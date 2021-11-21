« previous next »
Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street

west_london_red

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #20320 on: Yesterday at 10:30:56 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 09:03:02 pm
Agreed mate. 

The whole thing is disgusting and yes, as a landlord myself, that is exactly the government advice we are told to give our tenants if they're struggling with condensation, damp and mould.



Some houses are just like that and you just have to keep on top of it, my mum and dads used to be really bad. Solid 1930s house, never been stingy with the heating, well maintained but it got to the stage where we couldnt have any cupboards or wardrobes even close to an external wall, and would have a dehumidifier running at night in the winter.
reddebs

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #20321 on: Yesterday at 10:58:28 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:30:56 pm
Some houses are just like that and you just have to keep on top of it, my mum and dads used to be really bad. Solid 1930s house, never been stingy with the heating, well maintained but it got to the stage where we couldnt have any cupboards or wardrobes even close to an external wall, and would have a dehumidifier running at night in the winter.

Oh I get that mate.  The house I grew up in, the external wall in my bedroom was so damp you could see the water running down it sometimes and I had to put drawing pins in the wallpaper to stop it falling off.

Doesn't make it right to expect families to pay the owners for the privilege of living in it though.  Especially when they've been asking for it to be remedied for years.

west_london_red

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #20322 on: Yesterday at 11:33:50 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 10:58:28 pm
Oh I get that mate.  The house I grew up in, the external wall in my bedroom was so damp you could see the water running down it sometimes and I had to put drawing pins in the wallpaper to stop it falling off.

Doesn't make it right to expect families to pay the owners for the privilege of living in it though.  Especially when they've been asking for it to be remedied for years.



Completely, those pictures looked like something youd expect to see somewhere else, not in this country in 2022.
BarryCrocker

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #20323 on: Today at 02:39:05 am
So a billionaire politician is supposedly so worried about his daughter walking through Westminster, Belgravia to a school in Kensington that he wants to build capacity to increase prison numbers by 10K?

So much for trying to fix or even address the social inequalities that result in crime.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/rishi-sunak-prime-minister-olivia-downing-street-bill-b2228469.html

PS - Alway pisses me off when politicians say 'as a parent' as if its a qualifier to making a statement.

