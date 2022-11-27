It is infuriating and ultimately nothing will be done about it. There won't be anyone going to prison for a £29million fraud. Nowadays I try to steer clear of these stories because it just feels like we the minions are just treated like absolute idiots and there is very little we can do about it. Feels like we live in George Orwells 1984 where a group of people set the narrative and we are more bothered about winning postcode lotteries, competitions on ITV or voting for Matt Hancock on a Celebrity show. Too depressing.



Sensible approach. I still read them and still get wound up by them and still do ultimately very little about them.If we ever get arsed enough as a country to right some of these outrageous wrongs - either by law (ha!) or by force - I'd like to think I'd get involved but it's definitely the case that as you have more to lose (family, home, career etc.) you become more indifferent. One thing's for sure, I won't be the spark that kicks things off but I do at least not try to be one of the masses sneering at people doing their best to be that spark.Hancock should be greeted on his exit from "the jungle" by police with handcuffs and lined up with the rest of the tosspots for treason but we're more likely to spot a flock of flying pigs.