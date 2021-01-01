« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 515 516 517 518 519 [520]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it  (Read 687753 times)

Offline The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,258
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
« Reply #20760 on: Today at 03:10:22 pm »
NHS on the bones of its arse. People having to strike just to get money to put the heating on and eat, other people losing their homes, homelessness through the roof, despair, mental health and health issues plague the country, services failing everywhere, councils falling apart, communities falling to pieces, travel services fucked, energy services fucked, ambulances fucked, hospitals fucked, schools fucked, colleges fucked.

And this fucking c*nt of a supposed Prime Minister is going on about a few people in rubber dingies.

What an absolute total utter fucking shithouse.

And people vote Tory. Let that sink in. People. Still. Vote. Tory.

Fuck me.
Logged
Poor.

Online lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,146
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
« Reply #20761 on: Today at 03:11:30 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:13:41 am
Unemployment up again itv news reporting

Meanwhile Tory mouth(ring)piece the BBC lead with Rishi the Rat's plan to fast track Albanian deportations...
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,473
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
« Reply #20762 on: Today at 03:16:27 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 02:46:23 pm
You do realise, if it weren't for the Albanian immigrants that the lefties let in, then you would still live in a small town, with plenty of capacity for schools and dentists and GP surgeries right ?

--edit-- Sarcasm. Before too many pelters come my way.
If it wasn't for those bloody lefties I'd be living on the set of Heartbeat with nothing worse to worry about than a bit of poaching from the local landed gentry.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 515 516 517 518 519 [520]   Go Up
« previous next »
 