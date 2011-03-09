Shocking. Shows how desperate he is for material/defence/attack lines that he has to bring Corbyn up every week. It's a backhanded compliment to Starmer.
Prime Ministers Questions. When did a Prime Minister last actually answer one.
Sunak must have knew what was coming so I expected his answers to more prepared.
Yeah, Starmer asks him how much windfall tax did Shell pay.
Sunak refuses to answer.
Starmer. Zero. they get 90p in the pound rebates.
Sunak. Something on the lines of we are the party that encourages investment.
Ahh well that's ok then. am sure Shell will re-invest all the massive profits they'vemade this year.