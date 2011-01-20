« previous next »
Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street  (Read 668426 times)

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20440 on: Yesterday at 12:33:27 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 11:49:14 am

The 'big 4' accountancy firms lobbies Labour hard to get LLP's brought in. Much of their reasoning was to protect themselves from financial penalities arising from their nefarious activity around auditing (eg, they are sued, or they are prosecuted and heavily fined)

LLP legislation could have been set up to make them taxed similar to limited liability companies, but they got to continue their tax advnatages of being self-employed. There were so many loopholes built into the legislation that even non-doms could be partners (or even those not even bothering with non-dom status and living in tax havens). It's been open to abuse for tax-dodging. There are over 50,000 LLP's registered in the UK, of which only around 4,000 are accoutnants or lawyers, which the system was designed for.

Oh yeah - I agree with that, just putting up that there were some concessions too such that it wasn't wholly one sided.

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20441 on: Yesterday at 12:38:49 pm »
The absolute worst is highly paid senior staff (public or private sector) bringing in highly paid consultants to do a report stating the obvious so they can hide behind that if it goes wrong. Zero accountability that their own role should be making those decisions
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20442 on: Yesterday at 03:40:52 pm »
They have announced grants for insulation.   Its for middle income families!    Do low income families already get it?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20443 on: Yesterday at 03:45:52 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 03:40:52 pm
They have announced grants for insulation.   Its for middle income families!    Do low income families already get it?

Was just reading about this on Reddit. It's apparently just an expansion of existing schemes that already cover low income households. It's based on council tax band apparently so not exactly accurate data.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20444 on: Yesterday at 03:46:11 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 03:40:52 pm
They have announced grants for insulation.   Its for middle income families!    Do low income families already get it?

Yes mate.  Insulation and solar panels here in Wales.
New Tory . . . just bedding in.
« Reply #20445 on: Today at 02:44:28 am »
Can I firstly say I'm no fan of the Tories.

More a follower of Political history, we learn so much from the past and choose to improve or repeat.




https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-tees-63759992


"Dehenna Davison, the Conservative MP for Bishop Auckland, has announced she intends to stand down at the next general election.

The 29-year-old was elected as the County Durham constituency's first ever Tory MP in 2019.

Levelling Up minister Ms Davison is the fourth Tory MP to announce their departure this week.

Ms Davison said she now wanted to devote more time to "life outside politics - mainly to my family".

She said: "I've dedicated the vast majority of my time to politics, and to help make people's lives better.

"But, to be frank, it has meant I haven't had anything like a normal life for a 20-something."

The MP's decision comes as the Conservatives remain behind Labour in the polls in a year which has seen three different prime ministers.

The party's ratings plummeted during the seven-week premiership of Liz Truss and her government's mini-budget.

Support has yet to revive despite many of the measures being reversed and Rishi Sunak replacing Ms Truss as prime minister."






 Its her and others, seeing the wind blow and choosing disassociation with the current party, direction and leadership.
These are who we need to watch, need to be concerned about.
They are looking for their John Smith!


The types that walk now (or say they will) are planning for the future, they are tories and well worth a watching.
They have W(h)et dreams of Kitchen cabinets and sticking it to the Man.


Rishj has more to worry about than Starmer.


The New Tories are hiding out in the Kitchens and Sculleries' and preparing to pounce.


Feels like 1972 to me, cept Labour need a leader that can handle this.


Not convinced its Starmer, have a feeling it needs a Lady


Yvette Cooper . . . . has balls and puts Labour in with a chance.
Re: New Tory . . . just bedding in.
« Reply #20446 on: Today at 07:23:33 am »
Seems like lying rats leaving a sinking ship to me.
Tories have nothing to offer the country bar culture wars and lies.
Re: New Tory . . . just bedding in.
« Reply #20447 on: Today at 07:55:56 am »
I don't get how a working class lass can want to help her community and decide standing as a Tory is the way to achieve it 🤷
Re: New Tory . . . just bedding in.
« Reply #20448 on: Today at 08:15:11 am »
Saw this on a front page in Tescos recently. Many Tory MPs seem to have realised it's not worth sticking around and are planning to bail at the next election. I bet they'd still back the government in a VoNC though.

Wonder how the financial battle lies? How much money will the Tories spend on seats they know they're not likely to keep?
Re: New Tory . . . just bedding in.
« Reply #20449 on: Today at 08:49:55 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 07:55:56 am
I don't get how a working class lass can want to help her community and decide standing as a Tory is the way to achieve it 🤷

The working class is complex and not homogeneous.

Some will see people crossing the channel and see vulnerable people that need our help. Some will see competition for jobs, housing and hospital beds

Some will see the benefits system as a safety net for the poorest people, some will see it as a reward for not working.

The Tories will appeal to the latter and they think Labour encourage these factors.

There is also a perceived issue with aspiration, It is framed that Tories boost the economy and provide a platform for success and Labour just care about the poor and lazy. Members of the working class will want to be seem as aspirational.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:55:04 am by Kenny's Jacket »
Re: New Tory . . . just bedding in.
« Reply #20450 on: Today at 09:34:55 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:49:55 am
The working class is complex and not homogeneous.

Some will see people crossing the channel and see vulnerable people that need our help. Some will see competition for jobs, housing and hospital beds

Some will see the benefits system as a safety net for the poorest people, some will see it as a reward for not working.

The Tories will appeal to the latter and they think Labour encourage these factors.

There is also a perceived issue with aspiration, It is framed that Tories boost the economy and provide a platform for success and Labour just care about the poor and lazy. Members of the working class will want to be seem as aspirational.

All true of course especially the last bit.

Reading some of the stuff about Starmer and the Labour party on here and there's a huge amount of people who don't like the aspirational nature of their policies and feel they should be just helping the poorest.

I've never understood why it can't be both.
Re: New Tory . . . just bedding in.
« Reply #20451 on: Today at 09:52:16 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:34:55 am
All true of course especially the last bit.

Reading some of the stuff about Starmer and the Labour party on here and there's a huge amount of people who don't like the aspirational nature of their policies and feel they should be just helping the poorest.

I've never understood why it can't be both.

Id have to see an example of what you meant Debs. I think everyone on here wants both, people just argue over the details. 

I think what causes the division in the Labour thread is that Labour are trying to appeal to the working class people I mentioned earlier, the ones sceptical of immigrants and benefit claimants and that can be unsettling. Especially when the shadow cabinet come out with stuff that wouldnt be out of character from a Tory.  Then posters say, but you need to appeal to this group of people to get elected and it goes round in a circle. 
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20452 on: Today at 09:59:04 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 07:55:56 am
I don't get how a working class lass can want to help her community and decide standing as a Tory is the way to achieve it 🤷

Maybe believed the rhetoric underpinning the levelling up agenda and has latterly come to understand it was simply superficial soundbites.
Re: New Tory . . . just bedding in.
« Reply #20453 on: Today at 10:14:40 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:52:16 am
Id have to see an example of what you meant Debs. I think everyone on here wants both, people just argue over the details. 

I think what causes the division in the Labour thread is that Labour are trying to appeal to the working class people I mentioned earlier, the ones sceptical of immigrants and benefit claimants and that can be unsettling. Especially when the shadow cabinet come out with stuff that wouldnt be out of character from a Tory.  Then posters say, but you need to appeal to this group of people to get elected and it goes round in a circle.

Yeah it's all fucked up mate.

Those lifelong working class racists who turned on those even less fortunate than them shouldn't be pandered to as they're a lost cause.

No solidarity, no compassion, no empathy just fuck off back where you belong.

So where are the labour votes coming from?  Those who have pulled themselves up against the odds and had the aspiration to improve their lives and those around them.

But but but..... They're middle Englanders, they don't represent me, they're establishment stooges.

Absolutely those at the very dreggs of society need to be prioritised regardless of whether they arrived on a boat or as refugees but too many don't like the idea that it's them paying for it.

I don't talk politics with friends or family as my views are poles apart from most of them but anyone of them that claims the country can't afford it my response is always " no we can't whilst it's the poorest that's expected to pay for them but there's enough wealth in the country to improve everyone's lives if it was shared out better".

We should all be backing the Labour party to get back into power.  Even if we don't agree with everything they'll change it'll never be as bad as it is now or in the future if we do nothing.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20454 on: Today at 11:56:04 am »
I think I'd argue a lot with you reddebs. But we share the same core beliefs.
Labour party maybe wants to think about levelling down.
One poster here, really made me think. We are caught in a rat race. There's no 'room' for people wanting to do a 35 hour week. Leave work and forget about it for the next day and afford clothing , heating and food. Not aspiring to great wealth but getting by / being comfortable.  That feels wrong..
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20455 on: Today at 12:23:49 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:56:04 am
I think I'd argue a lot with you reddebs. But we share the same core beliefs.
Labour party maybe wants to think about levelling down.
One poster here, really made me think. We are caught in a rat race. There's no 'room' for people wanting to do a 35 hour week. Leave work and forget about it for the next day and afford clothing , heating and food. Not aspiring to great wealth but getting by / being comfortable.  That feels wrong..

I think it comes from my dad always shutting down discussion saying things like "she's off again being bolshy getting on her soap box".

He was a chauvinistic, sexist pig who didn't allow anyone, especially a female, to have a different opinion to his particularly about politics.

I get very frustrated when people prefer to be impoverished and vote Tory rather than try to help everyone because they're not scroungers 😡

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20456 on: Today at 12:29:25 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:56:04 am
I think I'd argue a lot with you reddebs. But we share the same core beliefs.
Labour party maybe wants to think about levelling down.
One poster here, really made me think. We are caught in a rat race. There's no 'room' for people wanting to do a 35 hour week. Leave work and forget about it for the next day and afford clothing , heating and food. Not aspiring to great wealth but getting by / being comfortable.  That feels wrong..

Why do you think that?  I disagree, but happy to be proved wrong
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20457 on: Today at 12:31:04 pm »
Oh lovely just what we need, an outbreak of diphtheria spread all around the country.

The twats were so desperate to clear the backlog out of Manston they didn't wait to get the cause of death confirmed and now up to 4000 people have been sent to God knows where and possibly infecting others 😡

This country is just the fucking puts!!

BBC News - Manston migrant's death may have been caused by diphtheria - Home Office

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-63766770
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20458 on: Today at 12:41:30 pm »


Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:56:04 am
One poster here, really made me think. We are caught in a rat race. There's no 'room' for people wanting to do a 35 hour week. Leave work and forget about it for the next day and afford clothing , heating and food. Not aspiring to great wealth but getting by / being comfortable.  That feels wrong..

Totally agree.

Jobs are typically target driven these days. My mate joined a training team in August - they go out and give seminars to civil servants about to retire. They're the smallest team with the least recognition, but they make the most money for the company. This year their target was £1m; they've hit it with two months to spare whilst suffering staff shortages. Their manager fully expects that target to rise next year.

You ever run so hard or fast that your momentum caused you to fall over? That's modern living. Nobody is allowed to just be anymore. People are driven like cattle, having every last drop squueezed from them. It's little surprise to me that mental health is deteriorating - nobody has a chance to catch their breath. Is it a wonder people end up on binges and benders?

It's not sustainable. If you want to be driven and ambitious, great, go for it. Some people just to go home to their families and switch off, without lying in bed awake at night worrying if they don't hit the target they wont get the bonus that will pay for Christmas. (Or these days, cover the petrol and pay the heating bill.)
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20459 on: Today at 12:48:16 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 12:41:30 pm

Totally agree.

Jobs are typically target driven these days. My mate joined a training team in August - they go out and give seminars to civil servants about to retire. They're the smallest team with the least recognition, but they make the most money for the company. This year their target was £1m; they've hit it with two months to spare whilst suffering staff shortages. Their manager fully expects that target to rise next year.

You ever run so hard or fast that your momentum caused you to fall over? That's modern living. Nobody is allowed to just be anymore. People are driven like cattle, having every last drop squueezed from them. It's little surprise to me that mental health is deteriorating - nobody has a chance to catch their breath. Is it a wonder people end up on binges and benders?

It's not sustainable. If you want to be driven and ambitious, great, go for it. Some people just to go home to their families and switch off, without lying in bed awake at night worrying if they don't hit the target they wont get the bonus that will pay for Christmas. (Or these days, cover the petrol and pay the heating bill.)

Isn't that one of whinges from the current cabinet?

Since covid huge swathes of over 50s workers decided enough was enough, leaving us with staff deficits across most sectors.

They've never liked the idea that people can take control of their own lives or that they can step off the merry go round and stick two fingers up to the rat race that they've perpetuated.

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20460 on: Today at 02:46:47 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 07:55:56 am
I don't get how a working class lass can want to help her community and decide standing as a Tory is the way to achieve it 🤷

Because she doesn't actually want to help her community, she just wants to be out of it.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20461 on: Today at 03:05:57 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 12:48:16 pm
Isn't that one of whinges from the current cabinet?

Since covid huge swathes of over 50s workers decided enough was enough, leaving us with staff deficits across most sectors.

They've never liked the idea that people can take control of their own lives or that they can step off the merry go round and stick two fingers up to the rat race that they've perpetuated.



If I didn't have two basically teenagers (12 and 14), that would have been me too. I can take home £700 to £800 a month for doing 4 days work if I go on the agencies, which if it was just me and her would be enough
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20462 on: Today at 05:21:58 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 12:48:16 pm
Isn't that one of whinges from the current cabinet?

Since covid huge swathes of over 50s workers decided enough was enough, leaving us with staff deficits across most sectors.

They've never liked the idea that people can take control of their own lives or that they can step off the merry go round and stick two fingers up to the rat race that they've perpetuated.

In a consumer society people are trapped. They have debts, bills, mortgages, even if they're not getting the latest gadgets or changing their car every three years.

Governments like that, especially Tory governments. People are too busy to think, which typically means they're too busy to organise and protest. 

I reckon Covid stopped the clock, as it were. People caught their breath and their eyes opened a little. The government is still acting like it's pre-Covid with its austerity bullshit, but there's too much happening too fast for them to keep a lid on it.

Between Brexit, cost of living, inflation, heating, strikes etc, it's all unravelling. I don't know how it ends, but it can't go on like this.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20463 on: Today at 06:24:03 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:29:25 pm
Why do you think that?  I disagree, but happy to be proved wrong
I think it was red berry that made me think that is happening.
Maybe it's the corporate culture I've always worked in. Targets , improvement, management. They seem to be the metrics if success. Not health levels, appreciation of what we've got and the world around us. 
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20464 on: Today at 08:22:33 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 12:48:16 pm
Isn't that one of whinges from the current cabinet?

Since covid huge swathes of over 50s workers decided enough was enough, leaving us with staff deficits across most sectors.

They've never liked the idea that people can take control of their own lives or that they can step off the merry go round and stick two fingers up to the rat race that they've perpetuated.



I do think that a lot of people re-evaluated their priorities in life during covid/lockdown. Spending time with family became important, maybe cooking together instead of going out. Some have moved to the countryside, no longer needing to commute, and perhaps found a cheaper house.

But lately I wonder if some of those changes were temporary, and if people will return to full working hours, second jobs etc. Because not only has everything got a lot more expensive, but also there is more to spend on again. During covid, travelling was off, so nobody spend on holidays. Working from home, many will have saved on commuting, but also on things like coffees, snacks and quick lunch buys, but those are now back. Eating out and going out are back, etc. So maybe there'll be a return of some to the workforce. Also just after lockdown, there were a lot of new one-person businesses. People cooking and selling meals from their kitchen, opening a cake shop etc. I can imagine that some of those will not survive, especially with costs going through the roof currently. And then those people will have to go into employment again.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20465 on: Today at 08:40:32 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 08:22:33 pm
I do think that a lot of people re-evaluated their priorities in life during covid/lockdown. Spending time with family became important, maybe cooking together instead of going out. Some have moved to the countryside, no longer needing to commute, and perhaps found a cheaper house.

But lately I wonder if some of those changes were temporary, and if people will return to full working hours, second jobs etc. Because not only has everything got a lot more expensive, but also there is more to spend on again. During covid, travelling was off, so nobody spend on holidays. Working from home, many will have saved on commuting, but also on things like coffees, snacks and quick lunch buys, but those are now back. Eating out and going out are back, etc. So maybe there'll be a return of some to the workforce. Also just after lockdown, there were a lot of new one-person businesses. People cooking and selling meals from their kitchen, opening a cake shop etc. I can imagine that some of those will not survive, especially with costs going through the roof currently. And then those people will have to go into employment again.

We've done pretty much that.

Sold both my parents and our house, gave up employed jobs and upped sticks to the middle of nowhere.

I still work but not for the money as it's only 2 or 3 days work every few weeks as and when I feel like it and on my terms. 

I could get a full time job tomorrow if I wanted to but I know I'd hate the routine of it all.

Paul hasn't worked for nearly 2yrs now but has decided he'll start looking for work again in the new year but again he's quite happy with an as and when needed situation rather than full time, regular hours.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20466 on: Today at 08:43:35 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:40:32 pm
We've done pretty much that.

Sold both my parents and our house, gave up employed jobs and upped sticks to the middle of nowhere.

I still work but not for the money as it's only 2 or 3 days work every few weeks as and when I feel like it and on my terms. 

I could get a full time job tomorrow if I wanted to but I know I'd hate the routine of it all.

Paul hasn't worked for nearly 2yrs now but has decided he'll start looking for work again in the new year but again he's quite happy with an as and when needed situation rather than full time, regular hours.

Wasn't that abolished in 1833?

https://www.britannica.com/topic/Slavery-Abolition-Act
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20467 on: Today at 08:46:58 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 08:43:35 pm
Wasn't that abolished in 1833?

https://www.britannica.com/topic/Slavery-Abolition-Act

😁

Well they were dead and we were still in covid restrictions so you know, anything goes ☺️
« Reply #20468 on: Today at 08:50:01 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:46:58 pm
😁

Well they were dead and we were still in covid restrictions so you know, anything goes ☺️

Who the fuck bought them, Dr Frankenstein?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20469 on: Today at 08:53:12 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:50:01 pm
Who the fuck bought them, Dr Frankenstein?

Now that would be telling 😜
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20470 on: Today at 08:58:49 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:24:03 pm
I think it was red berry that made me think that is happening.
Maybe it's the corporate culture I've always worked in. Targets , improvement, management. They seem to be the metrics if success. Not health levels, appreciation of what we've got and the world around us.

Yeah I work in an Industry where someone gets fired every quarter for not doing the numbers, I just didnt think it was the norm.  The non sales staff hae it pretty good by comparison
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20471 on: Today at 09:06:32 pm »
I don't think it's the norm in the UK for there being a cut causing you to lose your job. Incompetence maybe, but if you get through probation and maintain that standard you should be safe unless there are redundancies. Different I know in some high performance financial institutions. Esp those from over the pond. It's more the media stream and commercials that seen to suggest we should always be the best version of us. And that seems to be based around material things that can only be paid for by doing more and more work.  Maybe I'm just being maudlin.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20472 on: Today at 09:20:01 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:06:32 pm
I don't think it's the norm in the UK for there being a cut causing you to lose your job. Incompetence maybe, but if you get through probation and maintain that standard you should be safe unless there are redundancies. Different I know in some high performance financial institutions. Esp those from over the pond. It's more the media stream and commercials that seen to suggest we should always be the best version of us. And that seems to be based around material things that can only be paid for by doing more and more work.  Maybe I'm just being maudlin.

In a target driven industry, they can get rid of you in 3 months for underperformance.
Jan 1st underbudget = performance management - given a target to hit (that they wont hit)
Feb 1st  verbal warning
March 1st written warning
April 1st ttfn

The industry is brutal, but a lot of fun.

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20473 on: Today at 09:31:28 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:40:32 pm
We've done pretty much that.

Sold both my parents and our house, gave up employed jobs and upped sticks to the middle of nowhere.

I still work but not for the money as it's only 2 or 3 days work every few weeks as and when I feel like it and on my terms. 

I could get a full time job tomorrow if I wanted to but I know I'd hate the routine of it all.

Paul hasn't worked for nearly 2yrs now but has decided he'll start looking for work again in the new year but again he's quite happy with an as and when needed situation rather than full time, regular hours.

Wish I could sell both my parents, theyre both in early nineties and a right pain 👍. Just waiting for the market to improve.
