Agreed mate.
The whole thing is disgusting and yes, as a landlord myself, that is exactly the government advice we are told to give our tenants if they're struggling with condensation, damp and mould.
Some houses are just like that and you just have to keep on top of it, my mum and dads used to be really bad. Solid 1930s house, never been stingy with the heating, well maintained but it got to the stage where we couldnt have any cupboards or wardrobes even close to an external wall, and would have a dehumidifier running at night in the winter.