Look at these numpties: https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/dec/18/anger-brexit-tories-red-wall-conservatives-reform-uk-party-immigration. Consocialists FFS.
This is an example of why we need PR.You wouldn't have a party like UKIP/Brexit Party/Reform UK, without any MPs whasoever, shaping the political landscape of the whole country.All of us in here predicted that when Brexit turns out to be a shitshow, c*nts like Farrage and Tice will just say that it hasn't been done properly. Of course, that's a load of hourseshit, but it's an easy narrative to keep saying.Here's one for Debs and her favourite place:Could Frottage make a comeback and boost the Tories again, as that is what they're all about:
It's obvious that Frottage will make a comback to try to eat into the Labour/Lib Dem vote and swing some marginals. We just got to hope that there's no chance of him having a significant amount of success.
Reform will hurt the tories far more than the other parties you'd think. Their pitch is basically that the Conservatives aren't conservative enough.
I reckon the bbc had to work pretty hard to find someone who was blaming the nurses for their missed hospital appointment, but find one they did! Having appointments cancelled is obviously not good, but this lady they found made no mention of the flat out refusal to negotiate. No, it was all the nurses fault, supposed to be a caring profession is what she actually said! And they let her say it like its a valid thing to say. FFS, its enough to drive you insane.
I read that this could lead to more English people having to wait over 9 weeks to get a consultant appointment. To paraphrase Monty Python, you lucky, lucky, jammy bastards. In Northern Ireland, 82% of people are waiting over 9 weeks. Of the nearly 400,000 on waiting lists, 116,000 have been waiting over 2 years. The health service states that no one should have to wait over 52 weeks for an appointment, yet over 50% are. Anecdotally, Ive read accounts of people waiting almost 4 years. If this happened in England it would be national news. https://datavis.nisra.gov.uk/health/ni-outpatient-waiting-times-sep-22.htmlIts among the worst in Europe but is never highlighted as such as long as the figures in England are acceptable. The health service is no longer an argument against a united Ireland. Its absolutely broken.
No. It's a ploy to get them to bend to their will. They will threaten the Tories, then do a deal not to run any candidates against them, but run against Labour and the Lib Dems, where appropriate.Ref 2019.
I work in the North of Ireland, and have been waiting for minor surgery for about 5 years, I have full Bupa coverage through work but I don't use it out of principle.
I live and work here, the NHS is on it's arse, a decade of deliberate Tory underfunding tends to do that, but it's equally galling when you have members of the opposition advocating private healthcare too for fuck sake.
NI health service has been dying on its arse for 10 years but the last three have been spectacular. The doctors and nurses Ive spoken to are so tired of it. I know a few that have chosen to emigrate to Australia and Canada because theyre fed up with being overworked and underpaid.
Off the back of that, what are people's feelings overall with regard to private healthcare?Do you all see it in the same like as private schooling where it needs serious reform to remove entrenched privilege that it can provide or, due to the fact that it is much more accessible and many employers provide it for their staff, is it simply a case of improving funding for the NHS rather than feeling a need to impose changes on the private system?
I know it Tory ideology started but that for thatcher but Ill never understand it. A fit, healthy and happy public is better for the nationality. More productivity, more money earned, more tax collected
This is what I don't get with the care services. To me far more money should be available to help people look after themselves than sending carers out to help them when there's such a shortage. There's so many ways and so much equipment available to allow people to have some independence which would free up hours of caring help for those who can't look after themselves.We do everything such arse about tip and end up never achieving anything.
