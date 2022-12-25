'Sunak asks a homeless man in a homeless shelter whether he "works in business", then proceeds to talk about the financial services industry. Utterly bizarre':-



https://twitter.com/AdamBienkov/status/1606600685855903744 - a 90 second video from ITV News; Sunak doing a press op thing serving food to people at a foodbank.



Think it shows just how phoney Sunak is, he didn't even bother to give much thought to the struggles homeless people face, just come out with something off the top of his head without thinking. all about the optics, looking as though he cares when he doesn't give a shit.Sunak was lucky, man treated him with respect when he didn't deserve it.Imagine anyone else saying this to someone standing in line for for food in a homeless shelter."Are you in Business"(A) Are you taking the piss m8 or what.