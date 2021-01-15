It's going well....









Germany have the excuse of going all in with Russia whilst Latvia share a border with Russia. I'm not sure what's going on with Sweden, a quick web search suggests their economy grew more than expected so maybe reverting to the mean.That the Tories continue to blame Putin for all our woes whilst countries like Estonia and Poland have economies forecast to outperform our own is top grade gaslighting even for them. Please nobody glance across the Irish Sea at forecasts for the Republic of Ireland.As the SNP minister pointed out, were it not for Brexit there'd be no need for an austerity budget. She maybe should have said Brexit and incompetent Tories trying to cover their arses over Brexit with pie-in-the-sky policy making, however the general point is the same.