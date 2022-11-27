« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 508 509 510 511 512 [513]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Tories. Smelly bellends.  (Read 673022 times)

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,956
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20480 on: November 27, 2022, 04:26:53 pm »
Quote from: Fruity on November 27, 2022, 10:08:02 am
Was just reading an article about Michelle Mone. I look at us and the United states and you can't believe how corrupt we are. The West is so quick to point the finger at African nations, south America etc for corruption but we seem to do it in plain sight and that somehow gives it legitimacy.

The point is our corruption is built in with the establishment. Its like a birth right: go to the right school, make the right connections, become an MP, get your snout in the trough. Rinse & Repeat. They dont see it as something grubby like they have in third world nations. Its a class thing. The nouveau riche oiks who make money & want to join their club are just useful tools for keeping things as they are.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Offline Fruity

  • Batty. Box clever. Can weather all lifts. May in fact be Robbie Rotten.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,603
  • a fruit is not just for christmas...
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
« Reply #20481 on: November 27, 2022, 04:30:17 pm »
Quote from: John C on November 27, 2022, 12:22:18 pm
Infruriating.
And that gobshite Matt Hancock is living it up on the telly as if he's a lovely bloke. Bastards.

It is infuriating and ultimately nothing will be done about it. There won't be anyone going to prison for a £29million fraud. Nowadays I try to steer clear of these stories because it just feels like we the minions are just treated like absolute idiots and there is very little we can do about it. Feels like we live in George Orwells 1984 where a group of people set the narrative and we are more bothered about winning postcode lotteries, competitions on ITV or voting for Matt Hancock on a Celebrity show. Too depressing.
Logged
alf a pound of braeburns!

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,418
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
« Reply #20482 on: November 27, 2022, 09:31:51 pm »
Quote from: Fruity on November 27, 2022, 04:30:17 pm
It is infuriating and ultimately nothing will be done about it. There won't be anyone going to prison for a £29million fraud. Nowadays I try to steer clear of these stories because it just feels like we the minions are just treated like absolute idiots and there is very little we can do about it. Feels like we live in George Orwells 1984 where a group of people set the narrative and we are more bothered about winning postcode lotteries, competitions on ITV or voting for Matt Hancock on a Celebrity show. Too depressing.
Sensible approach.  I still read them and still get wound up by them and still do ultimately very little about them.

If we ever get arsed enough as a country to right some of these outrageous wrongs - either by law (ha!) or by force - I'd like to think I'd get involved but it's definitely the case that as you have more to lose (family, home, career etc.) you become more indifferent.  One thing's for sure, I won't be the spark that kicks things off but I do at least not try to be one of the masses sneering at people doing their best to be that spark.

Hancock should be greeted on his exit from "the jungle" by police with handcuffs and lined up with the rest of the tosspots for treason but we're more likely to spot a flock of flying pigs.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,180
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
« Reply #20483 on: November 28, 2022, 08:43:25 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on November 27, 2022, 04:26:53 pm
The point is our corruption is built in with the establishment. Its like a birth right: go to the right school, make the right connections, become an MP, get your snout in the trough. Rinse & Repeat. They dont see it as something grubby like they have in third world nations. Its a class thing. The nouveau riche oiks who make money & want to join their club are just useful tools for keeping things as they are.

It's built into our establishment, but only a relatively small number can take advantage of it. In other countries, it seems, that corruption is everywhere.  I seem to remember reading of a couple that moved to France. They couldn't do anything to their house to make it habitable without planning permission. Granted by the mayor of the small town.  And it was made clear that grant would only happen if palms were greased.  I don't know if it's better or worse, but it seems there are parts of the world where corruption is everywhere.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,384
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
« Reply #20484 on: November 28, 2022, 09:22:29 am »
Quote from: PaulF on November 28, 2022, 08:43:25 am
It's built into our establishment, but only a relatively small number can take advantage of it. In other countries, it seems, that corruption is everywhere.  I seem to remember reading of a couple that moved to France. They couldn't do anything to their house to make it habitable without planning permission. Granted by the mayor of the small town.  And it was made clear that grant would only happen if palms were greased.  I don't know if it's better or worse, but it seems there are parts of the world where corruption is everywhere.

Our corruption is classist.  In other countries, it is open to most who have a bit of money (buying a driving licence without passing a test, for example).  In contrast, it is very much closed shop for the rich, wealthy and the establishment, in the UK.

We even have rampant inequality with our corruption  ;)
Logged

Offline Fruity

  • Batty. Box clever. Can weather all lifts. May in fact be Robbie Rotten.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,603
  • a fruit is not just for christmas...
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
« Reply #20485 on: November 28, 2022, 11:05:30 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on November 28, 2022, 09:22:29 am
Our corruption is classist. 

We even have rampant inequality with our corruption  ;)

Definitely. And the divide will become greater.
Logged
alf a pound of braeburns!

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,391
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
« Reply #20486 on: November 29, 2022, 08:59:49 am »
How the English people continue to put up with this I'll never know, any other country would be marching on the Houses of Parliament with torches and pitchforks.
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,956
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
« Reply #20487 on: November 29, 2022, 09:04:45 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on November 29, 2022, 08:59:49 am
How the English people continue to put up with this I'll never know, any other country would be marching on the Houses of Parliament with torches and pitchforks.

I think, generally, English/uk people are small c conservative about a lot of things. Were also brought up not to make a fuss, queue like an adult & an be respectful towards authority. Theres always that things could be worse attitude too, like the unionist counter protestor I mentioned earlier in this thread holding up his banner that said if it aint broke, dont try to fix it when the union & democracy in general is very much broken & unfit for purpose.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,070
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
« Reply #20488 on: November 29, 2022, 04:10:08 pm »
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on November 25, 2022, 12:21:46 pm
Wow.  Well I guess it's best to be safe than sorry mate.

Just to update if anyones interested, now two cases in my daughters school including one in her year.

Were heading back to the 1930s.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,397
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
« Reply #20489 on: November 29, 2022, 04:20:48 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on November 29, 2022, 04:10:08 pm
Just to update if anyones interested, now two cases in my daughters school including one in her year.

Were heading back to the 1930s.

We sure are mate.  Have they prescribed antibiotics for her year now then?
Logged

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,107
  • Red since '64
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
« Reply #20490 on: November 29, 2022, 05:36:13 pm »
News everywhere about Tory rats like Hancock desperately leaving a sinking ship - in his case to pursue a career outside politics.

Mark Wallace (a particularly odious individual) has for years written a monthly full page spread in the iPaper, extolling various Tory horridness. In todays iPaper, his piece has added, for the first time to its strapline, Mark Wallace is Chief Executive of Conservative Home the extra line, a blog that is independent of the Conservative Party. Protecting his livelihood you could say. Id prefer a different explanation.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,070
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
« Reply #20491 on: November 29, 2022, 07:26:31 pm »
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on November 29, 2022, 04:20:48 pm
We sure are mate.  Have they prescribed antibiotics for her year now then?

No antibiotics, the school are saying they will take measures like extra hand washing, closing the drinking fountains but thats about it. My daughters class is pretty full still, but some of the others classes are pretty empty as parents are keeping their kids home and I suspect it will be a lot worse after todays news.

Will wait for Mrs WLR to get home from work before we decide what to do with ours.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,107
  • Red since '64
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
« Reply #20492 on: November 29, 2022, 07:38:37 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on November 29, 2022, 07:26:31 pm
No antibiotics, the school are saying they will take measures like extra hand washing, closing the drinking fountains but thats about it. My daughters class is pretty full still, but some of the others classes are pretty empty as parents are keeping their kids home and I suspect it will be a lot worse after todays news.

Will wait for Mrs WLR to get home from work before we decide what to do with ours.

It must be very worrying for you all. Good luck.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,397
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
« Reply #20493 on: November 29, 2022, 08:27:23 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on November 29, 2022, 07:26:31 pm
No antibiotics, the school are saying they will take measures like extra hand washing, closing the drinking fountains but thats about it. My daughters class is pretty full still, but some of the others classes are pretty empty as parents are keeping their kids home and I suspect it will be a lot worse after todays news.

Will wait for Mrs WLR to get home from work before we decide what to do with ours.

I think I'd probably be pulling her out of school but I know that's easier said than done when you both work.

Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,070
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
« Reply #20494 on: November 29, 2022, 09:06:00 pm »
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on November 29, 2022, 08:27:23 pm
I think I'd probably be pulling her out of school but I know that's easier said than done when you both work.



Childcare isnt such an issue as my parents can look after the kids during the day, its just how long it could drag on for and how much schooling they have already missed because of Covid. My daughters doing ok, but my sons speech is already a year behind where he should be. Hes still at nursery so different place to my daughter, but obviously the kids have siblings at my daughters school and the other one where the first cases were.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,397
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
« Reply #20495 on: November 29, 2022, 09:07:45 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on November 29, 2022, 09:06:00 pm
Childcare isnt such an issue as my parents can look after the kids during the day, its just how long it could drag on for and how much schooling they have already missed because of Covid. My daughters doing ok, but my sons speech is already a year behind where he should be. Hes still at nursery so different place to my daughter, but obviously the kids have siblings at my daughters school and the other one where the first cases were.

Tough one mate.  I don't envy you at all.
Logged

Offline spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,886
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
« Reply #20496 on: November 30, 2022, 02:48:15 pm »
The guardian have Become very good at investigative journalism.    Most of the water companies in this country we now owned by foreign entities.    Another win for the Tories
Logged

Offline Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name'

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,539
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
« Reply #20497 on: November 30, 2022, 03:16:01 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on November 30, 2022, 02:48:15 pm
The guardian have Become very good at investigative journalism.    Most of the water companies in this country we now owned by foreign entities.    Another win for the Tories


They are good at it (one of the few media outlets willing to look at the corruption and shysterism at the heart of this country)

Most of the larger energy companies are foreign-owned; some of the railway TOCs, too.

The sale of the family silver to fund the decline of the country has been going on since that evil bitch was PM

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,212
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
« Reply #20498 on: November 30, 2022, 06:34:05 pm »
Quote from: Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name' on November 30, 2022, 03:16:01 pm

They are good at it (one of the few media outlets willing to look at the corruption and shysterism at the heart of this country)

Most of the larger energy companies are foreign-owned; some of the railway TOCs, too.

The sale of the family silver to fund the decline of the country has been going on since that evil bitch was PM


It's wrong for our govt to own them to generate dosh for our pensions, but its ok for other countries govts to own our stuff to pay for their pensions.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you?

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,716
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
« Reply #20499 on: November 30, 2022, 07:16:28 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on November 30, 2022, 06:34:05 pm
It's wrong for our govt to own them to generate dosh for our pensions, but its ok for other countries govts to own our stuff to pay for their pensions.

And in some cases our industries are owned by other countries NATIONALISED industries.

You couldnt make it up.
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,384
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
« Reply #20500 on: November 30, 2022, 07:52:32 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on November 30, 2022, 06:34:05 pm
It's wrong for our govt to own them to generate dosh for our pensions, but its ok for other countries govts to own our stuff to pay for their pensions.

From a national security perspective, we are in such a bad place!  I think we are unique amongst our peers - I don't think any other country has so much exposure to foreigh capital, in regards to nationally important infrastructure.
« Last Edit: November 30, 2022, 08:28:56 pm by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,180
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
« Reply #20501 on: November 30, 2022, 08:28:12 pm »
This is why I'm so fascinated by starmers energy company.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,142
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
« Reply #20502 on: Yesterday at 01:36:04 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on November 29, 2022, 08:59:49 am
How the English people continue to put up with this I'll never know, any other country would be marching on the Houses of Parliament with torches and pitchforks.

They are too busy fuming over innocent desperate people in rubber boats to consider the damage being done to their own rights and existence.
Logged

Offline robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,779
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
« Reply #20503 on: Yesterday at 01:46:43 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 01:36:04 pm
They are too busy fuming over innocent desperate people in rubber boats to consider the damage being done to their own rights and existence.

Sadly that is so true. £7 million a day in hotels I've heard claimed, Alex Brooker said on the Last Leg, Truss is costing us £28m an HOUR with her time as PM
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name'

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,539
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
« Reply #20504 on: Yesterday at 01:49:57 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 01:36:04 pm
They are too busy fuming over innocent desperate people in rubber boats to consider the damage being done to their own rights and existence.


All by design. Look at the prolonged propaganda war waged by the right-wing media (mostly owned by tax-dodging billionaires), using misleading bullshit and lies to make their readership blame groups like trade unions, benefit 'scoungers', immigrants, the EU, 'wokeists', etc for their lives being shitty in comparison to the footballers and pop singers and reality TV 'stars' and other 'famous for being a celebrity' nonentities whose 'glamourous' and privileged lives are plastered over everywhere with the insinuated tagline of "this is what you all should aim for because you're a worthless piece of shit with a crappy life if you don't"

Everything designed to keep people at the hamster wheel and stop us looking at the billionaires and going "Hang on, this isn't right..."

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,310
  • The first five yards........
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
« Reply #20505 on: Yesterday at 01:59:26 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on November 30, 2022, 02:48:15 pm
The guardian have Become very good at investigative journalism.    Most of the water companies in this country we now owned by foreign entities.    Another win for the Tories

Yes it's a superb article:

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2022/dec/01/water-companies-debts-since-privatisation-ofwat-refuses-impose-limits

Where do our extortionate water bills go? Not infrastructure costs, not operating costs, not greening the service. They go straight into the pockets of the shareholders - most of which are banks, equity firms and foreign pension funds.

A more straightforward case for Public Ownership I cannot imagine - although it would be nice to get those 'shareholders' to pay off the gigantic debts they've worked up first. Then the State can buy the companies for the proverbial one quid.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,803
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
« Reply #20506 on: Yesterday at 02:05:12 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 01:59:26 pm
Yes it's a superb article:

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2022/dec/01/water-companies-debts-since-privatisation-ofwat-refuses-impose-limits

Where do our extortionate water bills go? Not infrastructure costs, not operating costs, not greening the service. They go straight into the pockets of the shareholders - most of which are banks, equity firms and foreign pension funds.

A more straightforward case for Public Ownership I cannot imagine - although it would be nice to get those 'shareholders' to pay off the gigantic debts they've worked up first. Then the State can buy the companies for the proverbial one quid.
Maybe it could be engineered that the water companies could be bankrupted (through new regulatory requirements made of them), then taken over by the Government for nothing.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name'

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,539
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
« Reply #20507 on: Yesterday at 02:06:54 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Yesterday at 01:46:43 pm
Sadly that is so true. £7 million a day in hotels I've heard claimed, Alex Brooker said on the Last Leg, Truss is costing us £28m an HOUR with her time as PM


Thing is, they could spend that money on proper processing centres with decent facilities, then open a method/system where people can apply for asylum/entry to the UK without needing the risk their lives in dinghies.

Instead, they predictably follow the shyster approach of outsourcing to arsehole private companies like G4S, Capita, Mitie, whose primary objective is to maximise profit, so we get situations like Manston where the accomodation is rat-infested, cold, unsanitary, etc.


This is from Wiki, discussin the 'Tinsley Model' (which was more a 'removal centre' but the principle should be the same:

Quote
The original senior management of Tinsley House, specifically the centre director and its operations manager, pioneered an adapted version of Wackenhut's philosophy of "Dynamic Security" that promoted a regime of caring custody, emphasising positive relations between staff and detainees and encouraging the respectful and sensitive handling of all detainee related issues.

This concerned approach towards detainee management was quickly embraced by the centre's chaplain, who reinforced the existing commitment to caring custody through the creation of specialised training programmes for the centre's staff and by increasing the size and diversity of the centre's chaplaincy team.

With the active support of the centre's senior management, the Tinsley House chaplaincy set about the task of addressing in detail the dietary, cultural, religious and social needs of the centre's population inviting a variety of religious ministers and representatives of cultural groups to attend the centre to provide pastoral support. Tinsley House became the first detention centre in the United Kingdom to operate a comprehensive regime of religious and cultural observance and to operate a diversity of permanent religious facilities.

The attention to religious and cultural needs combined with an overt commitment on the part of the detention centre staff towards treating those in their custody with care and sensitivity began to impact the environment and operations at Tinsley House. Detainees would write messages of appreciation to members of staff noting their efforts of assistance and staff would regularly form respectful friendships with those in their charge.

The product of this regime, which became known as the "Tinsley Model" was to result in an environment which, during its first decade of operations, incurred no incidence of death, riot or disturbance; a performance which remains unmatched in the history of the UK Immigration Service.

The "Tinsley Model" attracted the attention of the Prince of Wales as well as numerous religious and political leaders and was cited as being a graphic example of the effectiveness of "caring custody".[28]

In December 2001 the senior chaplain of Tinsley House authored a report to the Home Secretary detailing the essence of the Tinsley Model, recording its positive effects and outlining how this regime might be exported throughout the Immigration estate. The report was signed by sixteen bishops, four leading Muslim clerics, representatives of the Sikh and Hindu communities, four members of the House of Lords and the Member of Parliament for Crawley.

The Home Office response to this proposal was to pass it to the Immigration Minister who forwarded it to the head of the Immigration Service who in turn requested that it be actioned by the director responsible for Detention Operations. The Detention Operations department of the Immigration Service did not accept the findings of the report and expressed their displeasure at the centre's operating company (now Group 4) "interfering" in government policy issues and which resulted in the suspension of the centre's senior chaplain.

A month after this report was published; the newest facility in the Immigration estate, the £40 million Yarl's Wood detention centre near Bedford was largely destroyed by fire as a result of altercations between staff and detainees.

With a lack of support from the Immigration Service, the introduction of Group 4's management style (with its largely prison based philosophies) and the departure of the centre's original management team, the "Tinsley Model" became increasingly difficult to maintain resulting in a decline in the centre's previously caring regime.

In 2009 an unannounced inspection of Tinsley House by HM Chief Inspector of Prisons reported that "conditions had generally deteriorated and the arrangements for children and single women were now wholly unacceptable" and that "staff talked openly about an increased prison culture encroaching on Tinsley House's previously relaxed atmosphere".[29] The gradual erosion of the centre's initial regime of "Caring Custody" effectively marked the end of the "Tinsley Model" and with it the dynamic of the chaplaincy's intensive pastoral care which had been a fundamental feature of the model.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name'

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,539
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
« Reply #20508 on: Yesterday at 02:12:24 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 01:59:26 pm
Yes it's a superb article:

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2022/dec/01/water-companies-debts-since-privatisation-ofwat-refuses-impose-limits

Where do our extortionate water bills go? Not infrastructure costs, not operating costs, not greening the service. They go straight into the pockets of the shareholders - most of which are banks, equity firms and foreign pension funds.

A more straightforward case for Public Ownership I cannot imagine - although it would be nice to get those 'shareholders' to pay off the gigantic debts they've worked up first. Then the State can buy the companies for the proverbial one quid.


Yep  :thumbup

I posted something similar a few months ago. Before privatisation, the then Tory Govt forgave all the debts accrued by the state-owned water companies (the taxpayer absorbed the cost... >:() so the privatised companies could start with a clean slate (and guarantee instant profit for the spivs and shysters who invested)

Since then, they have borrowed around £55bn.

And piad out in dividends around £65bn

They've just leveraged the financial strength of the water companies to borrow money to pay the parasites huge dividends.

I do really like Jiminy's idea to regulate them into bankruptcy then take them into public ownership.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,070
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
« Reply #20509 on: Yesterday at 06:00:17 pm »
So BoJo has confirmed that hes going to stand as MP for Uxbridge at the next election, his majority is 7,200 so based on current polling will be comfortably taken by Labour.

Whats his angle here? His chances of retaining his seat are slim and he wont relish standing there on election night as he loses his seat, it will be up there with Portillo in 1997 in terms of a memorability, so whys he doing it? What am I missing?
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,212
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
« Reply #20510 on: Yesterday at 06:06:14 pm »
He just wants the photo op, conciliatory handshake with Lord Buckethead.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,213
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
« Reply #20511 on: Yesterday at 06:18:28 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 06:00:17 pm
So BoJo has confirmed that hes going to stand as MP for Uxbridge at the next election, his majority is 7,200 so based on current polling will be comfortably taken by Labour.

Whats his angle here? His chances of retaining his seat are slim and he wont relish standing there on election night as he loses his seat, it will be up there with Portillo in 1997 in terms of a memorability, so whys he doing it? What am I missing?

Maybe his ego won't allow him to retire, or maybe he's trying to spook the party so that they offer him a safe seat?  Or maybe he's so full of himself he thinks he can buck the trend?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,803
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
« Reply #20512 on: Yesterday at 07:03:32 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 06:06:14 pm
He just wants the photo op, conciliatory handshake with Lord Buckethead.
Maybe there should be a pact between the other Parties agree to stand aside to allow for a head-to-head between Lord Buckethead and Johnson. :)
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,310
  • The first five yards........
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
« Reply #20513 on: Yesterday at 09:46:13 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 06:00:17 pm
So BoJo has confirmed that hes going to stand as MP for Uxbridge at the next election, his majority is 7,200 so based on current polling will be comfortably taken by Labour.

Whats his angle here? His chances of retaining his seat are slim and he wont relish standing there on election night as he loses his seat, it will be up there with Portillo in 1997 in terms of a memorability, so whys he doing it? What am I missing?

His angle will be....

"Brexit, by golly, by bumptious-numptious, what a bollocks-up! Omni-shit-show. You know it, I know it, Pepa Pig knows it! And that's why, stone the jackdaws, we should get back into Euro-Euro Land. Not afraid to say it. My mistake. Admit it. Politicos never fess-up when pear-shaped it goes, but I do. Full disclosure. It didn't work. My fault-a-mondo.

But I can fix it. Trust me, do. Vote for me and I'll get us back. Bendy carrots? Who cares. Polack plumbers? Love 'em. I'm Yours Delors. Yes, you heard it here first. We're back IN!"
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,579
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
« Reply #20514 on: Yesterday at 10:06:21 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 06:00:17 pm
So BoJo has confirmed that hes going to stand as MP for Uxbridge at the next election, his majority is 7,200 so based on current polling will be comfortably taken by Labour.

Whats his angle here? His chances of retaining his seat are slim and he wont relish standing there on election night as he loses his seat, it will be up there with Portillo in 1997 in terms of a memorability, so whys he doing it? What am I missing?
He has no fear.  Because he has no sense of self awareness or shame.

There is still a chance he loses his seat through a recall petition before then anyway.
Logged

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,640
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
« Reply #20515 on: Yesterday at 10:46:56 pm »
First time Ive watched Sunak on PMQs this week, and jeez is he one smug twat. I mean, I know, what did I expect? But Christ on a bike, hes out-smugged even the smuggest of the feckers there. He needed twatting round the head with a frying pan at the end by some mad Labour MP, like Rick on Neil in the Young Ones. Clang.Now shut up!
Logged

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,356
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
« Reply #20516 on: Today at 01:56:02 am »
Tory voters not going to the polls in Chester.
Is Chester a bellwether constituency?
Logged

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,457
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
« Reply #20517 on: Today at 02:09:15 am »
Britain Elects
@BritainElects
City of Chester parliamentary by-election, result:

LAB: 61.2% (+11.6)
CON: 22.4% (-15.9)
LDEM: 8.4% (+1.5)
GRN: 2.8% (+0.1)
REF: 2.7% (+0.2)
REU: 1.0% (+1.0)
UKIP: 0.6% (+0.6)
MRLP: 0.6% (+0.6)
FA: 0.3% (+0.3)

https://twitter.com/BritainElects/status/1598495333725753346

Quote from: kavah on Today at 01:56:02 am
Tory voters not going to the polls in Chester.
Is Chester a bellwether constituency?

It was traditionally very Tory until it flipped to Labour in 1997. The Tories then won it back in 2010 before Labour edged it by just 93 votes in 2015. It has been a reasonably safe seat for Labour for the past couple of elections.

This result shows a 13.8% swing to Labour from the Tories which is slightly smaller than most polls are currently suggesting but would still be devastating for the Tories if repeated in a general election.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline XmaStattooed Red Breasts

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,055
  • Kloppite
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
« Reply #20518 on: Today at 02:11:17 am »
Plus Bye-Elections always have a lower voter turn out too, but even with that the Tory vote has collapsed. ;D
Logged
#Sausages
Pages: 1 ... 508 509 510 511 512 [513]   Go Up
« previous next »
 