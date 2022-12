But this is not who we are talking about - not those few richest people. It is the few percent of people who inherit great wealth, who are not innovators and/or leaders, and who bring nothing to the table. Their wealth (and that of their children) increases just by having it in the first place. They are part of an advantaged intergenerational network (class) simply because of their privileged (inherited) wealth. It is every bit as real as India's caste system, but (generally) without the transparency or being codified.



Because middling income families also seem to benefit, they too support the status quo. But on the other side of the coin, although they will inherit some money to help them buy homes, etc., in reality it is all eaten up by the over inflated prices of houses. So, they are really just treading water, but at the cost of greater disadvantage for those with no family wealth. Inherited wealth is incredibly inequitous, not only because of the unmerited cash rewards, but because of the whole system of advantage which comes with it.

…



I think that was a great post JC. It made me think a lot about inheritance. I just read this article today - the trillions that will change hands over the next decades - I do feel sorry for the young generation that will receive fuck all from the bank of mum and dad, Compared to the 1 in 4 that will live very comfortably thanks to the parents.And like has been mentioned on here a lot it’s only the children of the wealthy than can take the unpaid internships and jobs in music the arts and acting etc.Picketty was on to something