Re: Why do the Conservative Party hate the UK and it's people so much?
« Reply #21000 on: December 25, 2022, 11:43:45 am »
Hope you have a Fucking awful Christmas each and every one of you Tory c*nts :wave
Re: Why do the Conservative Party hate the UK and it's people so much?
« Reply #21001 on: December 25, 2022, 01:36:21 pm »
Tories. Always the victims, never their fault.
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
« Reply #21002 on: December 25, 2022, 02:15:54 pm »
Quote from: oojason on December 24, 2022, 12:15:12 pm
'Sunak asks a homeless man in a homeless shelter whether he "works in business", then proceeds to talk about the financial services industry. Utterly bizarre':-

https://twitter.com/AdamBienkov/status/1606600685855903744 - a 90 second video from ITV News; Sunak doing a press op thing serving food to people at a foodbank.
Think it shows just how phoney Sunak is, he didn't even bother to give much thought to the struggles homeless people face, just come out with something off the top of his head without thinking. all about the optics, looking as though he cares when he doesn't give a shit.
Sunak was lucky, man treated him with respect when he didn't deserve it.
 Imagine anyone else saying this to someone standing in line for for food in a homeless shelter.
"Are you in Business"
(A) Are you taking the piss m8 or what.
Re: Why do the Conservative Party hate the UK and it's people so much?
« Reply #21003 on: December 25, 2022, 11:23:49 pm »
Literally the first time hes spoken to a homeless person in his life. Hadnt a clue
Re: Why do the Conservative Party hate the UK and it's people so much?
« Reply #21004 on: December 25, 2022, 11:32:33 pm »
Just want these bastards out as soon as possible.
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
« Reply #21005 on: December 26, 2022, 03:20:59 pm »
Re: Why do the Conservative Party hate the UK and it's people so much?
« Reply #21006 on: December 26, 2022, 03:51:40 pm »
^ ^ ^

boss that :)
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
« Reply #21007 on: December 26, 2022, 04:21:49 pm »
Re: Tories. Shambles.
« Reply #21008 on: Today at 01:12:57 am »
And many many people will still vote for these Tory animals because some desperate people are crossing the channel in flimsy dinghies and ice cold seas

An investigation by Politico earlier this month claimed that one former Conservative MP asked where the nearest brothel was when he visited a country in south-east Asia, and that a former minister stayed on after official trips to pursue his interest in women... MPs were reportedly met by sex workers in their hotel rooms and engaged in raucous drinking while on parliamentary trips abroad
