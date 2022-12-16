I try explaining that mate but all I get is 'well that's what they do'.
I used supermarkets as an example of staff being paid peanuts yet they're making billions in profits to pay CEO bonuses and huge dividends to share holders and I got "but supermarket staff are on a right packet, about £10.60 an hour"!
On the subject of work and wages, why is everyone stuck on this 'people don't want to work more than 16hrs a week because they can get more in benefits'?
I understand there's a sliding scale with the more you earn the less benefits you get but surely, unless you've got kids and have childcare costs, benefits aren't paying people more than minimum wage?
Anyone got any examples as I'm fed up of managers I know using this as a stick to bash the workforce.
It depends really. If you are a new claimant on Universal Credit, then no. Universal Credit pays absolute peanuts, especially if you are not sick or disabled. Even then it's poor compared to previous benefits.
However, if you have have been long-term sick/disabled (Over 7 years for example), and are still on the previous benefis payment scheme, then you could be getting approximately 25 - 28 k a year, plus help towards housing too (more than many jobs).
I knew of job centre staff who were pretty miffed that some of the people they used to deal with were getting paid more than them.
Under the old benefit schemes (before Universal Credit), you could work up to 16 hours a week, without it impacting your benefit payments too.
Obviously, it's still a piss in the ocean, when compared to corporate greed, tax avoidance etc.