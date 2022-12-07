Tories now on about banning NHS staff from striking



Not surprising, they have been waiting for something to take a political stand on. what angers most people about the Winter of Discontent?The Grave diggers strike which resulted in bodys piling up. people unable to bury close relatives. the public will be split on this and the NHS workers and Labour need more than the argument of everyone has the right to strike, it's a argument that won't go down well when the tragic headlines come over the winter.This is one of the reasons why it was so important for Labour not to support all strikers.So has everyone got the right to strike,? I think most on here would say yes but it's not that simple. lives have to be protected, am not having a go at the NHS workers or any other service vital to life, quite the opposite, if the government want to take away the NHS workers right to strike then they have to bring in a fair system to settle pay+working conditions, a system that acts in good faith when disputes arise. the government have been playing politics with the NHS for years, never acting in good faith. always concentrating on coning the public rather than meeting NHS workers grievances.If the government wants to take away NHS workers right to strike then they have to bring in a system that treats their grievances fairly. anyone opposed to the NHS workers strikes should be pointing the finger at the government for abusing the NHS workers good will by giving up their right to strike for decades.