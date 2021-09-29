« previous next »
The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it

Yesterday at 09:26:32 pm
Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson has been paid £1 million for speeches since leaving office  :wanker

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-63975286
Yesterday at 09:41:32 pm
Just think of all the tax hell pay on that. Or not.
Yesterday at 10:09:03 pm
What an utter fucking c*nt. People struggle to heat their homes and this wankstain making millions

Yesterday at 10:47:16 pm
Apologies if already posted - just gonna leave this here. I messaged Pie recently saying how incredibly awesome yet simultaneously sad it is that a fictional character of his creation has become the most accurate mouthpiece possible to reflect British society and that he's gone past satire into visceral documentary. Truer than the most ball-aching truth imaginable. Just bloody brilliant.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Gljtvwhcdhc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Gljtvwhcdhc</a>
Yesterday at 11:16:44 pm
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Yesterday at 10:47:16 pm
Pie is always on form, but that's superlative and spot on.
Yesterday at 11:29:40 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 11:16:44 pm
Pie is always on form, but that's superlative and spot on.
He gets better with each one. It's intimidatingly good.
Today at 01:49:52 am
Hes ace
