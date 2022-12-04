« previous next »
The Tories. Smelly bellends.

Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
December 4, 2022, 03:39:39 pm
Quote from: TepidTurkey2OES on December  4, 2022, 03:32:42 pm
Last year,

Inflation 5% my pay rise? 0%

This year,

Inflation 11% my pay rise 5%

Next year

Inflation forecast at 7% my pay rise likely 2%

Thats a fucking whacking great pay cut that

I got 0% in 2021

This Year 3% plus £750 hardship payments that I paid tax and NI on :butt
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
December 4, 2022, 03:47:49 pm
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on December  4, 2022, 03:39:39 pm
I got 0% in 2021

This Year 3% plus £750 hardship payments that I paid tax and NI on :butt
Yep bloody ridiculous ..

Basically we take a 15% pay cut. Why? Putin and Truss.

Weve been fucked every which way
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
December 4, 2022, 04:31:35 pm
Quote from: TepidTurkey2OES on December  4, 2022, 03:32:42 pm
Last year,

Inflation 5% my pay rise? 0%

This year,

Inflation 11% my pay rise 5%

Next year

Inflation forecast at 7% my pay rise likely 2%

Thats a fucking whacking great pay cut that

People are being financially strangled and the safe word is being ignored. Literally priced out of living.

We need a Luthen Rael type to shake things up.
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
December 4, 2022, 04:50:04 pm
Richard Sharp, the BBC Chair, thinks Maitliss comments about Cummings in the Barnard Castle affair exceeded the bounds of a BBC reporter:

https://www.theguardian.com/media/2022/dec/03/bbc-chairman-criticises-emily-maitlis-newsnight-comments-on-dominic-cummings?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other

Strictly speaking hes right - what Maitlis said was tantamount to passing opinion. (But she was also stating the bleeding obvious). She has subsequently claimed the Tories have a Trojan horse in the BBC hierarchy in former no. 10 Director of Communications Robbie Gibb. Sharp denied this, and continues to insist the BBC news output needs to be focused on news not opinion.

Tim Davie, the DG, is a Tory. Sharp spent a combined 31 years at Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan, and whilst at the former, was Sunaks boss. Hes donated over £400,000 to the Tory Party and was advisor to Johnson when Johnson was London mayor.

There are some experienced and well read posters on here whos reverence for the institution we all grew up with remains strong. Im one of an increasing group who are very concerned about what I perceive as the politicisation of the Beeb. I think its undeniable that when Johnson was P.M, the Tories got an easy ride.
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
December 4, 2022, 06:59:04 pm
Quote from: TepidTurkey2OES on December  4, 2022, 03:47:49 pm
Yep bloody ridiculous ..

Basically we take a 15% pay cut. Why? Putin and Truss.

Weve been fucked every which way

Have teachers not balloted yet?
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
December 4, 2022, 07:00:30 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on December  4, 2022, 06:59:04 pm
Have teachers not balloted yet?
Scotland are already at it.  England strikes are planned for the new year.

I suspect mine will be work to rule rather than strike, but ballots are happening now.
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
December 4, 2022, 08:32:30 pm
Quote from: Robinred on December  4, 2022, 04:50:04 pm
Richard Sharp, the BBC Chair, thinks Maitliss comments about Cummings in the Barnard Castle affair exceeded the bounds of a BBC reporter:

https://www.theguardian.com/media/2022/dec/03/bbc-chairman-criticises-emily-maitlis-newsnight-comments-on-dominic-cummings?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other

Strictly speaking hes right - what Maitlis said was tantamount to passing opinion. (But she was also stating the bleeding obvious). She has subsequently claimed the Tories have a Trojan horse in the BBC hierarchy in former no. 10 Director of Communications Robbie Gibb. Sharp denied this, and continues to insist the BBC news output needs to be focused on news not opinion.

Tim Davie, the DG, is a Tory. Sharp spent a combined 31 years at Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan, and whilst at the former, was Sunaks boss. Hes donated over £400,000 to the Tory Party and was advisor to Johnson when Johnson was London mayor.

There are some experienced and well read posters on here whos reverence for the institution we all grew up with remains strong. Im one of an increasing group who are very concerned about what I perceive as the politicisation of the Beeb. I think its undeniable that when Johnson was P.M, the Tories got an easy ride.

BBC News has been a national disgrace for quite some time. The BBCs output in other areas (documentaries, panorama, the often sensational drama, comedy etc) still makes it well worth the licence fee. But the news is a sham.
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
December 4, 2022, 08:40:38 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on December  4, 2022, 06:59:04 pm
Have teachers not balloted yet?

Too well paid  ;)
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
December 4, 2022, 10:17:31 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on December  4, 2022, 08:40:38 pm
Too well paid  ;)

And all those holidays!
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
December 4, 2022, 10:43:22 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on December  4, 2022, 08:32:30 pm
BBC News has been a national disgrace for quite some time. The BBCs output in other areas (documentaries, panorama, the often sensational drama, comedy etc) still makes it well worth the licence fee. But the news is a sham.
I feel much the same.  In my view there's editorial pressure to soften stories critical of the Tories.  It's evident in many BBC News website articles where the headline seems detached from the article it apparently represents.  They stop short of the unapologetic bias of the newspapers but that somehow makes it more insidious as most people take the BBC at face value due to the reputation they've (hard) earned.

Most of the BBC output is fantastic.
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
« Reply #20650 on: Today at 11:59:43 am »
So Mone is taking a leave of absence from the Lords.   Not that she ever attends.    What is the bloody point
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
« Reply #20651 on: Today at 12:08:36 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 11:59:43 am
So Mone is taking a leave of absence from the Lords.   Not that she ever attends.    What is the bloody point

Wait until it blows over and carry on like nothing happened?
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
« Reply #20652 on: Today at 12:19:46 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 12:08:36 pm
Wait until it blows over and carry on like nothing happened?

Take it out of the news so it's not about the Mone Mone Mone?
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
« Reply #20653 on: Today at 12:49:29 pm »
Probably so she doesn't have to declare her income any more so the lies are less apparent.
