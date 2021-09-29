« previous next »
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20200 on: Today at 12:51:01 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:10:01 pm
Hardy counts as news, though. What's happening with Labour!? :P
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20201 on: Today at 12:54:36 pm »
Online oldfordie

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20202 on: Today at 01:03:27 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:37:55 pm
Sorry OF, I've phrased it badly, I can't accuse him of not defending their right to strike, as he wasn't asked that question, but he categorically disagreed with their strike against fire and rehire. Personally, I wouldn't defend him.
His reply didn't have even have any nuance, any reference to the negotiation table it was just an angry shouty NO.  I watched it live and it shocked it me.

Peace and Love.
I can understand the anger Kenny. Lammys response was poor, he has admitted he was wrong so I don't think any harms been done.
What pisses me off most is him commenting on a Industrial dispute strike without knowing the full details. that's something that many strikers went through all the time in the past, people arguing with you over why you were on strike based on what they had read in the newspaper. I hope he has learned a lesson.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20203 on: Today at 02:08:06 pm »
As Black Bull Nova says in the Labour thread - these Labour discussions should be in there. I've moved a couple of mine there.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20204 on: Today at 05:50:19 pm »
Anyway, latest polls show that the tories have dipped inthe polls again ..

Honeymoon over?  Maybe
Online west_london_red

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20205 on: Today at 06:40:39 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:50:19 pm
Anyway, latest polls show that the tories have dipped inthe polls again ..

Honeymoon over?  Maybe

Honeymoon? It lasted about as long as a one night stand
Offline McSquared

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20206 on: Today at 06:46:39 pm »
https://mobile.twitter.com/BritainElects/status/1592202085189156869

LAB: 50% (+1)
CON: 26% (-2)
LDEM: 9% (-2)
GRN: 5% (+1)
Online TepidT2O

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20207 on: Today at 07:03:13 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 06:40:39 pm
Honeymoon? It lasted about as long as a one night stand
3 minutes?
Online west_london_red

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20208 on: Today at 08:26:59 pm »
Quote from: McSquared on Today at 06:46:39 pm
https://mobile.twitter.com/BritainElects/status/1592202085189156869

LAB: 50% (+1)
CON: 26% (-2)
LDEM: 9% (-2)
GRN: 5% (+1)

Wait til after the budget on Thursday, reckon it it will be even worse for the Tories
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20209 on: Today at 08:29:54 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:26:59 pm
Wait til after the budget on Thursday, reckon it it will be even worse for the Tories
Good point.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20210 on: Today at 08:30:35 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:26:59 pm
Wait til after the budget on Thursday, reckon it it will be even worse for the Tories
The mail will hail it as a true Thatcherite budget

