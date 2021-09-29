That is because being anti EU is not a left or right wing position, plenty of far left parties in Europe are also against the EU. Melenchon in France, the left in Norway etc... because they see the EU as a big neoliberal project that needs squashing.



The European left partys hold meetings anually.Corbyn went to the meeting after we voted to leave the EU, Corbyn gave a speech he asked the left partys of Europe to unite etc etc, it didn't go down as he hoped. they told him they were all in favour of being in the EU for the reasons many of us also support the EU, he never went back to the meeting the following year. there maybe the odd left European party who are not fans of the EU but the majority do support being in the EU.