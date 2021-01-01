Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
News and Current Affairs
»
Topic:
Why do the Conservative Party hate the UK and it's people so much?
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
521
522
523
524
525
[
526
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Why do the Conservative Party hate the UK and it's people so much? (Read 709410 times)
robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta
YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 36,282
Re: Why do the Conservative Party hate the UK and it's people so much?
«
Reply #21000 on:
Today
at 11:43:45 am »
Hope you have a Fucking awful Christmas each and every one of you Tory c*nts
Logged
Fuck the Tories
Print
Pages:
1
...
521
522
523
524
525
[
526
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
News and Current Affairs
»
Topic:
Why do the Conservative Party hate the UK and it's people so much?
Page created in 0.178 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.6]
SMF 2.0.19
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2