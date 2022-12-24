« previous next »
Author Topic: Why do the Conservative Party hate the UK and it's people so much?  (Read 710638 times)

Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: Why do the Conservative Party hate the UK and it's people so much?
« Reply #21000 on: Yesterday at 11:43:45 am »
Hope you have a Fucking awful Christmas each and every one of you Tory c*nts :wave
Online Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas

Re: Why do the Conservative Party hate the UK and it's people so much?
« Reply #21001 on: Yesterday at 01:36:21 pm »
Tories. Always the victims, never their fault.
Offline oldfordie

Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
« Reply #21002 on: Yesterday at 02:15:54 pm »
Quote from: oojason on December 24, 2022, 12:15:12 pm
'Sunak asks a homeless man in a homeless shelter whether he "works in business", then proceeds to talk about the financial services industry. Utterly bizarre':-

https://twitter.com/AdamBienkov/status/1606600685855903744 - a 90 second video from ITV News; Sunak doing a press op thing serving food to people at a foodbank.
Think it shows just how phoney Sunak is, he didn't even bother to give much thought to the struggles homeless people face, just come out with something off the top of his head without thinking. all about the optics, looking as though he cares when he doesn't give a shit.
Sunak was lucky, man treated him with respect when he didn't deserve it.
 Imagine anyone else saying this to someone standing in line for for food in a homeless shelter.
"Are you in Business"
(A) Are you taking the piss m8 or what.
Offline thejbs

Re: Why do the Conservative Party hate the UK and it's people so much?
« Reply #21003 on: Yesterday at 11:23:49 pm »
Literally the first time hes spoken to a homeless person in his life. Hadnt a clue
Offline ljycb

Re: Why do the Conservative Party hate the UK and it's people so much?
« Reply #21004 on: Yesterday at 11:32:33 pm »
Just want these bastards out as soon as possible.
Online Armchair expert

Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
« Reply #21005 on: Today at 03:20:59 pm »
