Author Topic: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it  (Read 695727 times)

Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
« Reply #20880 on: December 16, 2022, 10:01:21 pm »
I think I heard Amazon staff in Coventry have voted to strike.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
« Reply #20881 on: December 16, 2022, 11:26:50 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on December 16, 2022, 10:01:21 pm
I think I heard Amazon staff in Coventry have voted to strike.

Whoever next, MPs? Oh they do fuck all anyway and get paid a decent whack
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
« Reply #20882 on: Yesterday at 12:13:14 am »
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on December 16, 2022, 08:32:47 pm
I feel like I'm banging my head against a wall chatting with clients about the strikes.  All the strikes.

People are so brainwashed by the PR, how all these workers are raking it in, they don't need more money, they earn enough and how dare they hold the country to ransom after what we've been through.

Basically, we're all struggling so why are they a special case!

Its shocking how some people are so swayed by right wing talking points.

So nurses that use food banks are raking it in?

Minimum wage rail/postal workers likewise?

The workers are holding the country to ransom rather than the shareholders extracting unearned income?
Believer

Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
« Reply #20883 on: Yesterday at 12:46:02 am »
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 12:13:14 am
Its shocking how some people are so swayed by right wing talking points.

So nurses that use food banks are raking it in?

Minimum wage rail/postal workers likewise?

The workers are holding the country to ransom rather than the shareholders extracting unearned income?

I try explaining that mate but all I get is 'well that's what they do'. 

I used supermarkets as an example of staff being paid peanuts yet they're making billions in profits to pay CEO bonuses and huge dividends to share holders and I got "but supermarket staff are on a right packet, about £10.60 an hour"!

On the subject of work and wages, why is everyone stuck on this 'people don't want to work more than 16hrs a week because they can get more in benefits'?

I understand there's a sliding scale with the more you earn the less benefits you get but surely, unless you've got kids and have childcare costs, benefits aren't paying people more than minimum wage?

Anyone got any examples as I'm fed up of managers I know using this as a stick to bash the workforce.

Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
« Reply #20884 on: Yesterday at 06:00:37 am »
Hi Debs.  I've not had conversations like the ones you are taking about but the benefits thing seems most odd.
Is it the case that as you start earning more every penny you earn gets taken off the benefits? Or perhaps so much that you are earning below minimum wage and so it feels like it's not worth doing? If that's the case then I guess the government are using lower benefits to make it more worthwhile getting work.  Maybe we need a tweak to minimum wage , so that it's far higher for the first 16 hours so that it's definitely better than the lost benefits.  Also I like Zend proposed universal basic salary. Actually has anyone seen Zeb of late?
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
« Reply #20885 on: Yesterday at 08:59:34 am »
A friend of mine just quit the library service. She ran a lovely wee village library, but got frustrated by the buses never being on time or not turning up at all and being late to open up. Even worse trying to get home on a cold wintry night.  The bus companies are having a terrible time trying to keep staff theyve trained up and its affecting services. Her situation, as a single mother, was that she worked the 16 hours a week offered and if asked to do a few extra hours she would have to take that as time off in lieu. She would have loved the extra cash & even better a full time post, but on one hand shed then have to reapply for her benefits each time she did overtime , and on the other library services have been cut back so much that the opening hours are no longer full time. Tory Britain, eh? The envy of the world.
« Reply #20886 on: Yesterday at 09:38:39 am »
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on Yesterday at 12:46:02 am
I try explaining that mate but all I get is 'well that's what they do'. 

I used supermarkets as an example of staff being paid peanuts yet they're making billions in profits to pay CEO bonuses and huge dividends to share holders and I got "but supermarket staff are on a right packet, about £10.60 an hour"!

On the subject of work and wages, why is everyone stuck on this 'people don't want to work more than 16hrs a week because they can get more in benefits'?

I understand there's a sliding scale with the more you earn the less benefits you get but surely, unless you've got kids and have childcare costs, benefits aren't paying people more than minimum wage?

Anyone got any examples as I'm fed up of managers I know using this as a stick to bash the workforce.

I've never understood how wages are decided. There are many physically demanding jobs out there that pay peanuts because apparently anybody can do them. Force me to work in a supermarket for a week and I'll probably jump out a window midway through day two. 😅

I've not worked since 2011, so I'm out of the loop on wages/benefits.  What I can say from personal experience is that I can't see how any single adult aged over 25 who wants their own space can earn less than £17k a year and hope to have a decent standard of living.

I know from a benefits standpoint that they start to be reduced if you exceed £6k in savings, (earnings?) eventually being stopped altogether at an upper ceiling. Not sure what the cut off is, maybe £35k?

That's kind of barmy to me. I doubt many people would hit the upper threshold, but I always thought the lower threshold was a bit too low. That said, i can't imagine there's many people with much in the way of spare money right now.
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on Yesterday at 12:46:02 am
I try explaining that mate but all I get is 'well that's what they do'. 

I used supermarkets as an example of staff being paid peanuts yet they're making billions in profits to pay CEO bonuses and huge dividends to share holders and I got "but supermarket staff are on a right packet, about £10.60 an hour"!

On the subject of work and wages, why is everyone stuck on this 'people don't want to work more than 16hrs a week because they can get more in benefits'?

I understand there's a sliding scale with the more you earn the less benefits you get but surely, unless you've got kids and have childcare costs, benefits aren't paying people more than minimum wage?

Anyone got any examples as I'm fed up of managers I know using this as a stick to bash the workforce.

It depends really.  If you are a new claimant on Universal Credit, then no.  Universal Credit pays absolute peanuts, especially if you are not sick or disabled.  Even then it's poor compared to previous benefits.

However, if you have have been long-term sick/disabled (Over 7 years for example), and are still on the previous benefis payment scheme, then you could be getting approximately 25 - 28 k a year, plus help towards housing too (more than many jobs).

I knew of job centre staff who were pretty miffed that some of the people they used to deal with were getting paid more than them.

Under the old benefit schemes (before Universal Credit), you could work up to 16 hours a week, without it impacting your benefit payments too.

Obviously, it's still a piss in the ocean, when compared to corporate greed, tax avoidance etc.
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on December 16, 2022, 09:51:09 pm
Standing together whilst simultaneously suffering, whilst also simultaneously condemning the very people who could, if we joined them, set us all free - that's so typically British it's the reason why there'll never be a revolution in the UK. Blind, deaf, dumb and compliant is the majority. Anyone standing up for justice or equality is discredited, shamed or worse. We know this to be true. We've seen it happen enough.

I've spent the morning with one of my favourite clients and been able to slash and trash all the government PR spin and have a right good moan and a giggle about the qanon, conspiracy theorist, rabbit hole, daily heil reading gobshites.

Quote from: Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas on Yesterday at 09:38:39 am
I've never understood how wages are decided. There are many physically demanding jobs out there that pay peanuts because apparently anybody can do them. Force me to work in a supermarket for a week and I'll probably jump out a window midway through day two. 😅

I've not worked since 2011, so I'm out of the loop on wages/benefits.  What I can say from personal experience is that I can't see how any single adult aged over 25 who wants their own space can earn less than £17k a year and hope to have a decent standard of living.

I know from a benefits standpoint that they start to be reduced if you exceed £6k in savings, (earnings?) eventually being stopped altogether at an upper ceiling. Not sure what the cut off is, maybe £35k?

That's kind of barmy to me. I doubt many people would hit the upper threshold, but I always thought the lower threshold was a bit too low. That said, i can't imagine there's many people with much in the way of spare money right now.

I've always worked in a low paid industry and have never understood how somebody earning the barest minimum is expected to pay the same percentage of tax as someone earning twice as much?

If it's barest minimum or below the poverty line how can they afford to hand 20% of it back?

Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on Yesterday at 01:16:11 pm
I've always worked in a low paid industry and have never understood how somebody earning the barest minimum is expected to pay the same percentage of tax as someone earning twice as much?

If it's barest minimum or below the poverty line how can they afford to hand 20% of it back?



The first 12,500 is income tax free.  Maybe minimum wage 40hrs a week , 46 weeks a year should set the tax free threshold.
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 01:20:45 pm
The first 12,500 is income tax free.  Maybe minimum wage 40hrs a week , 46 weeks a year should set the tax free threshold.

I reckon, in the North, a single person can live sufficiently comfortably on £16k after tax, maybe closer to £18k since I last did the maths.

A flatshare in city centre Leeds would run them to about £800 a month including bills for a flash one with parking. that leaves between 6.5k and 8.5k to live on for the year, which is £550-£700 (I think now with costs increasing it would need to be £18k) per month. It won't be strip clubs and champagne every week but you could afford to live on that and not be worrying about where your next meal was coming from.

To make it work you'd need to adjust the tax thresholds to make sure services like NHS etc didn't get shorted.
Quote from: iamburning252 turkeys cos of avian flu on Yesterday at 01:41:25 pm
I reckon, in the North, a single person can live sufficiently comfortably on £16k after tax, maybe closer to £18k since I last did the maths.

A flatshare in city centre Leeds would run them to about £800 a month including bills for a flash one with parking. that leaves between 6.5k and 8.5k to live on for the year, which is £550-£700 (I think now with costs increasing it would need to be £18k) per month. It won't be strip clubs and champagne every week but you could afford to live on that and not be worrying about where your next meal was coming from.

To make it work you'd need to adjust the tax thresholds to make sure services like NHS etc didn't get shorted.

£800 for a fucking flat share, that's significantly more than my mortgage on a 3 bed end terrace in Cheshire.

That there above highlights how woefully inadequate affordable houses are......christ on a bike £800 for a flat share.
Quote from: All I Want For Xmas Is A-Dukla Prague Away-Bomb on Yesterday at 03:18:32 pm
£800 for a fucking flat share, that's significantly more than my mortgage on a 3 bed end terrace in Cheshire.

That there above highlights how woefully inadequate affordable houses are......christ on a bike £800 for a flat share.

Yep.

My mate pays best part of a 1,000 a month on rent, yet he's told by the bank, he cannot afford a £700 mortgage. 
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 04:16:47 pm
Yep.

My mate pays best part of a 1,000 a month on rent, yet he's told by the bank, he cannot afford a £700 mortgage. 

Think Martin Lewis was talking about this and how he and Jeremy c*nt has met the banks about tweaking things like mortgage affordability. It includes how people are being forced to pay variable rates but not be given mortgages which are cheaper because they are deemed not to be able to afford it, also stuff like being able to switch back to a shorter term.
Quote from: All I Want For Xmas Is A-Dukla Prague Away-Bomb on Yesterday at 03:18:32 pm
£800 for a fucking flat share, that's significantly more than my mortgage on a 3 bed end terrace in Cheshire.

That there above highlights how woefully inadequate affordable houses are......christ on a bike £800 for a flat share.

That does include bills and I've uplifted from what I was paying 2 years ago to account for bills.

Two bed flat inc parking in Leeds city centre is around £1,200 then you are looking at £25 for internet, £50 for water, £140 for council tax, £120-£150 for electricity so you are near enough at £1,600 per month between two
Quote from: iamburning252 turkeys cos of avian flu on Yesterday at 04:35:19 pm
That does include bills and I've uplifted from what I was paying 2 years ago to account for bills.

Two bed flat inc parking in Leeds city centre is around £1,200 then you are looking at £25 for internet, £50 for water, £140 for council tax, £120-£150 for electricity so you are near enough at £1,600 per month between two

 :o

I pay less than £400pm on my mortgage for a 2 bed flat in nice area of Aberdeen city centre with private parking.
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/dec/17/tories-at-risk-from-rightwing-insurgency-warns-donor-lord-cruddas

Tory peer/donor crying that Red Rishi's Socialists have pulled the Tory government to the "centre-left" and he's withholding funding until there's a right wing government again, whilst warning them that Frottage is going to pick them off from the Right if they stay the course (which is of course what spooked Cameron into declaring the Brexit referendum).

Quote from: Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas! on Yesterday at 04:38:37 pm
:o

I pay less than £400pm on my mortgage for a 2 bed flat in nice area of Aberdeen city centre with private parking.
That seems unreasonably cheap. I know you are super north so should be cheap, but the oileys inflate the local income.  Be interesting to know what similar in Edinburgh would be.
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 08:01:09 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/dec/17/tories-at-risk-from-rightwing-insurgency-warns-donor-lord-cruddas

Tory peer/donor crying that Red Rishi's Socialists have pulled the Tory government to the "centre-left" and he's withholding funding until there's a right wing government again, whilst warning them that Frottage is going to pick them off from the Right if they stay the course (which is of course what spooked Cameron into declaring the Brexit referendum).

Maybe Sunak can do Brexit again?
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 08:01:09 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/dec/17/tories-at-risk-from-rightwing-insurgency-warns-donor-lord-cruddas

Tory peer/donor crying that Red Rishi's Socialists have pulled the Tory government to the "centre-left" and he's withholding funding until there's a right wing government again, whilst warning them that Frottage is going to pick them off from the Right if they stay the course (which is of course what spooked Cameron into declaring the Brexit referendum).


I wonder what happens when the inevitable happens and the U turn on nurses wages?
Quote from: TepidTurkey2OES on Yesterday at 08:17:24 pm
I wonder what happens when the inevitable happens and the U turn on nurses wages?

Im still reeling, mentally, from the notion that Rishi Sunak and his cabinet are centre left. My mind was already boggled, but I cant cope with this latest revelation.
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 08:32:58 pm
Im still reeling, mentally, from the notion that Rishi Sunak and his cabinet are centre left. My mind was already boggled, but I cant cope with this latest revelation.
Yes. If they are centre left. Were all fucked..

Quote from: TepidTurkey2OES on Yesterday at 08:17:24 pm
I wonder what happens when the inevitable happens and the U turn on nurses wages?

Sunak's problem is that he heads a weak government that has no leverage. They lack the political will to do a Thatcher and start cracking heads. 12 years of chickens are coming home to roost.
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 08:32:58 pm
I’m still reeling, mentally, from the notion that Rishi Sunak and his cabinet are ‘centre left’. My mind was already boggled, but I can’t cope with this latest revelation.

Its like those moaning the BBC was a leftist propaganda machine ::)
I read that this could lead to more English people having to wait over 9 weeks to get a consultant appointment. To paraphrase Monty Python, you lucky, lucky, jammy bastards.

In Northern Ireland, 82% of people are waiting over 9 weeks. Of the nearly 400,000 on waiting lists, 116,000 have been waiting over 2 years. The health service states that no one should have to wait over 52 weeks for an appointment, yet over 50% are. Anecdotally, Ive read accounts of people waiting almost 4 years. If this happened in England it would be national news.

https://datavis.nisra.gov.uk/health/ni-outpatient-waiting-times-sep-22.html

Its among the worst in Europe but is never highlighted as such as long as the figures in England are acceptable. The health service is no longer an argument against a united Ireland. Its absolutely broken.
Quote from: Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas! on Yesterday at 04:38:37 pm
:o

I pay less than £400pm on my mortgage for a 2 bed flat in nice area of Aberdeen city centre with private parking.

I raise you £650 pm for a 3 bed, 3 reception semi detached townhouse with a massive front and rear garden, drive that fits 3-4 cars, all in a nice suburb of south Belfast.

Identical house on the street with a much smaller garden and drive is rented out at £1200 pm.
Pay people what they are worth you fucking Tory c*nts.
