6d14c33634b8d - did that ever get released?)
Re: Tories. Shambles.
December 31, 2022, 02:34:46 pm
Quote from: The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton! on December 31, 2022, 09:06:29 am
Well I'd say that if the BBC was run by a board of Tories and the Conservative Party were doing very badly then bringing something up about Russia and Putin now (21 years after it happened) looks to me like an effort to have a go at Labour and help the Tories.

For balance, they could mention the Russian report and the Current and past recent Tory leaders and MPs, but I suspect that for 'some reason' they won't.

(This one - https://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/entry/russia-report-explained-boris-johnson_uk_5f101b9ec5b6d14c33634b8d - did that ever get released?)

not sure what was actually wrong in working closer with Putin back then anyway. Had he been kept close instead of alienating him he might not have gone rogue.

This country is crying out for a PM with the vision of Tony Blair


Edit - forgot all about that Russian report, was it ever released?
Re: Tories. Shambles.
December 31, 2022, 04:17:35 pm
I've tried to stay away from UK politics over Christmas, but seen this linked around the place today, from last week. Maybe it was posted in here and I missed it, but it's an incredible piece from Mordaunt imagining the horrors of Labour being in power since 2015:

https://conservativehome.com/2022/12/23/penny-mordaunt-britain-would-have-paid-a-high-price-for-choosing-chaos-with-ed-miliband/

The whole piece is nonsense, basically saying that nothing the Tories have "achieved" would have happened (because I guess mirror-universe Milliband just sat twiddling his thumbs for 7 years), but it has the raging audacity to end with:

"The point I am making is that every time the Conservatives have come to power our nation is improved. Every time Labour come to power the nation declines. There may have been other things we could have done, but our record is solid. We should remember that."

The comments surprised me given it's on ConservativeHome, as they seem to be calling her out for chatting crap. I don't know if site membership is vetted though.
Re: Tories. Shambles.
December 31, 2022, 05:23:34 pm
Quote from: The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton! on December 31, 2022, 09:06:29 am
Well I'd say that if the BBC was run by a board of Tories and the Conservative Party were doing very badly then bringing something up about Russia and Putin now (21 years after it happened) looks to me like an effort to have a go at Labour and help the Tories.

For balance, they could mention the Russian report and the Current and past recent Tory leaders and MPs, but I suspect that for 'some reason' they won't.

(This one - https://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/entry/russia-report-explained-boris-johnson_uk_5f101b9ec5b6d14c33634b8d - did that ever get released?)

Youve missed my point - every year 25 year old Givernment papers are released and the media pick out the peculiar (moving the Millenium Dome to Swindon) and some with some current resonance (Putin).

You need to get used to this because therell be another 12 years of comment about the last Labour Government around this time of year because - they were in power for 12 years. ;D
Re: Tories. Shambles.
December 31, 2022, 11:38:02 pm
Quote from: SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? on December 31, 2022, 05:23:34 pm
Youve missed my point - every year 25 year old Givernment papers are released and the media pick out the peculiar (moving the Millenium Dome to Swindon) and some with some current resonance (Putin).

You need to get used to this because therell be another 12 years of comment about the last Labour Government around this time of year because - they were in power for 12 years. ;D


It was 2001 - that's not 25 years ago :)
Re: Tories. Shambles.
January 1, 2023, 08:48:18 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on December 31, 2022, 04:41:02 am
Had to take my child to the hospital yesterday to be told I had a 11 hour wait to see a doctor. Reckon I would have seen a Doctor quicker but you do get taken aback when you get told that. Thankfully then I phoned The GP and they organised an appointment rapidly.


I remember you saying you were pregnant - congrats on the baby. Hope all was fine with the baby
Re: Tories. Shambles.
January 1, 2023, 10:17:01 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on December 31, 2022, 04:41:02 am
Had to take my child to the hospital yesterday to be told I had a 11 hour wait to see a doctor. Reckon I would have seen a Doctor quicker but you do get taken aback when you get told that. Thankfully then I phoned The GP and they organised an appointment rapidly.

Whilst in the queue I was speaking to a mum who was in her early 40s and she said that back in the late 90s her, her brother and her mum and dad had visited India and when they returned all became unwell with heavy bouts of coughs and temperature. They basically all went to the hospital and the NHS kept all four of them in overnight.

Its pretty much amazing how much capacity there was and how much these Tory scum have fucked the NHS ever since. I would absolutely love to see a grim ending for George Osbourne and David Cameron. Them two are the absolute root of this problem.

I rarely agree with Peter Hitchens but about the nurses pay he said on Question Time that the state of the NHS and a few other things (i.e. Brexit) just highlight as to how he has to go down as our worst PM.

It very much depends on where you are I think.

My local hospital is still pretty good, my daughter broke out in a bit of a rash, took her to A&E because we live in the area where the first strep a breakout was we were worried about that, and she got seen in about an hour.

My local hospital has been a bit concerned about my dad, they have been a carrying out scans and tests on a near weekly basis, unfortunately he was diagnosed with cancer yesterday (we kind of suspected it based on the fact they changed his over the phone consultation to a face to face which they only do if its bad news), but hes already booked for the operation to remove one of his kidneys for next Monday.

As for how care has changed, my mum stayed in hospital for a week when both me and my brother were born, both natural births with no complications or issues, that was normal back then apparently. Both my kids were born via c-section (the first an emergency) and my Mrs was home 24 hours afterwards, and my kids were born in the same building in the same hospital as I was.
Re: Tories. Shambles.
January 1, 2023, 10:48:15 pm
Re: Tories. Shambles.
January 1, 2023, 10:50:31 pm
NHS in crisis as 500 people die each week due to 'killer' to emergency care delays.
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/up-500-people-dying-every-28851193

David Cameron, George Gideon Oliver Osborne, son of Sir Peter Osborne, 17th Baronet of Ballentaylor and Ballylemon and Felicity Alexandra Loxton-Peacock, educated at St. Paul's and Magdalen College, Oxford and their entire Cabinet at the time initiated this crisis with an unforgivably egregious 'austerity' policy. And every Tory MP in the last 12 years has voted for continuity of this increasing dystopian agenda against the British public.
Re: Tories. Shambles.
January 1, 2023, 10:50:39 pm
Quote from: PaulF on December 31, 2022, 07:41:59 am
Highlighting what a war mongerer Tony was? 😃

@kh congrats on the child .

The war that that Tories voted for?

Re: Tories. Shambles.
January 1, 2023, 10:52:41 pm
Quote from: John C on January  1, 2023, 10:50:31 pm
NHS in crisis as 500 people die each week due to 'killer' to emergency care delays.
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/up-500-people-dying-every-28851193

David Cameron, George Gideon Oliver Osborne, son of Sir Peter Osborne, 17th Baronet of Ballentaylor and Ballylemon and Felicity Alexandra Loxton-Peacock, educated at St. Paul's and Magdalen College, Oxford and their entire Cabinet at the time initiated this crisis with an unforgivably egregious 'austerity' policy. And every Tory MP in the last 12 years has voted for continuity of this increasing dystopian agenda against the British public.

And dont forget the role Lansley had in yet another disorganisation of the NHS as well.
Re: Tories. Shambles.
Yesterday at 09:24:19 am
I see theyre self-praising about 2000 new GPs since 2020. This after a decade of stagnating numbers. It doesnt even bring it back in line with the increases under labour.
Re: Tories. Shambles.
Yesterday at 10:54:41 am
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 09:24:19 am
I see theyre self-praising about 2000 new GPs since 2020. This after a decade of stagnating numbers. It doesnt even bring it back in line with the increases under labour.

Same with the police. We had a by election last month and the Tory flyers were claiming that they were bringing in 800 extra police in GMP, they've caused the cut of a couple of thousand from the force, so we're still well down in numbers
Re: Tories. Shambles.
Yesterday at 11:09:17 am
There are currently 54k GPs.  There were 49k in 2009. If we had continued on Labour's trajectory, we'd have around 60k by now.

Coincidentally, I've been on hold trying to get my out of hours GP for 55mins now...
Re: Tories. Shambles.
Yesterday at 12:26:52 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on January  1, 2023, 10:50:39 pm
The war that that Tories voted for?


I didnt know that.  Still,my comment about war mongering Tony was tongue in cheek.
Definitely going to hang on to the fact as I know someone that always brings up Iraq when the idea of voting labour is floated .
Re: Tories. Shambles.
Yesterday at 12:35:54 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:09:17 am
There are currently 54k GPs.  There were 49k in 2009. If we had continued on Labour's trajectory, we'd have around 60k by now.

Coincidentally, I've been on hold trying to get my out of hours GP for 55mins now...

If our GPs are anything to go by some of the full time doctors have been replaced by job share doctors so on paper they seem to have more the likelihood is, pro rate, they have less.
Re: Tories. Shambles.
Yesterday at 04:03:44 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on January  1, 2023, 10:17:01 pm
It very much depends on where you are I think.

My local hospital is still pretty good, my daughter broke out in a bit of a rash, took her to A&E because we live in the area where the first strep a breakout was we were worried about that, and she got seen in about an hour.

My local hospital has been a bit concerned about my dad, they have been a carrying out scans and tests on a near weekly basis, unfortunately he was diagnosed with cancer yesterday (we kind of suspected it based on the fact they changed his over the phone consultation to a face to face which they only do if its bad news), but hes already booked for the operation to remove one of his kidneys for next Monday.

As for how care has changed, my mum stayed in hospital for a week when both me and my brother were born, both natural births with no complications or issues, that was normal back then apparently. Both my kids were born via c-section (the first an emergency) and my Mrs was home 24 hours afterwards, and my kids were born in the same building in the same hospital as I was.
sorry to hear about your Dad, a chap I know had kidney cancer and had to have one of them removed, he's still going strong five years later, still minor health issues but no major concerns. He's 81 and sole carer for his wife so he has to be fit to do that so hopefully your Dad will be fine after his op
Re: Tories. Shambles.
Yesterday at 04:05:20 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on January  1, 2023, 10:17:01 pm
It very much depends on where you are I think.

My local hospital is still pretty good, my daughter broke out in a bit of a rash, took her to A&E because we live in the area where the first strep a breakout was we were worried about that, and she got seen in about an hour.

My local hospital has been a bit concerned about my dad, they have been a carrying out scans and tests on a near weekly basis, unfortunately he was diagnosed with cancer yesterday (we kind of suspected it based on the fact they changed his over the phone consultation to a face to face which they only do if its bad news), but hes already booked for the operation to remove one of his kidneys for next Monday.

As for how care has changed, my mum stayed in hospital for a week when both me and my brother were born, both natural births with no complications or issues, that was normal back then apparently. Both my kids were born via c-section (the first an emergency) and my Mrs was home 24 hours afterwards, and my kids were born in the same building in the same hospital as I was.
I hope that your dads op goes well.  Fingers crossed for you
Re: Tories. Shambles.
Yesterday at 04:06:42 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:09:17 am
There are currently 54k GPs.  There were 49k in 2009. If we had continued on Labour's trajectory, we'd have around 60k by now.

Coincidentally, I've been on hold trying to get my out of hours GP for 55mins now...
many more of them dedicate more time to private practice too
Re: Tories. Shambles.
Yesterday at 04:09:50 pm
@wlr.  Thoughts and prayers re your dad for him and your family.
Re: Tories. Shambles.
Yesterday at 08:25:20 pm
Quote
NHS in crisis as 500 people die each week due to 'killer' to emergency care delays.
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/up-500-people-dying-every-28851193

David Cameron, George Gideon Oliver Osborne, son of Sir Peter Osborne, 17th Baronet of Ballentaylor and Ballylemon and Felicity Alexandra Loxton-Peacock, educated at St. Paul's and Magdalen College, Oxford and their entire Cabinet at the time initiated this crisis with an unforgivably egregious 'austerity' policy. And every Tory MP in the last 12 years has voted for continuity of this increasing dystopian agenda against the British public.

Sadly this will be the reality for the next few years. It's not like we're getting younger or healthier as a population and you can't pluck lots of new staff out of thin air. Time to get private healthcare through work if you can...
Re: Tories. Shambles.
Yesterday at 09:59:47 pm
Well I'm not trying to generalize, as many people are from all walks of life and varying political persuasions, and apologiesin advance for boiling this down to a purely political angle, but are the Tories not putting their own likely voter base at risk? Or are these issues more likely to hit deprived areas with vulnerable people in Labour leaning districts?
Re: Tories. Shambles.
Yesterday at 10:43:56 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 04:05:20 pm
I hope that your dads op goes well.  Fingers crossed for you

Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 04:09:50 pm
@wlr.  Thoughts and prayers re your dad for him and your family.

Thank you gents. Its quite something but the fact he had a kidney stone a few months back might well have made all the difference because it was only the follow up scans for the kidney stone when they saw the cancer as he has no symptoms and feels absolutely fine.
Re: Tories. Shambles.
Yesterday at 11:13:09 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:59:47 pm
Well I'm not trying to generalize, as many people are from all walks of life and varying political persuasions, and apologiesin advance for boiling this down to a purely political angle, but are the Tories not putting their own likely voter base at risk? Or are these issues more likely to hit deprived areas with vulnerable people in Labour leaning districts?

Well yes it is putting their own likely voter base at risk and that's precisely why it's politically stupid what they've done. The elderly have been somewhat shielded from austerity through policy such as the triple lock but what good is money in the bank if you die from a stroke because an ambulance doesn't get to you in time. Without an overwhelming majority of the 65+ vote at the next election the tories are toast for reference in 2019 they got 64% of the 65+ vote.
Re: Tories. Shambles.
Today at 11:28:44 am
Life is so simplistic when you're a thick twat but the reason the NHS is such a mess is because we're sending billions of aid to Ukraine 🤷

Amazing how gullible the electorate are that 12yrs of Tory financial depravation didn't make a dent until we started to help a sovereign state defend it's own people.

This country hasn't a chance in hell of ever improving the lives of the majority whilst selfish bastards have a say.
Re: Tories. Shambles.
Today at 12:31:15 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 11:28:44 am
Life is so simplistic when you're a thick twat but the reason the NHS is such a mess is because we're sending billions of aid to Ukraine 🤷

Amazing how gullible the electorate are that 12yrs of Tory financial depravation didn't make a dent until we started to help a sovereign state defend it's own people.

This country hasn't a chance in hell of ever improving the lives of the majority whilst selfish bastards have a say.
Wow. Have you heard people make that 'link'.?
Re: Tories. Shambles.
Today at 12:45:41 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:31:15 pm
Wow. Have you heard people make that 'link'.?

I have mate but then all my family, friends and acquaintances are Tory voting brexit dickheads.
Re: Tories. Shambles.
Today at 01:40:56 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 12:45:41 pm
I have mate but then all my family, friends and acquaintances are Tory voting brexit dickheads.

Why do you have friends that are Tory voting brexit dickheads?

I suppose you might feel you are stuck with wanker family members, but you can choose your friends.
Re: Tories. Shambles.
Today at 02:30:24 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:40:56 pm
Why do you have friends that are Tory voting brexit dickheads?

I suppose you might feel you are stuck with wanker family members, but you can choose your friends.

My 'friends' are my clients so without them I have no work but it's getting harder and harder to hear the same old clichéd crap, especially from previous labour voters.

I avoid the worst of the family completely and haven't had contact with a lot of them since both my parents died a few years ago.

The rest I just avoid talking politics to as I'd just end up telling them to stfu and/or beat the crap out of them.
Re: Tories. Shambles.
Today at 03:46:19 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 02:30:24 pm
My 'friends' are my clients so without them I have no work but it's getting harder and harder to hear the same old clichéd crap, especially from previous labour voters.

I avoid the worst of the family completely and haven't had contact with a lot of them since both my parents died a few years ago.

The rest I just avoid talking politics to as I'd just end up telling them to stfu and/or beat the crap out of them.

Just get some new T-shirts







Re: Tories. Shambles.
Today at 06:21:35 pm
BBC News - We're focussed on supporting NHS - health secretary

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-64151557

So they're working hard to free up beds, get people into care that shouldn't be in hospital and it's the pandemic to blame.

It's nearly 3 twatting years since covid hit and if you'd been doing your job properly you'd have had a seemless transition in place to stop these catastrophic events from developing.

Absolute useless lying gobshites!!!
Re: Tories. Shambles.
Today at 06:22:57 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 03:46:19 pm
Just get some new T-shirts







Yeah that would do the trick mate 👍
Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21072 on: Today at 07:11:16 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 12:45:41 pm
I have mate but then all my family, friends and acquaintances are Tory voting brexit dickheads.
I need to think about these things in advance. Im not blessed with Scouse wit. Maybe point out the money spent on keeping Putin at bay is well spent? Though I suspect he's a homophobic racist so they probably don't mind him. I do think it's really hard to talk to people who run with the 'if this then that ' argument who can't develop more complex reasoning. On the surface not sending money to Ukraine/ EU does free up money for the NHS. Understanding that the money is more likely to go to Tory pockets just sounds like bitterness or snowflakery.  They are just utterly teflon.
Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21073 on: Today at 07:24:56 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:11:16 pm
I need to think about these things in advance. Im not blessed with Scouse wit. Maybe point out the money spent on keeping Putin at bay is well spent? Though I suspect he's a homophobic racist so they probably don't mind him. I do think it's really hard to talk to people who run with the 'if this then that ' argument who can't develop more complex reasoning. On the surface not sending money to Ukraine/ EU does free up money for the NHS. Understanding that the money is more likely to go to Tory pockets just sounds like bitterness or snowflakery.  They are just utterly teflon.

They're just brainwashed mate. 

They're very much of the opinion that anyone who doesn't work is a sponger and even those who do work only do the absolute minimum or 16hrs a week so they get maximum benefits and it's not fair that those who do work full time don't get any help at all.

The countries full and that's why they can't get a house, a doctor's appointment or a hospital bed.

They voted brexit to stop foreigners coming in and taking all the good stuff but hated that our covid rules were different to the rest of Europe when they wanted to go on holiday.

There's nothing you can say to them to see why they're wrong so I just don't engage with them.
Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21074 on: Today at 08:19:51 pm »
Our rightwing press pushed and continue to push all of those talking points, nothing good in this country is possible whilst these people are in their jobs and setting the news agenda everyday. Theyve salted the Earth for anything decent to emerge and will fight to the death against better politics and a less hellish, punishing and broken nation.

Ordinary people should probably take the time to educate themselves a bit more but everyone is busy, everyones trying to keep their head above water, etc. I blame those people slightly but not as much as the people filling them with hatred, lies, misdirection and bullshit everyday.
