So back to lack of investment then.



I think thats part of it, but its not the only issue. Doctors are not cheap to train obviously, but you also probably dont want more people going to medical school then there are vacancies when the NHS only has so many vacancies each year and its the only employer of people who have finished medical school for the first 10 odd years of their career unless they move abroad. Most professions you can shop around for an employer, maybe take a bit less money to get your foot through the door etc none of that applies to doctors and the NHS.