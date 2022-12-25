« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 521 522 523 524 525 [526]   Go Down

Author Topic: Tories. Shambles.  (Read 715097 times)

Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,404
Re: Why do the Conservative Party hate the UK and it's people so much?
« Reply #21000 on: December 25, 2022, 11:43:45 am »
Hope you have a Fucking awful Christmas each and every one of you Tory c*nts :wave
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,491
Re: Why do the Conservative Party hate the UK and it's people so much?
« Reply #21001 on: December 25, 2022, 01:36:21 pm »
Tories. Always the victims, never their fault.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,856
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
« Reply #21002 on: December 25, 2022, 02:15:54 pm »
Quote from: oojason on December 24, 2022, 12:15:12 pm
'Sunak asks a homeless man in a homeless shelter whether he "works in business", then proceeds to talk about the financial services industry. Utterly bizarre':-

https://twitter.com/AdamBienkov/status/1606600685855903744 - a 90 second video from ITV News; Sunak doing a press op thing serving food to people at a foodbank.
Think it shows just how phoney Sunak is, he didn't even bother to give much thought to the struggles homeless people face, just come out with something off the top of his head without thinking. all about the optics, looking as though he cares when he doesn't give a shit.
Sunak was lucky, man treated him with respect when he didn't deserve it.
 Imagine anyone else saying this to someone standing in line for for food in a homeless shelter.
"Are you in Business"
(A) Are you taking the piss m8 or what.
Logged
@Alan_McGuinness
My son has lived through four chancellors, three home secretaries, two prime ministers and two monarchs.

He's four months old.

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,844
Re: Why do the Conservative Party hate the UK and it's people so much?
« Reply #21003 on: December 25, 2022, 11:23:49 pm »
Literally the first time hes spoken to a homeless person in his life. Hadnt a clue
Logged

Offline ljycb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,227
Re: Why do the Conservative Party hate the UK and it's people so much?
« Reply #21004 on: December 25, 2022, 11:32:33 pm »
Just want these bastards out as soon as possible.
Logged

Offline Armchair expert

  • Almost makes you agree with Gove
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,153
  • Meet the new boss.....same as the old boss
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
« Reply #21005 on: December 26, 2022, 03:20:59 pm »
Quote from: oojason on December 24, 2022, 12:15:12 pm
'Sunak asks a homeless man in a homeless shelter whether he "works in business", then proceeds to talk about the financial services industry. Utterly bizarre':-

https://twitter.com/AdamBienkov/status/1606600685855903744 - a 90 second video from ITV News; Sunak doing a press op thing serving food to people at a foodbank.

Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,441
Re: Why do the Conservative Party hate the UK and it's people so much?
« Reply #21006 on: December 26, 2022, 03:51:40 pm »
^ ^ ^

boss that :)
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,581
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
« Reply #21007 on: December 26, 2022, 04:21:49 pm »
Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,469
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21008 on: Yesterday at 01:12:57 am »
And many many people will still vote for these Tory animals because some desperate people are crossing the channel in flimsy dinghies and ice cold seas

An investigation by Politico earlier this month claimed that one former Conservative MP asked where the nearest brothel was when he visited a country in south-east Asia, and that a former minister stayed on after official trips to pursue his interest in women... MPs were reportedly met by sex workers in their hotel rooms and engaged in raucous drinking while on parliamentary trips abroad
Logged

Online TepidTurkey2OES

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,617
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21009 on: Yesterday at 09:02:43 am »
Shambles thats the correct word .
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,491
Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21010 on: Yesterday at 09:19:23 am »
Omni-shambles.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,177
  • Red since '64
Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21011 on: Yesterday at 09:24:15 am »
I too was thinking of a word starting Sh
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline XmaStattooed Red Breasts

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,192
  • Kloppite
Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21012 on: Yesterday at 07:35:22 pm »
Mate of mine, who's dad who is in his 90s had a fall the other day, just taken him 48 hours to get into a ward with proper bed after being admitted to hospital, apparently Arrowe Park is in chaos right now.
Logged
#Sausages

Offline XmaStattooed Red Breasts

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,192
  • Kloppite
Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21013 on: Today at 04:53:58 am »
One of the polls has the Tories polling on less than 20% :lmao

Britain Elects
@BritainElects
·
Follow
Westminster voting intention:

LAB: 45% (-1)
CON: 19% (-3)
GRN: 9% (+3)
LDEM: 8% (-)
REF: 8% (-)

via @PeoplePolling, 28 Dec
Logged
#Sausages

Online spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,939
Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21014 on: Today at 06:16:37 am »
Quote from: XmaStattooed Red Breasts on Today at 04:53:58 am
One of the polls has the Tories polling on less than 20% :lmao

Britain Elects
@BritainElects
·
Follow
Westminster voting intention:

LAB: 45% (-1)
CON: 19% (-3)
GRN: 9% (+3)
LDEM: 8% (-)
REF: 8% (-)

via @PeoplePolling, 28 Dec

They will be wiped out.     It will be amazing,  they are on a scorched earth policy at the moment.    They will do as much damage as they possibly can
Logged

Offline bakleth

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 23
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21015 on: Today at 07:22:09 am »
My father who has cancer caught bad flu over christmas, boxing day came back from the shops and found that he was so weezy and weak he couldn't stand. me and my sister thought he was on the way out.
Phoned 111, which took 1hr30m, they wanted to get an ambulence out, took 2-3hrs for them to call only to be told that it would take another few hours as there were no ambulances.

So me and sister struggled to get him to the car and drive to hospital, when there it was 1hr to see a triange, 6hrs to see a doctor and 29hrs for a bed on a ward. 

Point being its breaking at the seams, I don't blame the staff, its down to the complete crap running of the country by the tories, you see it here and it loads of other things.  Since they have been in power nothing has got better, just worse.

If they don't get destroyed and humiliated at the next election anyone who still votes for them deserve everything they get.  I really do despise them and I am starting to think that way about anyone who votes for them as well.  I never used to want to think this way about people, but how anyone could still vote for them just blows my mind.

Logged

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,980
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21016 on: Today at 08:07:49 am »
Quote from: bakleth on Today at 07:22:09 am
My father who has cancer caught bad flu over christmas, boxing day came back from the shops and found that he was so weezy and weak he couldn't stand. me and my sister thought he was on the way out.
Phoned 111, which took 1hr30m, they wanted to get an ambulence out, took 2-3hrs for them to call only to be told that it would take another few hours as there were no ambulances.

So me and sister struggled to get him to the car and drive to hospital, when there it was 1hr to see a triange, 6hrs to see a doctor and 29hrs for a bed on a ward. 

Point being its breaking at the seams, I don't blame the staff, its down to the complete crap running of the country by the tories, you see it here and it loads of other things.  Since they have been in power nothing has got better, just worse.

If they don't get destroyed and humiliated at the next election anyone who still votes for them deserve everything they get.  I really do despise them and I am starting to think that way about anyone who votes for them as well.  I never used to want to think this way about people, but how anyone could still vote for them just blows my mind.



Traditionally the Tories were known as a low tax party, ie less revenue diluted funding available for essential services.  They cant even hide behind that one any longer.

https://www.politics.co.uk/news/2022/11/17/hunt-increases-tax-burden-rises-to-the-highest-level-since-world-war-ii/

So crap services but paying high tax anyway.  A reasonable question to ask is where is all the money going because it doesnt appear to be going directly into service provision.
Logged

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,696
  • Klopptimist
Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21017 on: Today at 08:17:00 am »
Quote from: bakleth on Today at 07:22:09 am
I never used to want to think this way about people, but how anyone could still vote for them just blows my mind.

I was just too young to remember the Thatcher/Major years (turned 16 in '97) but I do remember people joking in the aftermath that you couldn't find anyone who admitted to ever voting Tory and giving them those majorities.

Bit more obvious this time, you'll only need to check if they've ever been social media cheerleaders for Brexit or Boris etc.
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,486
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21018 on: Today at 09:44:32 am »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 08:17:00 am
I was just too young to remember the Thatcher/Major years (turned 16 in '97) but I do remember people joking in the aftermath that you couldn't find anyone who admitted to ever voting Tory and giving them those majorities.

Bit more obvious this time, you'll only need to check if they've ever been social media cheerleaders for Brexit or Boris etc.

Luckily I have long since culled everyone. You are spot on; Anyone going on about Brexit or refugees or the Tories are people you really don't want to associate with and I've been happier since they have gone.

When I went on holiday, I'd discuss stuff with people having opposing views, but they all parrot the same things now - there is no variety of thought - they seem to just have it drip fed and parrot whatever the current 'outrage' is.

Always reminds me of that scene in 1984 by George Orwell (The two minutes hate) which is far too long to post here. But to sum up, there is an 'enemy' for all to have - Goldstein - which whips all the party members up to a crescendo of white-hot anger - they are all united in hate and they are all united in love for 'Big Brother' and the state that keeps them captive.

There is another scene where Orwell talks about the Proles and giving them such things as ale and football to keep them blind and helpless.



You can also see evidence of 'double-speak' by Conservative and Brexit politicians. Their insidious drip-drip-drip of false and conflicting information and the mindless repeating of it looks a bit like what you'd think 'double-think' would look like.

Happily, we still live in a world where different views can still be found and Orwell's nightmare scenario hopefully can't ever really be fully realised (Well in the UK anyway - North Korea, China and some other areas might be examples where this might still be happening today)
Logged
Poor.

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,407
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21019 on: Today at 09:47:50 am »
I was entering the job market at the end of the thatcher years. It felt like the economy was doing well and there was plenty of money about. At that age though you don't generally think about or notice what the NHS is like, or education or policing.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.
Pages: 1 ... 521 522 523 524 525 [526]   Go Up
« previous next »
 