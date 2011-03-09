« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 496 497 498 499 500 [501]   Go Down

Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street  (Read 640260 times)

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,987
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20000 on: Yesterday at 07:34:32 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 06:59:27 pm
The issue with what Starmer said - and I broadly agree with it even though it could have been phrased better - is that it will realistically take 10-15 years to really see the benefit of training more people in the UK. The physical facilities just aren't there to train that many more people, and then even when they are it is 5 years just for the medicine degree plus seeral more years of training on the job.

In the meantime there is a staffing crisis and we will need migrant workers for a long time.
But you have to start somewhere
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,326
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20001 on: Yesterday at 07:37:33 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:34:32 pm
But you have to start somewhere

Absolutely, I just think the language used was a bit unfortunate when we need to not put staff off coming here for quite a long time (along with the extremely toxic language used about immigration generally).

He could h ave just said we need to train more people here and that is what he plans to do without any mention of immigrants.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,004
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20002 on: Yesterday at 07:37:40 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 06:54:30 pm
So back to lack of investment then.

I think thats part of it, but its not the only issue. Doctors are not cheap to train obviously, but you also probably dont want more people going to medical school then there are vacancies when the NHS only has so many vacancies each year and its the only employer of people who have finished medical school for the first 10 odd years of their career unless they move abroad. Most professions you can shop around for an employer, maybe take a bit less money to get your foot through the door etc none of that applies to doctors and the NHS.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,378
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20003 on: Yesterday at 07:57:48 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 07:37:33 pm
Absolutely, I just think the language used was a bit unfortunate when we need to not put staff off coming here for quite a long time (along with the extremely toxic language used about immigration generally).

He could h ave just said we need to train more people here and that is what he plans to do without any mention of immigrants.

Wes Streeting was on the News Agents podcast recently.  He said Labour being the party of the "bleeding heart" hasn't done them any favours electorally and it was time to move away from it.




 
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,153
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20004 on: Yesterday at 08:00:06 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:00:44 am
That list of acceptable ID is almost parody.  If you're over 60 you'll likely have a wallet stuffed full of potential ID cards but if you're under 60 you'll be reliant on a passport or driving license.  The latest estimates I can find put the number of people in the UK without passports at 11m and over a quarter of adults in the UK don't have a driving license.

Unless I'm missing something the cheapest option for an under 60 to take part in democratic votes will be £75.50 (the price of a passport).

I'd rather we didn't have voter ID at all such is the non-issue of voter fraud in the UK.  If we have to it though then why not accept student cards or railcards?  Or just go the whole hog and revive Blair's idea of a national ID card (I'm not particularly a fan of that idea either although it seems to work fine in France).

I think we're going to see a lot more of this nonsense before the next GE as the Tories try to weight the scales in their advantage.

Because next to nobody under about 60 votes for them.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,004
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20005 on: Yesterday at 08:13:51 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:00:06 pm
Because next to nobody under about 60 votes for them.

Yup, its nothing but a naked attempt to vote rig
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,012
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20006 on: Yesterday at 08:24:32 pm »
I seem to recall some quite horrific photos of young Tories recently.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,146
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20007 on: Yesterday at 08:26:46 pm »
Williamson's resigned!
Logged

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,133
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20008 on: Yesterday at 08:27:04 pm »
Gavin Williamson resigns. Get rid of his laughable knighthood aswell.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,012
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20009 on: Yesterday at 08:30:02 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 08:27:04 pm
Gavin Williamson resigns. Get rid of his laughable knighthood aswell.
Oops strong and stable .
I suppose a whole week without a cabinet change is unprecedented in these unprecedented times.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,466
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20010 on: Yesterday at 08:41:19 pm »
Mad that he has a Knighthood too.

Arrogant c*nt.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,325
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20011 on: Yesterday at 09:03:57 pm »
So he'll be back in six days?
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,987
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20012 on: Yesterday at 09:06:40 pm »
Williamson is a c*nt.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,012
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20013 on: Yesterday at 09:17:50 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 09:03:57 pm
So he'll be back in six days?
Probably have a new pm by then to bring him back into the fold.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,850
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20014 on: Yesterday at 09:20:33 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 08:27:04 pm
Gavin Williamson resigns. Get rid of his laughable knighthood aswell.

Probably resigned to keep the knighthood as there more than likely won't be an inquest into his behaviour.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,731
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20015 on: Yesterday at 10:57:44 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:30:02 pm
Oops strong and stable .
I suppose a whole week without a cabinet change is unprecedented in these unprecedented times.
Labour have had 6 Prime ministers in 120yrs
The Torys have had 5 Prime ministers in the last 6 yrs.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:40:30 am by oldfordie »
Logged
@Alan_McGuinness
My son has lived through four chancellors, three home secretaries, two prime ministers and two monarchs.

He's four months old.

Offline Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,314
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20016 on: Yesterday at 10:59:39 pm »


Hope he doesn't spill all that information and cause another massive embarrassment to the government or anything.

Good of Nick to only inform people of this after the fact too.
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,104
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20017 on: Today at 01:00:10 am »
Quote from: Father Ted on Yesterday at 10:59:39 pm


Hope he doesn't spill all that information and cause another massive embarrassment to the government or anything.

Good of Nick to only inform people of this after the fact too.
  Impeccably timed to be buried in the news tomorrow by the US mid term election results.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,006
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20018 on: Today at 08:22:45 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 07:37:40 pm
I think that’s part of it, but it’s not the only issue. Doctors are not cheap to train obviously, but you also probably don’t want more people going to medical school then there are vacancies when the NHS only has so many vacancies each year and it’s the only employer of people who have finished medical school for the first 10 odd years of their career unless they move abroad. Most professions you can shop around for an employer, maybe take a bit less money to get your foot through the door etc none of that applies to doctors and the NHS.

At the moment, there are more vacancies than candidates, at its been like that for a while. What happened to "let the market regulate that". If too many people train as doctors, not all will find a job, and the next generations will see that and choose something different. That's how we deal with nearly all other careers.

I also think we could train more doctors and nurses and export them to poorer countries, instead of recruiting from there. Or offer training with the condition that a couple of years have to be spend abroad.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:25:42 am by redbyrdz »
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,012
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20019 on: Today at 08:48:33 am »
A lag of five to ten years is going to make it hard to balance the right number of doctors surely? And if word is out that after a long period of hard and expensive training you might only get a job in a poor paid country, then only small numbers will start .
Better to offer early retirement perhaps if intake numbers are temporarily too high, or cut waiting times!
I'd be surprised if we ever have too many doctors for the number of patients.  Obviously too many for the NHS to afford is a different kettle of fish.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,261
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20020 on: Today at 09:08:07 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 08:22:45 am
At the moment, there are more vacancies than candidates, at its been like that for a while. What happened to "let the market regulate that". If too many people train as doctors, not all will find a job, and the next generations will see that and choose something different. That's how we deal with nearly all other careers.

I also think we could train more doctors and nurses and export them to poorer countries, instead of recruiting from there. Or offer training with the condition that a couple of years have to be spend abroad.
We do already 'export' lots of doctors to countries like New Zealand.  A fully qualified doctor educated at a UK university and trained by the NHS isn't going to find it difficult to get a job even if, against all the odds, we end up over-training doctor numbers!!
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,261
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20021 on: Today at 09:12:17 am »
Quote from: Father Ted on Yesterday at 10:59:39 pm


Hope he doesn't spill all that information and cause another massive embarrassment to the government or anything.

Good of Nick to only inform people of this after the fact too.
Fair play to Robinson for calling it out but, as you say, very much belatedly.  How Johnson got away with giving Williamson a knighthood after his disastrous period as Education Secretary is a great mystery.  Wasn't there even a photo of Williamson posing with his feet on the table alongside his "book of Tory secrets" as a pretty blatant threat?

Politics is certainly a 'funny' game when a person in a position of power and responsibility (Chief Whip) can be told of illegal activities and instead of being obliged to report them instead uses that knowledge to influence the accused and further his own political career.  Another great legacy of Teresa May's time as PM.
Logged

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,685
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20022 on: Today at 09:20:31 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 09:03:57 pm
So he'll be back in six days?

Not sure this time.

The Department without Portfolio will struggle without leadership even for a short period of time. I think Sunak will need to appoint a new Secretary for Nothingness ASAP.
Logged

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,339
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20023 on: Today at 09:24:50 am »
Why isn't he subject to a police enquiry.  I mean theres veiled threats in the WhatsApp messages and if he's threatening to 'dish the dirt' why hasn't he been called up on this (and find out what the dirt is as our top politicians could be compromised)
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,731
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20024 on: Today at 12:15:02 pm »
Must be Sunaks worst PMQT. terrible answers to Starmers questions.
He's getting worse every week.
Logged
@Alan_McGuinness
My son has lived through four chancellors, three home secretaries, two prime ministers and two monarchs.

He's four months old.

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,153
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20025 on: Today at 12:20:21 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:15:02 pm
Must be Sunaks worst PMQT. terrible answers to Starmers questions.
He's getting worse every week.

Shocking. Shows how desperate he is for material/defence/attack lines that he has to bring Corbyn up every week. It's a backhanded compliment to Starmer.

Prime Ministers Questions. When did a Prime Minister last actually answer one.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,378
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20026 on: Today at 12:29:28 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:15:02 pm
Must be Sunaks worst PMQT. terrible answers to Starmers questions.
He's getting worse every week.

Shocking
I regret hiring someone who resigned so quickly,
I introduced the windfall tax

Really shit answers, thats without mentioning Corbyn 3 weeks on the trot. 
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,012
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20027 on: Today at 12:33:14 pm »
I thought he was taking quite a battering.  He seemed to finish on a bit of a high, though worrying it seemed like 'build the economy'... blah... blah .. stop illegal imigration.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,731
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20028 on: Today at 12:36:32 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:20:21 pm
Shocking. Shows how desperate he is for material/defence/attack lines that he has to bring Corbyn up every week. It's a backhanded compliment to Starmer.

Prime Ministers Questions. When did a Prime Minister last actually answer one.
Sunak must have knew what was coming so I expected his answers to more prepared.
Yeah, Starmer asks him how much windfall tax did Shell pay.
Sunak refuses to answer.
Starmer. Zero. they get 90p in the pound rebates.
Sunak. Something on the lines of we are the party that encourages investment.

Ahh well that's ok then. am sure Shell will re-invest all the massive profits they'vemade this year.
Logged
@Alan_McGuinness
My son has lived through four chancellors, three home secretaries, two prime ministers and two monarchs.

He's four months old.
Pages: 1 ... 496 497 498 499 500 [501]   Go Up
« previous next »
 