Can I firstly say I'm no fan of the Tories.More a follower of Political history, we learn so much from the past and choose to improve or repeat."Dehenna Davison, the Conservative MP for Bishop Auckland, has announced she intends to stand down at the next general election.The 29-year-old was elected as the County Durham constituency's first ever Tory MP in 2019.Levelling Up minister Ms Davison is the fourth Tory MP to announce their departure this week.Ms Davison said she now wanted to devote more time to "life outside politics - mainly to my family".She said: "I've dedicated the vast majority of my time to politics, and to help make people's lives better."But, to be frank, it has meant I haven't had anything like a normal life for a 20-something."The MP's decision comes as the Conservatives remain behind Labour in the polls in a year which has seen three different prime ministers.The party's ratings plummeted during the seven-week premiership of Liz Truss and her government's mini-budget.Support has yet to revive despite many of the measures being reversed and Rishi Sunak replacing Ms Truss as prime minister."Its her and others, seeing the wind blow and choosing disassociation with the current party, direction and leadership.These are who we need to watch, need to be concerned about.They are looking for their John Smith!The types that walk now (or say they will) are planning for the future, they are tories and well worth a watching.They have W(h)et dreams of Kitchen cabinets and sticking it to the Man.Rishj has more to worry about than Starmer.The New Tories are hiding out in the Kitchens and Sculleries' and preparing to pounce.Feels like 1972 to me, cept Labour need a leader that can handle this.Not convinced its Starmer, have a feeling it needs a LadyYvette Cooper . . . . has balls and puts Labour in with a chance.