Wasnt Gove supposed to run with Johonsons backing, but then Johnson decided to run. Thats what happened in my head anyway. Id have put a fiver on it



Other way round.Bozo was supposed to have had a pact with Pob to be the 'Vote Leave camp' pro-Brexit candidate in 2016 and declared his bid. A few days later, Gove threw his hat in the ring, splitting that vote. Bozo withdrew his candidacy.The talk at the time was that Rothermere & Dacre had decided Bozo couldn't be trusted with Brexit and decided to torpedo his campaign to be leader/PM. There was an email from Gove's wife 'accidentally' leaked, where she set out that Dacre (who was her editor at the Heil) had doubts about Bozo and couldn't trust him. Gove claimed that he felt Bozo didn't have the backing or leadership to win, so entered to be the solid Brexit candidate.Edit - after checking a few things, it seems that, in polling amongst Tory members in 2016, May was actually leading Bozo in preference by a large margin. I forgot that, back then, he wasn't viewed as the saviour of Brexit, and was still being criticised for having questionable loyalty to Brexit (he'd apprently written a Torygraph article proposing some compromises)