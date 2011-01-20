« previous next »
The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it

Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
December 21, 2022, 03:05:43 pm
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on December 21, 2022, 02:36:42 pm
Can anyone explain the Rwanda deal for asylum seekers to me please?

Do they need to go through the legal process for each individual case or are they taken straight off the boats to a plane?

I keep seeing all the crap about so many being placed in hotels and the cost of doing this so wouldn't it make more financial sense to spend it on processing their cases quicker and getting them settled properly than just sending them to hotels and virtually forgetting about them?

Does anyone know on average how long it takes for the applications to be dealt with and their cases heard? 

Or do they not even go through a court process?

We never seem to hear the other side of these things.

There's a massive backlog, 122,000 waiting for a decision, 40,000 of which have been waiting between 1 and 3 years

https://www.refugeecouncil.org.uk/latest/news/new-figures-reveal-scale-of-asylum-backlog-crisis/

Its gotten worse and worse under this shower of bastards.

Nothing dodgy going on here...

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2022/oct/31/firm-managing-hotels-for-uk-asylum-seekers-posts-bumper-profits
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
December 21, 2022, 03:14:44 pm
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on December 21, 2022, 03:05:43 pm
There's a massive backlog, 122,000 waiting for a decision, 40,000 of which have been waiting between 1 and 3 years

https://www.refugeecouncil.org.uk/latest/news/new-figures-reveal-scale-of-asylum-backlog-crisis/

Its gotten worse and worse under this shower of bastards.

Nothing dodgy going on here...

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2022/oct/31/firm-managing-hotels-for-uk-asylum-seekers-posts-bumper-profits

I'm sure they do it on purpose Rob as it gives the media so many opportunities to create animosity with the locals.

Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
December 21, 2022, 03:23:17 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz roazted by an open fire (no streamz!) on December 20, 2022, 11:06:23 am
But it is true with regards to Brexit. Both parties support it.

I disagree.  One party has a ideolgy over Brexit which forces it to pander to its lowest denominator to stop the party completely fragmenting. The other is developing a pragmatic approach that looks to work within the revised economic and political landscape and just try to make the best of it until there's a decisive paradigm shift in the discourse that enables rejoining to at least be discussed without triggering a hysterical knee jerk reaction.

They both might say the same thing to the media, but beneath the surface the politics driving the words is extremely different. Arguably they're both lying, but for different reasons. The Tories can't make Brexit work because the underlying ideology driving their policy is faulty.
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
December 21, 2022, 03:33:57 pm
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on December 21, 2022, 02:36:42 pm
Can anyone explain the Rwanda deal for asylum seekers to me please?

Do they need to go through the legal process for each individual case or are they taken straight off the boats to a plane?

I keep seeing all the crap about so many being placed in hotels and the cost of doing this so wouldn't it make more financial sense to spend it on processing their cases quicker and getting them settled properly than just sending them to hotels and virtually forgetting about them?

Does anyone know on average how long it takes for the applications to be dealt with and their cases heard? 

Or do they not even go through a court process?

We never seem to hear the other side of these things.



Like everything with this shitcake of a government, the entire asylum/migrant processing system is underfunded and short-staffed. So there's huge backlogs.

The problem is exacerbated by a substantial proportion of people entering the country and claiming asylum are not meeting the criteria for genuine refugees. And
 they know it. Anecdotally, many of these 'lose' their passports/identity papers before getting to the UK, and claim to be from a different country.

I stress that this isn't me blaming anybody for seeking a decent standard of living, given the rank inequality of wealth and opportunity across different countries/regions.

But 'economic migrants' claiming asylum do mean that the whole asylum system is discredited in the eyes of a lot of people, and that has led to a reducing level of sympathy with asylum seekers generally.


As experts have repeatedly said, there needs to be system of having a route whereby people can enter the UK and claim either asylum or apply to stay for other reasons. This would end almost all of the deadly boat crossings.

People using this hypothetical 'legitimate' method of entry then need to be rewarded with a greater opportunity to stay - especially those with their ID papers to help more quickly process their application - over those that seek a clandestine entry.

In theory, I'd want people who enter the country in this way to be housed in immigration centres. Not the half-derelict, pest-ridden shitholes that the outsource companies like Serco, G4S, Mitie, etc, who just want to maximise profit. But decent facilities where people can learn/improve their English and prepare for entry exams and British 'culture', whilst in safe, warm accomodation with food. If you were a family genuinely fleeing persecution, you'd surely welcome such a facility.

In reality, there are a number of major problems with this.

1) If you create an open route for migrants to enter the UK before having their applications to stay assessed, the system would soon be flooded, as a serious barrier to people entering the UK is removed (ie, the peril of a dinghy voyage across 20-odd miles of cold sea around some of the busiest shipping lanes in the world)

2) As we've seen, it's difficult to keep people safe in migrant processing centres. The majority of migrants into the UK are men aged between 15 and 30. They also know they're unlikely to secure asylum status, so have no will to remain and be compliant.

I don't know what the answer is. But it's a certainty that the government don't want to make anything easy, so that it acts as a discouragement to prospective migrants.
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
December 21, 2022, 03:55:13 pm
^^

I assume by economic migrants you mean people wanting to emigrate for work purposes, similar to how many Brits emigrate to Australia, America or even Europe?

I also assume that unlike the UK they don't have the means to apply to emigrate here from their own country?

 
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
December 21, 2022, 04:15:23 pm
Don't think you have to look further than Patel+Braverman to understand why the boat crossings have exploded over the last 2 yrs. this was happening before they took over as HS but nothing like the scale we see today.  everything messed up from start to finish.
Seems their fans admire nasty spiteful words more than anything. the fact they make things far worse doesn't seem to bother them. more nasty the better.
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
December 21, 2022, 04:53:11 pm
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on December 21, 2022, 03:55:13 pm
^^

I assume by economic migrants you mean people wanting to emigrate for work purposes, similar to how many Brits emigrate to Australia, America or even Europe?

I also assume that unlike the UK they don't have the means to apply to emigrate here from their own country?

 


If you, me or prettymuch any other Brit (or French person or German, etc) simply turned up in Australia or the USA with no job, no work visa, etc, then you wouldn't be allowed to stay.

The language used in this whole debate can be fraught with tripwires. I've just tried to use neutral language.
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
December 21, 2022, 04:53:35 pm
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on December 21, 2022, 03:55:13 pm
^^

I assume by economic migrants you mean people wanting to emigrate for work purposes, similar to how many Brits emigrate to Australia, America or even Europe?

I also assume that unlike the UK they don't have the means to apply to emigrate here from their own country?

 

That racist Braverman was asked this question in some committee the other week, it was a Tory MP trying to find out how someone from such a place applies and she just bumbled some bullshit about filling in forms once here, he pointed out they can't come here legally.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/video/2022/nov/23/suella-braverman-appears-unsure-about-how-an-asylum-seeker-can-apply-to-enter-the-uk-video
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
December 21, 2022, 05:03:10 pm
Quote from: Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name' on December 21, 2022, 04:53:11 pm

If you, me or prettymuch any other Brit (or French person or German, etc) simply turned up in Australia or the USA with no job, no work visa, etc, then you wouldn't be allowed to stay.

The language used in this whole debate can be fraught with tripwires. I've just tried to use neutral language.

That's what I meant though.

If we wanted to emigrate we either find a job and apply for visas before moving or go on a tourist visa and find work whilst there and then apply for work permits.

So I'm assuming that people wanting to do the same to come here don't have access to that option, either because we don't offer it or the process is too costly or complicated in their own country?

Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
December 21, 2022, 05:07:07 pm
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on December 21, 2022, 04:53:35 pm
That racist Braverman was asked this question in some committee the other week, it was a Tory MP trying to find out how someone from such a place applies and she just bumbled some bullshit about filling in forms once here, he pointed out they can't come here legally.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/video/2022/nov/23/suella-braverman-appears-unsure-about-how-an-asylum-seeker-can-apply-to-enter-the-uk-video

Nobody seems to know and nobody wants to explain how it works either as that would entail someone taking responsibility and being accountable.

Like I said earlier, it's like they want the situation to be a shambles so they can point their blame fingers at them and say it's their fault.
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
December 21, 2022, 05:11:30 pm
The Tories are only in it for the grift.

I said before, Brexit was the worst outcome for them - they're like the dog chasing cars who finally caught one. It was far easier to be in the EU and bitch from the sidelines rather than taking responsibility, so now they're looking for scapegoats. Immigrants are the target of choice.
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
December 21, 2022, 05:33:07 pm
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on December 21, 2022, 05:07:07 pm
Nobody seems to know and nobody wants to explain how it works either as that would entail someone taking responsibility and being accountable.

Like I said earlier, it's like they want the situation to be a shambles so they can point their blame fingers at them and say it's their fault.

Of course they do.  They always need someone to blame, something to stoke fear and anger.  They have nothing without it.

As RB says above, they are only in politics for themselves - to get as much cash (or other benefits) out of the public purse as possible, for their own (or friends/donors) personal gain.  They absolutely could not care less about anything else.

Once you understand this, then everything they do makes complete sense.

This applies to both local and national politics. 
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
December 21, 2022, 05:38:25 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on December 21, 2022, 05:33:07 pm
Of course they do.  They always need someone to blame, something to stoke fear and anger.  They have nothing without it.

As RB says above, they are only in politics for themselves - to get as much cash (or other benefits) out of the public purse as possible, for their own (or friends/donors) personal gain.  They absolutely could not care less about anything else.

Once you understand this, then everything they do makes complete sense.

Oh I understand it mate, it's just a pity that most of the country don't.
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
December 21, 2022, 10:17:37 pm
Steve Barclay really is a horrible, disgusting, ugly little incompetent piece of shit.

The absolute epitome of this government and their failure to ever take any responsibility. Stupid c*nt.
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
December 21, 2022, 10:24:24 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on December 21, 2022, 10:17:37 pm
Steve Barclay really is a horrible, disgusting, ugly little incompetent piece of shit.

The absolute epitome of this government and their failure to ever take any responsibility. Stupid c*nt.

Krishnan Guru-Murthy was spot on when he called Barclay a c*nt.
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
« Reply #20975 on: December 21, 2022, 10:57:50 pm »
Quote from: XmaStattooed Red Breasts on December 21, 2022, 10:24:24 pm
Krishnan Guru-Murthy was spot on when he called Barclay a c*nt.

It was Baker he called a c*nt - they all are.

Barclay and Sunak have made a choice. Their choice is that if people die in this strike, people will blame Labour and theyll reap electoral goals. Thats what theyre doing. Hope they get hit by a bus.
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
« Reply #20976 on: Today at 04:56:26 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on December 21, 2022, 10:57:50 pm
It was Baker he called a c*nt - they all are.

Barclay and Sunak have made a choice. Their choice is that if people die in this strike, people will blame Labour and theyll reap electoral goals. Thats what theyre doing. Hope they get hit by a bus.
Why would it be anything to do with Labour?, didn't their Lord of the Realm leader sack an MP for showing solidarity on a picket line?
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
« Reply #20977 on: Today at 06:20:44 pm »
It's frustrating that Labour have to be whiter than fecking white most elections, whilst this shower of proven corrupt, incompetent cnuts too often just breeze into fecking power off the back of the slightest error made by the other side.
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
« Reply #20978 on: Today at 10:00:56 pm »
I met me ma today, not seen her in a bit, I live abroad. We were watching telly, homeless ad on. Both agreed its terrible and we should do more and get out there and help, then, if all these imagrants werent coming all the time we could I asked to explain the link between homelessness and immigrants, she said well theres loads near where your brother lives and they are coming in dinghies accross the channel and if we cant look after our selves we shouldnt look after them we should look after our own first. Sigh. Think Im getting through to her who is in charge, but I dont know its the norm thinking isnt it? Christ.
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
« Reply #20979 on: Today at 10:10:41 pm »
Quote from: Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas on Today at 06:20:44 pm
It's frustrating that Labour have to be whiter than fecking white most elections, whilst this shower of proven corrupt, incompetent cnuts too often just breeze into fecking power off the back of the slightest error made by the other side.

Never mind whiter than white. We are where we are because of a bacon sandwich.
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
« Reply #20980 on: Today at 10:11:00 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 10:00:56 pm
I met me ma today, not seen her in a bit, I live abroad. We were watching telly, homeless ad on. Both agreed its terrible and we should do more and get out there and help, then, if all these imagrants werent coming all the time we could I asked to explain the link between homelessness and immigrants, she said well theres loads near where your brother lives and they are coming in dinghies accross the channel and if we cant look after our selves we shouldnt look after them we should look after our own first. Sigh. Think Im getting through to her who is in charge, but I dont know its the norm thinking isnt it? Christ.
Propaganda and media narratives work, why admit government culpability on things like homelessness and poverty, when you can just blame everything on a small number of people desperately crossing the English Channel in search of a better life for their families?
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
« Reply #20981 on: Today at 10:21:16 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 10:11:00 pm
Propaganda and media narratives work, why admit government culpability on things like homelessness and poverty, when you can just blame everything on a small number of people desperately crossing the English Channel in search of a better life for their families?

I know mate. Im not giving up until she sees it, but the news has more time with her than I do. And dinghies is flavour of the month. I guess theres massive buy in accross the board. It is propaganda.  c*nts.
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
« Reply #20982 on: Today at 11:05:10 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 04:56:26 pm
Why would it be anything to do with Labour?, didn't their Lord of the Realm leader sack an MP for showing solidarity on a picket line?

Which Lord of the Realm are you talking about?
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
« Reply #20983 on: Today at 11:15:27 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 04:56:26 pm
Why would it be anything to do with Labour?, didn't their Lord of the Realm leader sack an MP for showing solidarity on a picket line?
No he didn't actually FD mate. If you want background to Labour MP's standing on picket lines find a podcast Alan Jonson did a few months ago or just read any of Oldfordies posts :)
