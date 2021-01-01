



If nothing else though it may give the BoE a bit of wriggle room and let them raise the base rate a bit less than was previously the case.



Lower than feared inflation numbers in the US will hopefully mean the Fed doesn't raise their rates. That would allow the BoE (and ECB) to maintain theirs.By April/May, the energy spike should have filtered through and we'll see inflation rates begin reducing.Obviously a normalisation of energy prices is the holy grail from an economic perspective. If, say, Putin had a Damascene conversion, apologised to Ukraine and withdrew all troops and claims on territory, then cut gas prices to 2020 levels, then we'd see deflation in the figures. And my fucking tracker mortgage would return to the nice monthly cost it has been for several years.