I've not seen any news coverage today Andy so what's been happening?



Just the odd thing picking up saying that nurses are 'being unreasonable' that it's 'their fault the NHS is failing' that the Government need to be 'responsible in this time of crisis' that 'nurses are letting patients down' and so on.Don't think any of that shite is washing with the public.(From various shithouse sources):Nurses' strike will 'help no one' and pay demand will 'turbocharge inflation', Health Secretary warns as union claims action is 'only option to save NHS'. Steve Barclay said the action, which is set to see hundreds of thousands of nurses walk out across the UK before Christmas in a bid for a 17.6 per cent pay rise and better working conditions, is 'neither reasonable nor affordable'.Nurses are prepared to walk out of A&E and not provide treatment to cancer patients on strike days this monthMore of this ilk from certain sources. All of which is bullshit (Except from the shadow health secretary who I think is quite right to address this)