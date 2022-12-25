My father who has cancer caught bad flu over christmas, boxing day came back from the shops and found that he was so weezy and weak he couldn't stand. me and my sister thought he was on the way out.

Phoned 111, which took 1hr30m, they wanted to get an ambulence out, took 2-3hrs for them to call only to be told that it would take another few hours as there were no ambulances.



So me and sister struggled to get him to the car and drive to hospital, when there it was 1hr to see a triange, 6hrs to see a doctor and 29hrs for a bed on a ward.



Point being its breaking at the seams, I don't blame the staff, its down to the complete crap running of the country by the tories, you see it here and it loads of other things. Since they have been in power nothing has got better, just worse.



If they don't get destroyed and humiliated at the next election anyone who still votes for them deserve everything they get. I really do despise them and I am starting to think that way about anyone who votes for them as well. I never used to want to think this way about people, but how anyone could still vote for them just blows my mind.



