Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20120 on: November 11, 2022, 10:32:09 am »
Mk is a fucker on your tyres.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20121 on: November 11, 2022, 11:13:48 am »
Quote from: ljycb on November 10, 2022, 11:04:34 pm
Good to see you back on here, Andy! First time Ive seen you post in a while. Hope alls well with you mate.

Yeah I'm good thanks - you OK? Just been a bit busy of late :)
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20122 on: November 11, 2022, 12:01:19 pm »
Quote from: McSquared on November 11, 2022, 08:11:04 am
Fucking snakes the lot of them and stupid ones at that. The levels if narcissism to even think he can make a political comeback by throwing truss under a buss is off the chart

Was there tongue involved?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20123 on: November 11, 2022, 04:09:23 pm »
Met takes no action over Tory lockdown event attended by Shaun Bailey

Former London mayoral candidate reportedly among allies who could become peers in Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnsons resignation honours list

Quote
The Metropolitan police took no action over an apparent Christmas party at Conservative headquarters in London during lockdown in 2020 attended by Shaun Bailey, then the partys candidate for London mayor, it has emerged.

In a statement, the force said that despite a much-published photograph showing Bailey amid a crowd of seeming revellers, some holding drinks and standing next to a buffet, there was not enough evidence to disprove the version of events provided by attendees.

The decision not to take action against Bailey and the two dozen or so party staffers and aides seen packed into a room at Matthew Parker Street in central London, next to a table laden with platters of food, clears the path for the former mayoral candidate to become a peer.

He is among a series of allies reportedly selected by Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson to be sent to the Lords in a resignation honours list. Had Bailey still faced a possible fine for breaching lockdown rules, the House of Lords appointment commission (Holac), which vets new peers, could have blocked the move.

But the Met police decision is likely to provoke fresh controversy about the way the force investigated alleged lockdown breaches by senior politicians and aides, most notably inside Downing Street.

When the photograph of the Tory HQ gathering emerged in December last year, prompting a police inquiry, Bailey, who lost to Sadiq Khan in the May 2021 mayoral election, stood down as chair of the London assemblys police and crime committee.

The photo showed several people, including the property developer and Tory donor Nick Candy, raising glasses of wine with a buffet laid out on a table next to them. Among angry responses to the photo, the then transport secretary, Grant Shapps, called it disgraceful.

A Met spokesperson said the investigation had concluded: The photo by itself is not sufficient evidence on which to assess that an offence had been committed; however, it was considered by detectives alongside all other relevant material.

This included speaking to staff at the venue, and in line with the Mets established approach to retrospective investigations of coronavirus regulations, issuing legal questionnaires to a number of people who had been identified from the photo.

The spokesperson added: The investigation reviewed all the material thoroughly and, after careful consideration, it was determined that there was insufficient evidence to disprove the version of events provided by attendees to a standard that would meet the threshold required.

While Met officers did speak to staff, those investigated for alleged offences were only questioned via a written questionnaire, as happened with the inquiries into lockdown-breaching parties in Downing Street.

Bailey could nonetheless still prove another controversial name on a list of new peers that has reportedly prompted concern from Holac, which vets nominees for propriety and suitability. Among other Johnson allies reportedly being considered are the former aides Ross Kempsell, 30, and Charlotte Owen, who is thought to be in her late 20s, who would become the youngest life peers.

Members of Holac, who are also peers, do not speak publicly about their role, but are reportedly concerned at the creation of peers with such limited experience, notably Owen, who was working as a political intern five years ago.

After a period as a parliamentary assistant to Johnson and two other Tory MPs, she spent 18 months as a relatively junior No 10 adviser, her official rank being the second-lowest out of four.

Kempsell, a former No 10 and Conservative party staffer who is friends with Johnson and his wife, Carrie, also has relatively little experience, having worked as a journalist before 2019.

Also named as among suggested new peers are Johnsons former chief of staff Dan Rosenfield, his former deputy chief of staff Ben Gascoigne and a series of loyal Tory MPs: Nadine Dorries, Alok Sharma, Alister Jack and Nigel Adams.

The MPs are understood to have agreed to delay taking up the peerages to avoid potentially tricky byelections.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/nov/11/shaun-bailey-met-police-tory-lockdown-event
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20124 on: November 11, 2022, 05:02:38 pm »
Tories are horrific how there getting away with what they have been doing for 12 years its just constant and blatant abuse of people and the system just a load of nationalistic bollocks to hide there striping down of the state and helping the rich to prosper while the rest of us struggle
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20125 on: November 11, 2022, 05:41:21 pm »
Fucking hellthe education secretary saying nurses are well paid as their average salary is £35k a year

So, my sister is (I think) a consultant nurse she earns mid £40k

Why?

Because shes able to do operations herself.  She triages gynocological cancer cases for the consultant, and for some procedures does laser based hysterectomies.

I mean, does the fucking witch keegan think that we should be paying her even less to do this?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20126 on: November 11, 2022, 07:51:18 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on November 11, 2022, 05:41:21 pm
Fucking hellthe education secretary saying nurses are well paid as their average salary is £35k a year

So, my sister is (I think) a consultant nurse she earns mid £40k

Why?

Because shes able to do operations herself.  She triages gynocological cancer cases for the consultant, and for some procedures does laser based hysterectomies.

I mean, does the fucking witch keegan think that we should be paying her even less to do this?

I work on a production plant and I earn £50k puts it into perspective
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20127 on: November 11, 2022, 08:07:19 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on November 11, 2022, 05:41:21 pm
Fucking hellthe education secretary saying nurses are well paid as their average salary is £35k a year

So, my sister is (I think) a consultant nurse she earns mid £40k

Why?

Because shes able to do operations herself.  She triages gynocological cancer cases for the consultant, and for some procedures does laser based hysterectomies.

I mean, does the fucking witch keegan think that we should be paying her even less to do this?

I saw that, was thinking, that isn't really that much, given the amount of training and work experience needed for the job. Nevermind the direct responsibility for people's lives.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20128 on: November 11, 2022, 09:03:06 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on November 11, 2022, 08:07:19 pm
I saw that, was thinking, that isn't really that much, given the amount of training and work experience needed for the job. Nevermind the direct responsibility for people's lives.

It's huge compared to my industry: Entry level/graduate jobs from 19k and mid level from 25-30k.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20129 on: November 11, 2022, 09:07:02 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on November 11, 2022, 05:41:21 pm
Fucking hellthe education secretary saying nurses are well paid as their average salary is £35k a year

So, my sister is (I think) a consultant nurse she earns mid £40k

Why?

Because shes able to do operations herself.  She triages gynocological cancer cases for the consultant, and for some procedures does laser based hysterectomies.

I mean, does the fucking witch keegan think that we should be paying her even less to do this?

You think shes your sister? :D

It sounds cliched but Id like to see the education secretary live on £35k a year
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20130 on: November 11, 2022, 10:22:20 pm »
What annoys me most about the debate is that absolute salaries get reported, as if only those with below-average pay deserve increases. It was the same with the train strike. The reporting should be about all the years of zero and below inflation pay increases, that made salaries fall behind the cost of living increases. Absolute pay is hard to judge from outside the specific industry.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20131 on: Yesterday at 06:30:07 am »
While 000s of vacancies remain open, NHS is resorting to paying small fortunes on Agency workers.  The obvious solution is to remunerate at levels to attract and retain staff directly.  But can see why some are attracted to leave and re-enter via the Agency route.  Obviously agency providers wont complain at the current state.

https://www.lbc.co.uk/news/nhs-hospitals-spending-an-eye-watering-2-500-for-a-single-nurses-shift/
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20132 on: Yesterday at 11:56:44 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on November 11, 2022, 10:22:20 pm
What annoys me most about the debate is that absolute salaries get reported, as if only those with below-average pay deserve increases. It was the same with the train strike. The reporting should be about all the years of zero and below inflation pay increases, that made salaries fall behind the cost of living increases. Absolute pay is hard to judge from outside the specific industry.


What annoys me is the same people who say that nurses or teachers or firefighters or train drivers are paid enough/overpaid, will also argue that multi-millionaire banksters or 'entrepreneurs' deserve their fortunes and shouldn't be highly taxed
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20133 on: Yesterday at 12:04:07 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 11:56:44 am

What annoys me is the same people who say that nurses or teachers or firefighters or train drivers are paid enough/overpaid, will also argue that multi-millionaire banksters or 'entrepreneurs' deserve their fortunes and shouldn't be highly taxed
Im not badly paid by any means

But if my wages had followed average wage rises from 2010 Id be on more than £10k more for the same job..

Ok, so maybe I was over paid before?  Well, teacher recruitment numbers are absolutely dire, theyve collapsedand recruitment was very very tough already. So Im not sure the pay is doing enough to attract people to the career
Even the pay review body have said we cannot continue like we are.

On the flip side, unlike the NHS or the courts or the police, schools are not fundamentally broken theyve adapted and adapted and found a way to keep going well and thats why schools will probably get an absolute kicking in the spending review
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:05:55 pm by TepidT2O »
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20134 on: Yesterday at 01:29:59 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 12:04:07 pm
Im not badly paid by any means

But if my wages had followed average wage rises from 2010 Id be on more than £10k more for the same job..

Ok, so maybe I was over paid before?  Well, teacher recruitment numbers are absolutely dire, theyve collapsedand recruitment was very very tough already. So Im not sure the pay is doing enough to attract people to the career
Even the pay review body have said we cannot continue like we are.

On the flip side, unlike the NHS or the courts or the police, schools are not fundamentally broken theyve adapted and adapted and found a way to keep going well and thats why schools will probably get an absolute kicking in the spending review

Think people don't go into careers like nursing or teaching because of the pay - but salaries have to be high enough so they don't feel mugged off. Which is why there are now strikes in those professions, it's a case of being treated like idiots when pay lags so far behind inflation year after year.

To attract more people into those jobs, and to make those already there stay, better working conditions would likely be a bigger draw than salary. Most of all, better staffing levels so you can feel you are actually doing something progressive, and are not just plugging gaps all the time. The high stress levels lead to burnout and a negative atmosphere at work, which in turn turns new starters off. It is very hard to get out of that spiral though, once it has started.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20135 on: Yesterday at 05:45:38 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 01:29:59 pm
Think people don't go into careers like nursing or teaching because of the pay - but salaries have to be high enough so they don't feel mugged off. Which is why there are now strikes in those professions, it's a case of being treated like idiots when pay lags so far behind inflation year after year.

To attract more people into those jobs, and to make those already there stay, better working conditions would likely be a bigger draw than salary. Most of all, better staffing levels so you can feel you are actually doing something progressive, and are not just plugging gaps all the time. The high stress levels lead to burnout and a negative atmosphere at work, which in turn turns new starters off. It is very hard to get out of that spiral though, once it has started.
All of this is correct, by wages are now a huge issue.  People need to pay their increased  heating, mortgage/rent and food bills.
When pay doesnt go up, people struggle.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20136 on: Today at 12:45:44 am »
So, the Kwarteng Truss budget has cost the taxpayer 30b and more given the scale of cuts forced by Jeremy c*nt
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20137 on: Today at 09:32:32 am »
Hunt just said the UK has the fastest growing economy in the G7 this year.  Ignoring the context that our economy is still smaller than pre-pandemic - the only member of the G7 where that's the case - what mathematical gymnastics has Hunt come up with to spin that?  I can't find anything which supports his statement but it wasn't challenged by Kuenssberg.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20138 on: Today at 09:39:30 am »
Electric vehicle owners to be taxed apparently.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20139 on: Today at 09:47:15 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:32:32 am
Hunt just said the UK has the fastest growing economy in the G7 this year.  Ignoring the context that our economy is still smaller than pre-pandemic - the only member of the G7 where that's the case - what mathematical gymnastics has Hunt come up with to spin that?  I can't find anything which supports his statement but it wasn't challenged by Kuenssberg.

Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson has been espousing that shit for ages.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20140 on: Today at 09:52:37 am »
I dont like Rachel Reeves. Far too right on the left.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20141 on: Today at 10:12:03 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:52:37 am
I dont like Rachel Reeves. Far too right on the left.
She is far too right of center not the left!
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20142 on: Today at 10:50:32 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:52:37 am
I dont like Rachel Reeves. Far too right on the left.

She was shite this morning
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20143 on: Today at 11:17:05 am »
Shes extremely competent, very well suited for chancellor.

She will be great at the job
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20144 on: Today at 11:21:38 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:50:32 am
She was shite this morning

Only caught a few minutes but she isnt very impressive.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20145 on: Today at 11:40:28 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:32:32 am
Hunt just said the UK has the fastest growing economy in the G7 this year.  Ignoring the context that our economy is still smaller than pre-pandemic - the only member of the G7 where that's the case - what mathematical gymnastics has Hunt come up with to spin that?  I can't find anything which supports his statement but it wasn't challenged by Kuenssberg.

I mean its a lie on every possible metric.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20146 on: Today at 11:48:24 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:17:05 am
Shes extremely competent, very well suited for chancellor.

She will be great at the job

I guess she could be competent. We need more than just competent, we need radical change.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20147 on: Today at 01:13:34 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:17:05 am
Shes extremely competent, very well suited for chancellor.

She will be great at the job

Haha but arent you the one who thinks Wes streeting can be leader hes excellent or something 😂 so maybe your judgement on people isnt the best
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20148 on: Today at 01:15:29 pm »
Quote from: Cali on Today at 01:13:34 pm
Haha but arent you the one who thinks Wes streeting can be leader hes excellent or something 😂 so maybe your judgement on people isnt the best

Definitely up there as one of the shittest calls.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20149 on: Today at 01:16:05 pm »
Quote from: Cali on Today at 01:13:34 pm
Haha but arent you the one who thinks Wes streeting can be leader hes excellent or something 😂 so maybe your judgement on people isnt the best
Ot maybe some people just have different opinions to you?

Grow up.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20150 on: Today at 01:19:10 pm »
Quote from: Cali on Today at 01:13:34 pm
Haha but arent you the one who thinks Wes streeting can be leader hes excellent or something 😂 so maybe your judgement on people isnt the best
Probably me and a few ha ha won't change my opinion,  heard the same shit for saying Yvette Cooper would make a good leader as well.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20151 on: Today at 01:28:06 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:19:10 pm
Probably me and a few ha ha won't change my opinion,  heard the same shit for saying Yvette Cooper would make a good leader as well.

I think Cooper is a few levels above Streeting.
For a bit of balance, I think Reeves has kudos with "the markets"  and big business and would be an OK Chancellor.  Her performance today was poor though, but Ive also seen her do well in interviews. 

There has been some bad Labour interviews recently with Starmer, Streeting and now Reeves.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20152 on: Today at 01:38:48 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:28:06 pm
I think Cooper is a few levels above Streeting.
For a bit of balance, I think Reeves has kudos with "the markets"  and big business and would be an OK Chancellor.  Her performance today was poor though, but Ive also seen her do well in interviews. 

There has been some bad Labour interviews recently with Starmer, Streeting and now Reeves.
Yeah, I think Cooper and Bryant are probably 2 of the best Labour MPs around when it comes to intelligence and forensic questioning of the opposition but I don't think either one will be in the runing for the leadership in years to come.
I don't know what interview put you off Streeting but he's always looked impressive when ive watched him. I think he's exactly what Labour need to drag the party away from letting ideology dictate critical decisions.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20153 on: Today at 01:41:05 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:19:10 pm
Probably me and a few ha ha won't change my opinion,  heard the same shit for saying Yvette Cooper would make a good leader as well.

Cooper and Streeting are not even in the same stratosphere. The only issue was Cooper was she was as dull as anything. They dont compare though in terms of ability.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20154 on: Today at 01:49:52 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:41:05 pm
Cooper and Streeting are not even in the same stratosphere. The only issue was Cooper was she was as dull as anything. They dont compare though in terms of ability.
Compare to who?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20155 on: Today at 01:50:39 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:49:52 pm
Compare to who?

Cooper and Streeting.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20156 on: Today at 01:52:38 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:28:06 pm
I think Cooper is a few levels above Streeting.
For a bit of balance, I think Reeves has kudos with "the markets"  and big business and would be an OK Chancellor.  Her performance today was poor though, but Ive also seen her do well in interviews. 

There has been some bad Labour interviews recently with Starmer, Streeting and now Reeves.

Reeves worked for the Bank of England so no doubt big business, the markets and banks would give her a easy ride. Probably expect a few favours back.
