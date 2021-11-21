« previous next »
The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it

Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
Yesterday at 07:09:18 pm
This attempt to demonise nurses is going well for the Tories and their inbred mates in the media isn't it?
Poor.

Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
Yesterday at 07:10:40 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 05:52:47 pm
I'm still astounded that someone somewhere hasn't filled that complete c*nt in, I guess people are too civilised.

Nev Southall gave him a piece of his mind on the GBnews thing from Llandudno. But Nev was very considered and civil.

Wish instead hed just sat on him.
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
Yesterday at 07:37:33 pm
Why is it that this kind of analysis isnt on every news programme and front page on a daily basis?

Believer

Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
Yesterday at 07:54:57 pm
Who the fuck is this independent pay review body for nurses?
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
Yesterday at 07:55:05 pm
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 07:37:33 pm
Why is it that this kind of analysis isn’t on every news programme and front page on a daily basis?



Can't let the truth get in the way of a shit story.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
Yesterday at 08:07:44 pm
Quote from: The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton! on Yesterday at 07:09:18 pm
This attempt to demonise nurses is going well for the Tories and their inbred mates in the media isn't it?

I've not seen any news coverage today Andy so what's been happening?
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
Yesterday at 09:01:13 pm
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 07:37:33 pm
Why is it that this kind of analysis isnt on every news programme and front page on a daily basis?


Good question, the same thing drives me mad in the US. There should be simple graphs on billboards everywhere showing these kinds of numbers, to just kill the talking points
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
Yesterday at 09:34:21 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:54:57 pm
Who the fuck is this independent pay review body for nurses?
I assume they are suggesting one like mps get
Would be interesting to compare the cumulative pay rise of mps vs nurses since the Tories came to power.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
Yesterday at 09:39:29 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:34:21 pm
I assume they are suggesting one like mps get
Would be interesting to compare the cumulative pay rise of mps vs nurses since the Tories came to power.
I'd like to see that plotted on a curve with infographic-style context. Pictures tell more news than words these days.
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
Yesterday at 09:48:42 pm
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Yesterday at 09:39:29 pm
I'd like to see that plotted on a curve with infographic-style context. Pictures tell more news than words these days.
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:54:57 pm
Who the fuck is this independent pay review body for nurses?
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 05:50:34 pm
Maybe the nurses should handpick a committee of 'independent' people who could set their pay increases without all this bother - works OK for some.
24, That was sort of the point I was making.
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
Yesterday at 10:02:20 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 09:48:42 pm
24, That was sort of the point I was making.
I sort of got that too - I wish I was smart enough to do the research and plot the graph.....
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
Yesterday at 10:30:26 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:54:57 pm
Who the fuck is this independent pay review body for nurses?

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/how-independent-nhs-nurses-pay-28740932?int_source=amp_continue_reading&int_medium=amp&int_campaign=continue_reading_button#amp-readmore-target

The key part is the envelope, so basically the government says we are prepared to pay x and thats what they are limited to by the looks of it which makes it completely pointless other then it put in place someone for the government to hide behind and say not me guv
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
Yesterday at 11:59:18 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz roazted by an open fire (no streamz!) on Yesterday at 07:55:05 pm
Can't let the truth get in the way of a shit story.

And what was Starmers reply?
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
Today at 12:17:19 am
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on Yesterday at 08:07:44 pm
I've not seen any news coverage today Andy so what's been happening?

Just the odd thing picking up saying that nurses are 'being unreasonable' that it's 'their fault the NHS is failing' that the Government need to be 'responsible in this time of crisis' that 'nurses are letting patients down' and so on.

Don't think any of that shite is washing with the public.


(From various shithouse sources):

Nurses' strike will 'help no one' and pay demand will 'turbocharge inflation', Health Secretary warns as union claims action is 'only option to save NHS'. Steve Barclay said the action, which is set to see hundreds of thousands of nurses walk out across the UK before Christmas in a bid for a 17.6 per cent pay rise and better working conditions, is 'neither reasonable nor affordable'.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/video/2022/dec/06/government-to-scapegoat-nurses-for-nhs-failings-claims-wes-streeting-video

Nurses are prepared to walk out of A&E and not provide treatment to cancer patients on strike days this month

More of this ilk from certain sources. All of which is bullshit (Except from the shadow health secretary who I think is quite right to address this)
Poor.

Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
Today at 12:33:21 am

'Michelle Mone and the £29m' - from Led By Donkeys:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Bkshh4jOzME" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Bkshh4jOzME</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bkshh4jOzME



'Hancock - send him home' - by Led By Donkeys (from 4 weeks ago):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zcU9eIQIKyk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zcU9eIQIKyk</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/watch?v=zcU9eIQIKyk

.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
Today at 08:10:36 am
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Yesterday at 10:02:20 pm
I sort of got that too - I wish I was smart enough to do the research and plot the graph.....


On the basis a nurse is treated as band 5 as their starting point their starting salary in 2010 was £21k vs £27k in 2022 - and increase of 27.7% https://www.nurses.co.uk/careers-hub/nursing-pay-guide/ (2022 figures) and https://fullfact.org/economy/pay-rises-how-much-do-nurses-police-teachers-and-mps-get-paid/ for 2010

MPs were roughly on £63k in 2010 and now on £84k in 2022 - an increase of 33.6% - Google

So on paper not too dissimilar in percentage terms however that is £21k for MPs (or one nurse in 2010 extra) vs £6k for nurses.

Based on that, it isn't the percentage increase to concern ourselves with so much as the fact that (again per Google) £1.52 in 2022 roughly = £1 in 2010 which puts nurses on an equivalent of £17,799 vs MPs at £55,358 - and which of those two salaries is still livable?

I am happy to be proven wrong on any of the above data but the key takeaway for me is not % comparison but instead the "could I live on that" comparison.
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
Today at 08:55:22 am
Our MP Kate Green stood down to become deputy mayor of GM, she was leaving anyway at the next election. Labour held the seat, 2922 fucking idiots still voted Tory.

God knows where they picked their candidate from, she was utterly clueless ,her mail shots were nothing but lies about extra police, slurs that the sitting MP was doing a runner and bullshit about the council turning off street lights. It was an utter joke
Fuck the Tories

Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
Today at 09:11:14 am
Quote from: iamburning252 turkeys cos of avian flu on Today at 08:10:36 am

On the basis a nurse is treated as band 5 as their starting point their starting salary in 2010 was £21k vs £27k in 2022 - and increase of 27.7% https://www.nurses.co.uk/careers-hub/nursing-pay-guide/ (2022 figures) and https://fullfact.org/economy/pay-rises-how-much-do-nurses-police-teachers-and-mps-get-paid/ for 2010

MPs were roughly on £63k in 2010 and now on £84k in 2022 - an increase of 33.6% - Google

So on paper not too dissimilar in percentage terms however that is £21k for MPs (or one nurse in 2010 extra) vs £6k for nurses.

Based on that, it isn't the percentage increase to concern ourselves with so much as the fact that (again per Google) £1.52 in 2022 roughly = £1 in 2010 which puts nurses on an equivalent of £17,799 vs MPs at £55,358 - and which of those two salaries is still livable?

I am happy to be proven wrong on any of the above data but the key takeaway for me is not % comparison but instead the "could I live on that" comparison.

I think Nurses and public sector in general incurred a pay freeze or very minimal uplifts (1% or thereabouts) through Tory austerity from c2010-2015.
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
Today at 09:22:26 am
Quote from: TSC on Today at 09:11:14 am
I think Nurses and public sector in general incurred a pay freeze or very minimal uplifts (1% or thereabouts) through Tory austerity from c2010-2015.

I've looked at it from one end to the other but based on what I can find these are the two headline figures - it doesn't mean it is a straight line for example, just those are the numbers at each end of the time line
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
Today at 10:09:43 am
Quote from: iamburning252 turkeys cos of avian flu on Today at 09:22:26 am
I've looked at it from one end to the other but based on what I can find these are the two headline figures - it doesn't mean it is a straight line for example, just those are the numbers at each end of the time line

Yes I shouldve been clearer.  That comparative gap you highlight v MPs was likely informed by the fact nurses incurred a pay freeze for a significant period of time within the timescale.
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
Today at 10:39:40 am
We need better pay across the board.

A nurses starting salary is 27 - 33 k a year. In my sector it's about 20 k.
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
Today at 10:50:45 am
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
Today at 10:59:17 am
Fuck the Tories

Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
Today at 11:11:58 am
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 10:50:45 am
BBC Stats guy tearing down Tory bullshit on paying for increased salaries for nurses
Destroyed. But what will the headline be that people remember? Classic Tory smokescreens - lie, duck, cover, lather, rinse, repeat....
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
Today at 11:29:18 am
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Today at 11:11:58 am
Destroyed. But what will the headline be that people remember? Classic Tory smokescreens - lie, duck, cover, lather, rinse, repeat....
I think they were able to get away with it with Boris, he had a sort of reality distortion field around him that meant this kind of thing didn't really matter.  But Sunak (and Hunt) is supposed to be 'sensible' and 'competent' so the fact checking actually seems to land a blow.
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
Today at 12:00:28 pm
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
Today at 12:35:19 pm
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 11:29:18 am
I think they were able to get away with it with Boris, he had a sort of reality distortion field around him that meant this kind of thing didn't really matter.  But Sunak (and Hunt) is supposed to be 'sensible' and 'competent' so the fact checking actually seems to land a blow.
I truly hope you're right - because if it doesn't now, will it ever make a difference......? Feels like the darkest days of the 80s are coming back.
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
Today at 12:36:30 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:54:57 pm
Who the fuck is this independent pay review body for nurses?
Well for a start its not independent.

The government pretty much tells them what they can afford, a lo and behold thats what they get!

For example, the teachers review body has been saying for years that the there is a fundamental problem about recruitment and retention related to pay. So in 2020 there was a 2.75% pay rise to begin to address this. Then in 2021? Same problem exists, 0%

Now I appreciate private sector pay reviews will have been tough too. But since 2010 pay for nurses, teachers and doctors has lagged further and further behind the private sector.

And I appreciate that different sectors have different straying salaries and salary brackets, but if society thinks the pay of these sectors is too high it should re-band the jobs rather tha men constant pay erosion

Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
Today at 12:44:05 pm
Daily Heil headline in Scotland today: Sturgeon Hammers the middle class with tax hikes.

Meanwhile in the same article its says the moves echoes those of chancellor Jeremy C*nt but the lower threshold is also higher here. Every day English based newspapers try to produce negative headlines about the Scottish government. The Mail, Express & Telegraph are the worst but even The Guardian do it. I suppose they know what theyre about, but its brazen. Fear is quite the motivator.
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
Today at 02:17:24 pm
Quote from: TepidTurkey2OES on Today at 12:36:30 pm
Well for a start its not independent.

The government pretty much tells them what they can afford, a lo and behold thats what they get!

For example, the teachers review body has been saying for years that the there is a fundamental problem about recruitment and retention related to pay. So in 2020 there was a 2.75% pay rise to begin to address this. Then in 2021? Same problem exists, 0%

Now I appreciate private sector pay reviews will have been tough too. But since 2010 pay for nurses, teachers and doctors has lagged further and further behind the private sector.

And I appreciate that different sectors have different straying salaries and salary brackets, but if society thinks the pay of these sectors is too high it should re-band the jobs rather tha men constant pay erosion
It's all just a silly charade and a nice way for the government to retain control whilst simultaneously not having any responsibility.  The most basic metrics an independent body would use are retention, recruitment, numbers of existing vacancies and broader pay increases, that alone would generate a figure the government would weep at.  That's before you factor in global variables like the weak pound and the reduced workforce pool (Brexit).

The disconnect between agreed pay rises and departmental budgets is equally silly.  "Here's your x% pay rise but you'll have to find the money from your existing budget.  There will be a statement on departmental budgets at some other time of the year at which point we'll make contextless statements about record levels of funding"
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
Today at 02:21:34 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:17:24 pm
It's all just a silly charade and a nice way for the government to retain control whilst simultaneously not having any responsibility.  The most basic metrics an independent body would use are retention, recruitment, numbers of existing vacancies and broader pay increases, that alone would generate a figure the government would weep at.  That's before you factor in global variables like the weak pound and the reduced workforce pool (Brexit).

The disconnect between agreed pay rises and departmental budgets is equally silly.  "Here's your x% pay rise but you'll have to find the money from your existing budget.  There will be a statement on departmental budgets at some other time of the year at which point we'll make contextless statements about record levels of funding"
quite..

The money from existing pot means a cut to services

For example in my place if work the 5% increase amounted to £120k thats a huge chunk of change
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
Today at 07:50:53 pm
A 5% pay rise means tepid is £120k better off.

Where do I apply to teach?
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
Today at 07:52:29 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:50:53 pm
A 5% pay rise means tepid is £120k better off.

Where do I apply to teach?
https://www.gov.uk/apply-for-teacher-training
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
Today at 08:18:14 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 05:52:47 pm
I'm still astounded that someone somewhere hasn't filled that complete c*nt in, I guess people are too civilised.
someone tried it with milkshake I remember, pity it wasn't acid (I probably shouldn't say that but Frottage is a c*nt)
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
Today at 08:32:47 pm
Quote from: The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton! on Today at 12:17:19 am
Just the odd thing picking up saying that nurses are 'being unreasonable' that it's 'their fault the NHS is failing' that the Government need to be 'responsible in this time of crisis' that 'nurses are letting patients down' and so on.

Don't think any of that shite is washing with the public.


(From various shithouse sources):

Nurses' strike will 'help no one' and pay demand will 'turbocharge inflation', Health Secretary warns as union claims action is 'only option to save NHS'. Steve Barclay said the action, which is set to see hundreds of thousands of nurses walk out across the UK before Christmas in a bid for a 17.6 per cent pay rise and better working conditions, is 'neither reasonable nor affordable'.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/video/2022/dec/06/government-to-scapegoat-nurses-for-nhs-failings-claims-wes-streeting-video

Nurses are prepared to walk out of A&E and not provide treatment to cancer patients on strike days this month

More of this ilk from certain sources. All of which is bullshit (Except from the shadow health secretary who I think is quite right to address this)

I feel like I'm banging my head against a wall chatting with clients about the strikes.  All the strikes.

People are so brainwashed by the PR, how all these workers are raking it in, they don't need more money, they earn enough and how dare they hold the country to ransom after what we've been through.

Basically, we're all struggling so why are they a special case!
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
Today at 08:53:28 pm
Most people I meet and speak to support these strikes . Think everyone is seriously feeling the pinch .
