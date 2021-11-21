Who the fuck is this independent pay review body for nurses?
Well for a start its not independent.
The government pretty much tells them what they can afford, a lo and behold thats what they get!
For example, the teachers review body has been saying for years that the there is a fundamental problem about recruitment and retention related to pay. So in 2020 there was a 2.75% pay rise to begin to address this. Then in 2021? Same problem exists, 0%
Now I appreciate private sector pay reviews will have been tough too. But since 2010 pay for nurses, teachers and doctors has lagged further and further behind the private sector.
And I appreciate that different sectors have different straying salaries and salary brackets, but if society thinks the pay of these sectors is too high it should re-band the jobs rather tha men constant pay erosion