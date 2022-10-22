I don't want to sound as a Bernie or bust American version, but give me one reason why should I vote for Labour where they are parroting Tory narrative and blaming immigrants for everything ? all what's missing is to bring back the red Labour mugs from the Brexit vote. Honestly I'm so sick of having to choose between the lesser evils all the time.



a) If you withdraw support from Labour and the Tories get in again, you only end up with the party being 'parroted' in power anyway, and it sounds like you're not a fan of that.b) Letting the Tories sneak back in gives them the power over the country's direction of travel on a whole host of other subjects.c) 5 further years of chaotic useless government as the party in power deal with endless factional squabbles instead of providing good governance (even along their own principles) doesn't help anyone, even those that vote for them.