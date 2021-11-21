« previous next »
The Tories. Smelly bellends.

Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 02:48:28 pm
That was a fantastic cultural moment I will never forget!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/toYL4jjl4q4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/toYL4jjl4q4</a>
Poor.

Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 03:11:07 pm
Wasnt Gove supposed to run with Johonsons backing, but then Johnson decided to run.  Thats what happened in my head anyway. Id have put a fiver on it


Other way round.

Bozo was supposed to have had a pact with Pob to be the 'Vote Leave camp' pro-Brexit candidate in 2016 and declared his bid. A few days later, Gove threw his hat in the ring, splitting that vote. Bozo withdrew his candidacy.

The talk at the time was that Rothermere & Dacre had decided Bozo couldn't be trusted with Brexit and decided to torpedo his campaign to be leader/PM. There was an email from Gove's wife 'accidentally' leaked, where she set out that Dacre (who was her editor at the Heil) had doubts about Bozo and couldn't trust him. Gove claimed that he felt Bozo didn't have the backing or leadership to win, so entered to be the solid Brexit candidate.



Edit - after checking a few things, it seems that, in polling amongst Tory members in 2016, May was actually leading Bozo in preference by a large margin. I forgot that, back then, he wasn't viewed as the saviour of Brexit, and was still being criticised for having questionable loyalty to Brexit (he'd apprently written a Torygraph article proposing some compromises)
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
I see children are still dying from Strep A in other parts of the UK from the earlier ones.

They can add them to the numbers dying from malnutrition and hypothermia that'll start appearing over the coming months.

Welcome to Britain 2022!
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
Britain Elects
@BritainElects
Britain Predicts  model update

If an election was held today...

LAB: 459 (+257)
CON: 101 (-264)
LDEM: 23 (+12)
SNP: 42 (-6)
PC: 4 (-)
GRN: 1 (-)


Tactical voting not [yet] accounted for.

https://twitter.com/BritainElects/status/1598675028966531074?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1598675028966531074%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
Quote from: XmaStattooed Red Breasts on Yesterday at 04:06:19 pm
Britain Elects
@BritainElects
Britain Predicts  model update

If an election was held today...

LAB: 459 (+257)
CON: 101 (-264)
LDEM: 23 (+12)
SNP: 42 (-6)
PC: 4 (-)
GRN: 1 (-)

https://twitter.com/BritainElects/status/1598675028966531074?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1598675028966531074%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=

350 majority.  Would that be the largest margin ever?
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
Quote from: XmaStattooed Red Breasts on Yesterday at 04:06:19 pm
Britain Elects
@BritainElects
Britain Predicts  model update

If an election was held today...

LAB: 459 (+257)
CON: 101 (-264)
LDEM: 23 (+12)
SNP: 42 (-6)
PC: 4 (-)
GRN: 1 (-)


Tactical voting not [yet] accounted for.

https://twitter.com/BritainElects/status/1598675028966531074?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1598675028966531074%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=

Once you throw in NI, the entire opposition benches would have barely more MPs than the entire Tory Party did in '97 and '01
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
Quote from: The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton! on Yesterday at 03:13:01 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/toYL4jjl4q4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/toYL4jjl4q4</a>

Christ. @Elmo, straight out of there, kebab and Aberdeen Central Travelodge I'd imagine!
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 04:41:08 pm
Christ. @Elmo, straight out of there, kebab and Aberdeen Central Travelodge I'd imagine!

I'm not sure but I think I might have done that exact routine bar the Travelodge part back in my student days.....

The dancing was probably similar as well.  ;D
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
Quote from: Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas! on Yesterday at 04:43:44 pm
I'm not sure but I think I might have done that exact routine bar the Travelodge part back in my student days.....

The dancing was probably similar as well.  ;D


Were you coked off your tits, too?
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
Quote from: Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name' on Yesterday at 04:47:00 pm

Were you coked off your tits, too?

I couldn't possibly say.
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
Quote from: Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas! on Yesterday at 04:43:44 pm
I'm not sure but I think I might have done that exact routine bar the Travelodge part back in my student days.....

The dancing was probably similar as well.  ;D

Next time I'm up, I am so going there with a Gove mask.
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
Quote from: Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name' on Yesterday at 04:47:00 pm

Were you coked off your tits, too?

That looks much more like a good ket dance to me...but I'm no expert
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
6 kids dead now from Strep A

BBC News - Six children die with Strep A bacterial infection

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-63840591
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
Quote from: iamburning252 turkeys cos of avian flu on Yesterday at 05:30:48 pm
That looks much more like a good ket dance to me...but I'm no expert

Don't be shy, Howard.  I'm sure you're one of these 70 year olds that love a bit of horse tranquiliser  ;D
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on Yesterday at 06:22:54 pm
6 kids dead now from Strep A

BBC News - Six children die with Strep A bacterial infection

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-63840591

Fuck. Mate of mines kidneys packed up in the 90's, they were thinking Strep had caused that
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Yesterday at 07:07:28 pm
Fuck. Mate of mines kidneys packed up in the 90's, they were thinking Strep had caused that

It's serious shit mate, I can't believe it's not being discussed more.
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on Yesterday at 07:13:07 pm
It's serious shit mate, I can't believe it's not being discussed more.

It's been around for yonks, but never heard of it killing kids before, scary

I nearly died as well due to a virus that affected my heart but they never foud out what it was.
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
Not a massively politically relevant post. But ended up sat on the table next to Kwarteng on a busy train today.

He was with his v young daughter who was screaming her head off (as kids do) all the way there.

All normal. But all he did was murmur no no no as if talking to himself rather than her. Made no effort to feed/entertain and was on his phone all the way texting (it was when Javids news broke). Eventually a random old lady came over with her phone and started playing videos to the kid (on her own phone) and fed her. Also fairly sure towards the end the kid went to the toilet and again he didnt seem to react. Never encountered such a weird, weird disconnection. Feels like it explains a lot about the man and his politics
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Yesterday at 07:27:59 pm
It's been around for yonks, but never heard of it killing kids before, scary

I nearly died as well due to a virus that affected my heart but they never foud out what it was.

I guess it's one of those that doctors don't recognise as Strep A and just think it's tonsillitis or a fever so it's not treated properly, then it's too late.
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
Why's strep a Tory thing?
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:18:41 pm
Why's strep a Tory thing?

Cos kids are dying from an easily preventable or curable illness on their watch.
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:18:41 pm
Why's strep a Tory thing?

Tried getting a doctors appointment recently or dared going to A&E?
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
I've not seen a doctor in ages. I've just been getting the trained nurses who are qualified to provide prescriptions.
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 07:01:26 pm
Don't be shy, Howard.  I'm sure you're one of these 70 year olds that love a bit of horse tranquiliser  ;D

Im glad you think Im a hep cat and a drug fiend but I think youve mistaken me for Ian Burns, even though we both suffered the deprivations of the Christian Brothers. ;D
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 04:07:52 pm
350 majority.  Would that be the largest margin ever?
by a mile, think 179 in 1979 is the record, Thatcher got 144 ish in 1983. A majority that big would be unprecedented, not entirely sure it is healthy though but it would be hilarious to see the Tories effectively wiped out

The model also says that they haven't even taken tactical voting into consideration so it could get worse.

I know it's been said before but I cannot see a way back for them now, they have a leader who is as oily as a sardine. He is a boring robot with no empathy or political timing whatsoever. His attack lines are to bring the Right honourable member for Islington North into his PMQ answers.

They are doomed and I cannot wait to see them all booted out on their arses
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
Labour just need to go steady now. Be pragmatic. And commit to some no brainers like lowering the voting age, nationalizing water and the electricity grid and ending tax-breaks for private schools.
Plan for power for a decade or more.
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:10:03 pm
Tried getting a doctors appointment recently or dared going to A&E?

Fair point.
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
These fucking twats going against all the advice of senior advisors and gambling with everyones lives and prosperity to push their own ideas.

BBC News - Liz Truss wanted government turned up to 11, says former aide

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-63834307
