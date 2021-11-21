« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 504 505 506 507 508 [509]   Go Down

Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street  (Read 660387 times)

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,038
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20320 on: Yesterday at 10:30:56 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 09:03:02 pm
Agreed mate. 

The whole thing is disgusting and yes, as a landlord myself, that is exactly the government advice we are told to give our tenants if they're struggling with condensation, damp and mould.



Some houses are just like that and you just have to keep on top of it, my mum and dads used to be really bad. Solid 1930s house, never been stingy with the heating, well maintained but it got to the stage where we couldnt have any cupboards or wardrobes even close to an external wall, and would have a dehumidifier running at night in the winter.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,290
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20321 on: Yesterday at 10:58:28 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:30:56 pm
Some houses are just like that and you just have to keep on top of it, my mum and dads used to be really bad. Solid 1930s house, never been stingy with the heating, well maintained but it got to the stage where we couldnt have any cupboards or wardrobes even close to an external wall, and would have a dehumidifier running at night in the winter.

Oh I get that mate.  The house I grew up in, the external wall in my bedroom was so damp you could see the water running down it sometimes and I had to put drawing pins in the wallpaper to stop it falling off.

Doesn't make it right to expect families to pay the owners for the privilege of living in it though.  Especially when they've been asking for it to be remedied for years.

Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,038
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20322 on: Yesterday at 11:33:50 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 10:58:28 pm
Oh I get that mate.  The house I grew up in, the external wall in my bedroom was so damp you could see the water running down it sometimes and I had to put drawing pins in the wallpaper to stop it falling off.

Doesn't make it right to expect families to pay the owners for the privilege of living in it though.  Especially when they've been asking for it to be remedied for years.



Completely, those pictures looked like something youd expect to see somewhere else, not in this country in 2022.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,942
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20323 on: Today at 02:39:05 am »
So a billionaire politician is supposedly so worried about his daughter walking through Westminster, Belgravia to a school in Kensington that he wants to build capacity to increase prison numbers by 10K?

So much for trying to fix or even address the social inequalities that result in crime.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/rishi-sunak-prime-minister-olivia-downing-street-bill-b2228469.html

PS - Alway pisses me off when politicians say 'as a parent' as if its a qualifier to making a statement.

Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,081
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20324 on: Today at 07:17:52 am »
What can be done to stop the damp in properties like that? What causes it? Is it primarily the materials the walls are made from? Do we have to rebuild them? Presumably nearly all properties can be updated in some way to stop it ? Though presumably at significant cost?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,062
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20325 on: Today at 08:23:21 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:17:52 am
What can be done to stop the damp in properties like that? What causes it? Is it primarily the materials the walls are made from? Do we have to rebuild them? Presumably nearly all properties can be updated in some way to stop it ? Though presumably at significant cost?

Humidity-controlled extractor fans, insulation to move the dewpoint away from the  internal wall. In brick buildings, keep the external face of the wall open (ie, don't cover in pebbel dash or waterproof paint), so that humidity has somewhere to escape to apart from inside. Some buildings are just bad though.

I don't think it has to be very expensive, but solving damp issues in houses is complicated, and traditional methods are not appropriate anymore, because they are not exactly energy-efficient (such as keeping windows open, or having airbricks and trickle vents). Plus there is a lot of bad advice out there ("it's rising damp"  - it rarely is).
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,496
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20326 on: Today at 08:27:56 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:17:52 am
What can be done to stop the damp in properties like that? What causes it? Is it primarily the materials the walls are made from? Do we have to rebuild them? Presumably nearly all properties can be updated in some way to stop it ? Though presumably at significant cost?

Our house was built in 1935, very small cavity wall, our bedroom is at the front, gets no sun in winter and is a nightmare for damp, we use a dehumidifier all winter, takes gallons of water out of the air
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,081
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20327 on: Today at 08:30:31 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:27:56 am
Our house was built in 1935, very small cavity wall, our bedroom is at the front, gets no sun in winter and is a nightmare for damp, we use a dehumidifier all winter, takes gallons of water out of the air
Quote
Humidity-controlled extractor fans, insulation to move the dewpoint away from the  internal wall.

Guess this is similar advice to what you're using. Maybe a grand or so per affected room?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,290
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20328 on: Today at 09:38:50 am »
Removing excess water/moisture build up helps, so wiping down showers, baths, tiles, windows etc after showering.

Keeping bedroom doors slightly open at night allows warm air from breathing to escape instead of condensing on cold walls and windows.

Drying windows and sills when moisture has condensed.

Using extractor fans in bathrooms and kitchens.

They're pretty much all the things you can do to keep it under control though they'll never stop it completely.

I agree that a lot is misdiagnosed as it's rarely rising damp and more likely to be damaged guttering, downpipes or mastic needing replacing round windows and doors.

I'd like to add though in this case of RBH as far as I can tell from what's been reported they never even attempted to remedy any of it, nor give correct advice, just told them to paint over it.

They were fatally let down by people that should be making sure their home is habitable and safe to live in like any good landlord should.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:43:14 am by reddebs »
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,550
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20329 on: Today at 10:28:29 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 02:39:05 am
So a billionaire politician is supposedly so worried about his daughter walking through Westminster, Belgravia to a school in Kensington that he wants to build capacity to increase prison numbers by 10K?

So much for trying to fix or even address the social inequalities that result in crime.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/rishi-sunak-prime-minister-olivia-downing-street-bill-b2228469.html

PS - Alway pisses me off when politicians say 'as a parent' as if its a qualifier to making a statement.

To be fair I think violence against women, both domestic and random street violence, has nothing to do with social inequality.
Logged

Offline bigbonedrawky

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,223
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20330 on: Today at 08:37:37 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:17:52 am
What can be done to stop the damp in properties like that? What causes it? Is it primarily the materials the walls are made from? Do we have to rebuild them? Presumably nearly all properties can be updated in some way to stop it ? Though presumably at significant cost?
Unibond Aero 360 at B&M stores for £9 not a bad price £20 on Amazon.
Calcium Carbonate or clay pellets found in kitty litter work quite well too.
Logged

Online andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,385
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20331 on: Today at 08:51:22 pm »
Seems more like the DIY SOS thread than The Tory thread.  Says it all really.
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters
Pages: 1 ... 504 505 506 507 508 [509]   Go Up
« previous next »
 