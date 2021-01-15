« previous next »
Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street  (Read 655522 times)

thaddeus

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 01:24:42 pm
It's going well....



Germany have the excuse of going all in with Russia whilst Latvia share a border with Russia.  I'm not sure what's going on with Sweden, a quick web search suggests their economy grew more than expected so maybe reverting to the mean.

That the Tories continue to blame Putin for all our woes whilst countries like Estonia and Poland have economies forecast to outperform our own is top grade gaslighting even for them.  Please nobody glance across the Irish Sea at forecasts for the Republic of Ireland.

As the SNP minister pointed out, were it not for Brexit there'd be no need for an austerity budget.  She maybe should have said Brexit and incompetent Tories trying to cover their arses over Brexit with pie-in-the-sky policy making, however the general point is the same.
thaddeus

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Having just finished delivering a series of kicks to the heads of the majority of the electorate...

Black Bull Nova

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Britain and the USA have had trial runs with quasi right wing idiots and, on both occasions, the public have been exposed to their incompetence. I think the next period either sees left of centre get a grip (Biden is already in place) whilst a different sort of right either waits in the wing for their opportunity or now starts to try and prove themselves, (Di Santos, This Tory Crowd).


It's the American stuff that matters most though, they really do have deep divisions there, over here it's more about economics, poverty, decline and europe
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
At least it seems these days now most people are not happy to swollow Austerity - 12 years ago no one thought it would effect them. Now after 12 years we have poorer quality services, for no noticable economic benefit to anyone, and the same level of cuts are asked AGAIN
Nobby Reserve

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Biden is by no metric 'left of centre'. Not when it comes to economics.

I know the UK and US have different 'Overton Windows', but even when you put Biden against Sanders or AOC, he's pretty far to the right of them (and those two, despite being labelled almost communist over there, would just be soft-left here, and that's despite the UK's Overton Window having lurched to the right since the 1970's)
Wabaloolah

    • My Twitter Account
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
The NI reversal will have begun to hit people's pay packets now (those that get paid in the middle of the month).

I've noticed a larger than expected impact on mine which will certainly help in the short term, when taken with the £66 a month rebate on energy bills, I'm around going to be around £210 a month better off until April.

That will be the time it starts to hit harder, that's when there'll be no rebate and energy prices go up yet again together with mortgage rates increasing again (although I do have some protection as on a fixed rate until Jan 2024).
Black Bull Nova

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:20:50 pm
Biden is by no metric 'left of centre'.


What about the Metrics 'Compared to Trump' or 'Compared to Republicans' or 'Compared to DeSantis'
has gone odd

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
The utter smugness of everyone of those c*nts in that picture makes me want to smash the screen! Normally chilled to.
