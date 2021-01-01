« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 521 522 523 524 525 [526]   Go Down

Author Topic: Why do the Conservative Party hate the UK and it's people so much?  (Read 709410 times)

Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,282
Re: Why do the Conservative Party hate the UK and it's people so much?
« Reply #21000 on: Today at 11:43:45 am »
Hope you have a Fucking awful Christmas each and every one of you Tory c*nts :wave
Logged
Fuck the Tories
Pages: 1 ... 521 522 523 524 525 [526]   Go Up
« previous next »
 