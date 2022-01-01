« previous next »
Author Topic: The Tories. Smelly bellends.  (Read 681610 times)

Online Riquende

Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
« Reply #20680 on: Yesterday at 10:13:19 am »
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on Yesterday at 07:56:22 am
because we're overcrowded and we're still letting too many in.

Had to shake my head at some recent street interview in the midlands (Boston I think) where people were being asked for their views on how Brexit was going (negative, all of them). One guy referred to the "thousands still swarming ashore on the south coast" as evidence it had gone wrong. Sometimes I think they assume the view from a beach in Kent is this:

Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland for Liverpool Football Club.

Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
« Reply #20681 on: Yesterday at 11:58:03 am »
Quote from: Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas! on December  6, 2022, 11:34:01 pm
It's OT but worth noting on here, but my MP Stephen Flynn elected as new WM leader for the SNP replacing Ian Blackford. Honestly in my experience he's a bit bland and a bit of a non-entity. I called for Blackford to go long ago after the Patrick Grady affair so glad he has gone now, if a bit late.

More interesting is the fact that Mhairi Black is his deputy leader, though it isn't a role that gathers much extra attention.


I always liked Blackwell in Parliament. He'd skewer the Tories with humour. Don't know Flynn. Think Mhairi Black is great when I've seen her. A proper, fierce leftist.
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
« Reply #20682 on: Yesterday at 12:46:47 pm »
Quote from: McSquared on December  6, 2022, 07:24:37 pm
This mone is a right piece of work. Of course fuck all will come of the scandal

Id expect her and her husband to serve time. How is it any different to robbing a bank, or illegal financial activities like insider trading that people serve jail time for?
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
« Reply #20683 on: Yesterday at 01:05:55 pm »
Quote from: McSquared on December  6, 2022, 07:24:37 pm
This mone is a right piece of work. Of course fuck all will come of the scandal

Do you know how many parliamentarians were imprisoned after the expenses scandal?
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
« Reply #20684 on: Yesterday at 01:11:24 pm »
Not gonna lie, BBC really has been bending over for the Tories.

Rishi is terrible and PMQ's, honeymoon period resulted in no rise in Tory popularity, looks genuinely a weak prime minister, but the comments from the BBC political editor - "Backbenchers support him, he's brought stability to the party"
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
« Reply #20685 on: Yesterday at 01:26:14 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 01:11:24 pm
Not gonna lie, BBC really has been bending over for the Tories.

Rishi is terrible and PMQ's, honeymoon period resulted in no rise in Tory popularity, looks genuinely a weak prime minister, but the comments from the BBC political editor - "Backbenchers support him, he's brought stability to the party"
It's been talked about before that the government are gradually enabling an editorial stranglehold over the news output.  Dissenting voices seem to be being dealt with or moved on.  It will seriously undermine the BBC if they become a propaganda machine for the government but as the Tories have always been fairly hostile towards the Beeb - and ceratinly some of their financial backers are directly competing with the Beeb for audience - I don't suppose they care too much.

That said, the BBC are far more neutral than most state broadcasters.  That has its problems though as I assume most people greet the latest broadcast from North Korean state broadcasters with a roll of the eyes (maybe they don't?) but the BBC has a hard-earned reputation for balance so editorial nudges here and there are less likely to be spotted by people.
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
« Reply #20686 on: Yesterday at 01:39:57 pm »
Matt Hancock not going to stand in the next General Election.  No surprise there.  I'm sure he will charge a nice fee for speaking at events.
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
« Reply #20687 on: Yesterday at 01:41:22 pm »
I keep wishing Starmer would start PMQ's with, "Sorrr, Mr. Sunak, what first attracted you to multi-billionairess Akshatā Nārāyan Mūrty"?
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
« Reply #20688 on: Yesterday at 01:47:55 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 01:26:14 pm
It's been talked about before that the government are gradually enabling an editorial stranglehold over the news output.  Dissenting voices seem to be being dealt with or moved on.  It will seriously undermine the BBC if they become a propaganda machine for the government but as the Tories have always been fairly hostile towards the Beeb - and ceratinly some of their financial backers are directly competing with the Beeb for audience - I don't suppose they care too much.

That said, the BBC are far more neutral than most state broadcasters.  That has its problems though as I assume most people greet the latest broadcast from North Korean state broadcasters with a roll of the eyes (maybe they don't?) but the BBC has a hard-earned reputation for balance so editorial nudges here and there are less likely to be spotted by people.

Oh of course it is more neutral than most, but as something that is meant to be neutral I hold it to a higher standard, and it falls well short currently.

Haven't they got an Ex Tory party member or donor chairing the BBC now? That and having some editors clearly just with Tory sources, or angling for a role with the Tory government (*cough* *Kuenssberg* *cough*)
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
« Reply #20689 on: Yesterday at 01:56:53 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 01:47:55 pm
Oh of course it is more neutral than most, but as something that is meant to be neutral I hold it to a higher standard, and it falls well short currently.

Haven't they got an Ex Tory party member or donor chairing the BBC now? That and having some editors clearly just with Tory sources, or angling for a role with the Tory government (*cough* *Kuenssberg* *cough*)
Switched to SkyNews literally years ago. Never thought I would ever do that but mates in work told me to give it a try. Political coverage is much better than BBC (other than Newsnight, but I haven't even watched that for a while).
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
« Reply #20690 on: Yesterday at 02:33:01 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 01:47:55 pm
Oh of course it is more neutral than most, but as something that is meant to be neutral I hold it to a higher standard, and it falls well short currently.

Haven't they got an Ex Tory party member or donor chairing the BBC now? That and having some editors clearly just with Tory sources, or angling for a role with the Tory government (*cough* *Kuenssberg* *cough*)

There's three Tories* on the board

* Richard Sharpe - Chair (dontaed over £400k to Tory Party; formrer advisor to both Johnson and Sunak)
Tim Davie - Director-General (former chair of Fulham & Hammersmith Tory Party; former Tory candidate for F&H council)
Robbie Gibb (former advisor to Francis Maude & Theresa May; ran Portillo's leadership campaign; helped create GB News; outspoken hard-Brexiteer; brother of Tory MP Nick Gibb)

All were appointed during Bozo's regime.
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
« Reply #20691 on: Yesterday at 06:58:23 pm »
Tories now on about banning NHS staff from striking
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
« Reply #20692 on: Yesterday at 07:24:32 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 01:05:55 pm
Do you know how many parliamentarians were imprisoned after the expenses scandal?

The police raided her home 8 months ago. No sign of any charges yet. Surely they have all of the evidence? Why no charges?
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
« Reply #20693 on: Yesterday at 07:59:05 pm »
Quote from: McSquared on Yesterday at 07:24:32 pm
The police raided her home 8 months ago. No sign of any charges yet. Surely they have all of the evidence? Why no charges?

Fraud cases can take years to get to the arrest and charge state - see Chippy Tits.
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
« Reply #20694 on: Yesterday at 08:17:56 pm »
Quote from: McSquared on Yesterday at 07:24:32 pm
The police raided her home 8 months ago. No sign of any charges yet. Surely they have all of the evidence? Why no charges?

Because it will be a long process as the money will be laundered many times over and hidden in Trusts.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
« Reply #20695 on: Yesterday at 08:25:46 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 06:58:23 pm
Tories now on about banning NHS staff from striking
Not surprising, they have been waiting for something to take a political stand on. what angers most people about the Winter of Discontent?
The Grave diggers strike which resulted in bodys piling up. people unable to bury close relatives. the public will be split on this and the NHS workers and Labour need more than the argument of everyone has the right to strike, it's a argument that won't go down well when the tragic headlines come over the winter.
This is one of the reasons why it was so important for Labour not to support all strikers.
So has everyone got the right to strike,?  I think most on here would say yes but it's not that simple. lives have to be protected, am not having a go at the NHS workers or any other service vital to life, quite the opposite, if the government want to take away the NHS workers right to strike then they have to bring in a fair system to settle pay+working conditions, a system that acts in good faith when disputes arise. the government have been playing politics with the NHS for years, never acting in good faith. always concentrating on coning the public rather than meeting NHS workers grievances.
If the government wants to take away NHS workers right to strike then they have to bring in a system that treats their grievances fairly. anyone opposed to the NHS workers strikes should be pointing the finger at the government for abusing the NHS workers good will by giving up their right to strike for decades.
@Alan_McGuinness
My son has lived through four chancellors, three home secretaries, two prime ministers and two monarchs.

He's four months old.

Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
« Reply #20696 on: Yesterday at 08:32:42 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 08:17:56 pm
Because it will be a long process as the money will be laundered many times over and hidden in Trusts.
Are the Met in charge . If so relax ::)
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
« Reply #20697 on: Yesterday at 08:55:31 pm »
Quote from: McSquared on Yesterday at 07:24:32 pm
The police raided her home 8 months ago. No sign of any charges yet. Surely they have all of the evidence? Why no charges?

But do you know how many?

I'm thinking you don't.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
« Reply #20698 on: Yesterday at 10:31:27 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 08:55:31 pm
But do you know how many?

I'm thinking you don't.

Well I stated my opinion that I dont think anything will happen. You stated yours that it will. Nothing has actually happened yet other than her fucking off the house of lords. Perhaps something will happen in a few years once they manage to gather all the evidence. There is a program on channel 4 right now about the state of the police today a bit different than in the past. I wouldnt hold out much hope
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
« Reply #20699 on: Yesterday at 10:55:48 pm »
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
« Reply #20700 on: Yesterday at 11:53:17 pm »
Quote from: McSquared on Yesterday at 10:31:27 pm
Well I stated my opinion that I dont think anything will happen. You stated yours that it will. Nothing has actually happened yet other than her fucking off the house of lords. Perhaps something will happen in a few years once they manage to gather all the evidence. There is a program on channel 4 right now about the state of the police today a bit different than in the past. I wouldnt hold out much hope

The answer is eight, if you're interested. Eight parliamentarians thrown into prison as a result of the expenses scandal. Just a guess here, judging from your initial world-weary post, but I reckon that's eight more than you might have suspected.  ;)

It's possible that Mone will escape scot-free, as you predict. But I'm guessing she won't.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
« Reply #20701 on: Today at 12:51:07 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:53:17 pm
The answer is eight, if you're interested. Eight parliamentarians thrown into prison as a result of the expenses scandal. Just a guess here, judging from your initial world-weary post, but I reckon that's eight more than you might have suspected.  ;)

It's possible that Mone will escape scot-free, as you predict. But I'm guessing she won't.

At the end of the day she's still going to have £29m more than she should. She's may lose her title, won't go to jail and more than likely won't have to pay of it back.

The perfect crime.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
« Reply #20702 on: Today at 01:44:37 am »
Quote from: McSquared on Yesterday at 10:31:27 pm
Well I stated my opinion that I dont think anything will happen. You stated yours that it will. Nothing has actually happened yet other than her fucking off the house of lords. Perhaps something will happen in a few years once they manage to gather all the evidence. There is a program on channel 4 right now about the state of the police today a bit different than in the past. I wouldnt hold out much hope

Of course nothing will happen because our experience of such matters dictates so. Do we hope a new, labour government will encourage a fresh and innovative discourse on corruption within government to be exposed and those culpable put on trial? No fucking brainer. Will it happen? Will it fuck. They all drink out of the same, corrupt trough. Corbyn was right, The right are shite.
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
« Reply #20703 on: Today at 08:59:40 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:53:17 pm
The answer is eight, if you're interested. Eight parliamentarians thrown into prison as a result of the expenses scandal. Just a guess here, judging from your initial world-weary post, but I reckon that's eight more than you might have suspected.  ;)

It's possible that Mone will escape scot-free, as you predict. But I'm guessing she won't.

I dont have the exact numbers but if I recall correctly it was some labour back benchers and some peers, nobody of any note. Were any tories thrown in prison? Dont recall it. Anyway, the point is that even after that low, the standards in public life have decreased so much and corruption has increased so much since, that fuck all will probably happen. The police are as corrupt as they are and not the standard we should expect. How many times over the last three years have you thought some action of some sort should happen as a result of what we have seen, and nothing happened? A few fixed penalty notices, a couple resignations mostly short lived. If you have confidence, then fair dos
