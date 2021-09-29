« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 498 499 500 501 502 [503]   Go Down

Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street  (Read 643418 times)

Offline lolowalsh

  • Wants us to accept the reality that Liverpool will never sign another player.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 633
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20080 on: Today at 01:01:45 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:57:06 pm
When did Labour adopt a 'points based' immigration system?

Having a point based immigration system is fine. Plenty of liberal countries have it.
Logged

Offline lolowalsh

  • Wants us to accept the reality that Liverpool will never sign another player.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 633
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20081 on: Today at 01:03:32 pm »
Corbyn being called a senile old man yet he's still the blame. I hate the fucking media in this country, both the Labour right and the Tories are on the same page.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,656
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20082 on: Today at 01:05:14 pm »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 01:01:45 pm
Having a point based immigration system is fine. Plenty of liberal countries have it.

How does that help in certain industries? Does the care sector get extra points?
Logged

Offline lolowalsh

  • Wants us to accept the reality that Liverpool will never sign another player.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 633
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20083 on: Today at 01:24:24 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:05:14 pm
How does that help in certain industries? Does the care sector get extra points?

Point based system actually increases immigration. You get points based on your education, age, experience, sector, language skills and other factors. Canada have a similar system and it works fine.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,926
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20084 on: Today at 01:43:21 pm »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 01:03:32 pm
Corbyn being called a senile old man yet he's still the blame. I hate the fucking media in this country, both the Labour right and the Tories are on the same page.

To be fair that total dickhead delivered Brexit as he was on the same page as the far-right facists on that one.
Logged
Poor.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,741
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20085 on: Today at 01:50:04 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:57:06 pm
When did Labour adopt a 'points based' immigration system?
Don't we already have a points based system?

Found it annoying to hear Brexit supporters calling for us to have a stricter points based system like Australia when we already had a system like this.
I wouldn't mind but Australia said our points based system needs to be relaxed as it's too strict.
Logged
@Alan_McGuinness
My son has lived through four chancellors, three home secretaries, two prime ministers and two monarchs.

He's four months old.

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,522
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20086 on: Today at 01:58:14 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:57:06 pm
When did Labour adopt a 'points based' immigration system?
You have to have some kind of system.  Assuming you don't just want completely open borders (or at least if you do you accept that it's unsellable to the electorate), you have to have some system in place to decide who to let in and who not to.  If you follow that logic along, you probably end up with a points based system, because what is the alternative?
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,670
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20087 on: Today at 02:02:26 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:53:41 am
Yeah, no idea why Corbyn is being dug out by this. Not surprised by Streeting making these comments though, thats him all over.
Apologies - maybe this is a stupid question - but I am unsure of the meaning of this phrase.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline lolowalsh

  • Wants us to accept the reality that Liverpool will never sign another player.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 633
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20088 on: Today at 02:25:47 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:43:21 pm
To be fair that total dickhead delivered Brexit as he was on the same page as the far-right facists on that one.

That is because being anti EU is not a left or right wing position, plenty of far left parties in Europe are also against the EU. Melenchon in France, the left in Norway etc... because they see the EU as a big neoliberal project that needs squashing.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,926
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20089 on: Today at 02:30:39 pm »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 02:25:47 pm
That is because being anti EU is not a left or right wing position, plenty of far left parties in Europe are also against the EU. Melenchon in France, the left in Norway etc... because they see the EU as a big neoliberal project that needs squashing.

Yeah that worked out well didn't it.

Fucking bastards all of them. If they cared for the people of the UK and the poor and the vunerable then these c*nts wouldn't have foisted this shite on them, would they?

Fucking liars all of them.
Logged
Poor.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,741
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20090 on: Today at 03:40:51 pm »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 02:25:47 pm
That is because being anti EU is not a left or right wing position, plenty of far left parties in Europe are also against the EU. Melenchon in France, the left in Norway etc... because they see the EU as a big neoliberal project that needs squashing.
The European left partys hold meetings anually.
Corbyn went to the meeting after we voted to leave the EU, Corbyn gave a speech  he asked the left partys of Europe to unite etc etc, it didn't go down as he hoped. they told him they were all in favour of being in the EU for the reasons many of us also support the EU, he never went back to the meeting the following year. there maybe the odd left European party who are not fans of the EU but the majority do support being in the EU.
Logged
@Alan_McGuinness
My son has lived through four chancellors, three home secretaries, two prime ministers and two monarchs.

He's four months old.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,338
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20091 on: Today at 04:10:41 pm »
If anyone was wondering what Liz Truss had been up to since being booted out as PM...

Quote
A plaque to show appreciation for key workers' efforts during the pandemic has been called sloppy and insulting due to being littered with mistakes.

It featured random capital letters and incorrectly gave the date of the pandemic as March 2019 when it was unveiled by Swindon Borough Council at a ceremony in Swindon on Monday.



https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-wiltshire-63577176

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,036
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20092 on: Today at 05:16:57 pm »
American spelling of honour too, or is there a subtle difference I don't know about.

ps what data was the pandemic?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,274
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20093 on: Today at 05:25:38 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:10:41 pm
If anyone was wondering what Liz Truss had been up to since being booted out as PM...



https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-wiltshire-63577176



As PaulF has noticed,which fucking idiot did this, a Tory donors 5 yr old kid? Honor, capital letters in all the wrong places, a gap between Their and Selflessness and the date a year out.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,017
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20094 on: Today at 05:31:23 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:25:38 pm
As PaulF has noticed,which fucking idiot did this, a Tory donors 5 yr old kid? Honor, capital letters in all the wrong places, a gap between Their and Selflessness and the date a year out.

Is March 2019 the date they planted the tree (and wrong), or do they mean the pandemic only lasted through March 2019?
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly
Pages: 1 ... 498 499 500 501 502 [503]   Go Up
« previous next »
 