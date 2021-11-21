Removing excess water/moisture build up helps, so wiping down showers, baths, tiles, windows etc after showering.



Keeping bedroom doors slightly open at night allows warm air from breathing to escape instead of condensing on cold walls and windows.



Drying windows and sills when moisture has condensed.



Using extractor fans in bathrooms and kitchens.



They're pretty much all the things you can do to keep it under control though they'll never stop it completely.



I agree that a lot is misdiagnosed as it's rarely rising damp and more likely to be damaged guttering, downpipes or mastic needing replacing round windows and doors.



I'd like to add though in this case of RBH as far as I can tell from what's been reported they never even attempted to remedy any of it, nor give correct advice, just told them to paint over it.



They were fatally let down by people that should be making sure their home is habitable and safe to live in like any good landlord should.