NI health service has been dying on its arse for 10 years but the last three have been spectacular. The doctors and nurses Ive spoken to are so tired of it. I know a few that have chosen to emigrate to Australia and Canada because theyre fed up with being overworked and underpaid.



An acquaintance of mine is a consultant gastroenterologist at a hospital in NI. He says his waiting lists are around 3 and a half years. The system is broken so badly here that I fear it's beyond fixing. He also does a bit of private work, which basically just exacerbates the problem. It's the same doctors in both private and NHS care, so more people going private (whether self- or work-funded) leads to less NHS care available, since the doctors make a packet doing private work, and shifts the queues to the private practise as more people realise that NHS care is unviable and go private instead.My own experience of this -> I had an issue back in May and got diagnosed with my GP (via phone). Was put on an NHS waiting list with Belfast Trust. No indication of wait times, just a message saying that I'd be contacted 6 weeks before my appointment was due. Have heard nothing since, and can't get any info from them, so made a couple of calls to BUPA, which I have through work. Tried 3 BUPA-approved consultants and were told that all 3 aren't accepting new patients due to their current workloads. So just waiting with fingers crossed that it's not serious, and it doesn't get any worse.With the Tories in charge, this is the future of the NHS in England. It's not pretty.