Off the back of that, what are people's feelings overall with regard to private healthcare?
Do you all see it in the same like as private schooling where it needs serious reform to remove entrenched privilege that it can provide or, due to the fact that it is much more accessible and many employers provide it for their staff, is it simply a case of improving funding for the NHS rather than feeling a need to impose changes on the private system?
It creates a two-tier health system, where some procedures are only available to those with private insurance. Having private insurance will depend on the employer, and those in better jobs will have better insurance. Those in shit jobs won't have any. (That also has a knock-on effect of making people dependent on their employer, if you lose your job, you lose your health insurance, like in the US.)
What is going to happen now is that waiting for the NHS takes so long that many people will go private. That then enables the government to argue that certain services don't need to be provided on the NHS, because "everybody" has private health insurance.
Also at the moment, most private healthcare procedures are provided by NHS doctors, so doing something privately takes the doc away from doing something for the NHS. Many doctors work part time for the NHS, they make more money and have less stress working privately on other days.