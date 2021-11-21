Some houses are just like that and you just have to keep on top of it, my mum and dads used to be really bad. Solid 1930s house, never been stingy with the heating, well maintained but it got to the stage where we couldnt have any cupboards or wardrobes even close to an external wall, and would have a dehumidifier running at night in the winter.



Oh I get that mate. The house I grew up in, the external wall in my bedroom was so damp you could see the water running down it sometimes and I had to put drawing pins in the wallpaper to stop it falling off.Doesn't make it right to expect families to pay the owners for the privilege of living in it though. Especially when they've been asking for it to be remedied for years.