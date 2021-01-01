« previous next »
If nothing else though it may give the BoE a bit of wriggle room and let them raise the base rate a bit less than was previously the case.


Lower than feared inflation numbers in the US will hopefully mean the Fed doesn't raise their rates. That would allow the BoE (and ECB) to maintain theirs.

By April/May, the energy spike should have filtered through and we'll see inflation rates begin reducing.

Obviously a normalisation of energy prices is the holy grail from an economic perspective. If, say, Putin had a Damascene conversion, apologised to Ukraine and withdrew all troops and claims on territory, then cut gas prices to 2020 levels, then we'd see deflation in the figures. And my fucking tracker mortgage would return to the nice monthly cost it has been for several years.
Inflation up to 11.1%.

Didnt need to be this bad they could and should have acted far earlier. 

They didnt and in particular the former chancellor didnt.
Inflation up to 11.1%.

Didnt need to be this bad they could and should have acted far earlier. 

They didnt and in particular the former chancellor didnt.

The real figure is much higher than that!  Try servicing your car or buying some building materials, for example.
The real figure is much higher than that!  Try servicing your car or buying some building materials, for example.
Or eating out crazy prices .. feel so sorry for these small businesses
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-63647341

Dominic Raab has asked the prime minister to launch an investigation into two formal complaints about his behaviour.

The justice secretary and deputy PM said the complaints related to two previous stints as a cabinet minister.

He added he would "co-operate fully" with any inquiry.
