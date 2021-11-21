I thought the biggest problem for the majority of people was buying food and the people who stepped up to the plate to solve the problem are the big supermarkets who did a incredible job in such a short time, they deserve the praise not the government, we did go through a period when it was impossible to get a food delivery as all the delivery slots were booked up, people on here were giving each other advice on the best times to book. the government brought in all those isolation restrictions but never came up with any practicable help for people with no relatives to help them, I would have been in sh,, street if my kids hadn't dropped food off at my doorstep when they went out for some shopping, it was a unprecedented National emergency early on so I was hoping the government might bring in the army to work with the supermarkets, nope, that never crossed their mind.