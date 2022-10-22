« previous next »
Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Today at 11:01:49 am
Have you seen how long the passport office takes 😃

Mocking aside, my renewal might be back in under three weeks.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Today at 11:50:04 am
My hubby doesn't have any form of photo ID but can't we do postal voting anyway? 
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Today at 11:57:35 am
My hubby doesn't have any form of photo ID but can't we do postal voting anyway?

Yes, but many people move around quite a bit, especially the young.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Today at 12:24:15 pm
Yes, but many people move around quite a bit, especially the young.

Hmmm... but wouldn't those upwardly mobile young people be the ones who do have a passport and/or drivers licence?

I don't agree with the policy of ID but sometimes I feel the reasons for being against it are just excuses 🤷
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Today at 12:48:50 pm
Not really.  Loads of uni students don't drive, and many may not have a passport yet (or their passport could be at their family home). 

I meant move around the country a lot, not abroad.  ;)
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Today at 12:52:57 pm
What about the ones who aren't upwardly mobile?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Today at 12:55:18 pm
I don't want to sound as a Bernie or bust American version, but give me one reason why should I vote for Labour where they are parroting Tory narrative and blaming immigrants for everything ? all what's missing is to bring back the red Labour mugs from the Brexit vote. Honestly I'm so sick of having to choose between the lesser evils all the time.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Today at 12:57:08 pm
You were going to vote leave though weren't you?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Today at 01:01:02 pm
But, but, but.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Today at 01:02:45 pm
Because the Tories are far, far, far, far, far worse.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Today at 01:08:24 pm
I was young and dumb. I feel into the propaganda that immigration would be better for everyone if we left, I was also watching some socialist personalities who were for Brexit because they hated the EU for being a neoliberal project
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Today at 01:09:19 pm
So you did vote leave?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Today at 01:13:36 pm
No I voted remain but my area still voted leave anyway.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Today at 01:25:46 pm
a) If you withdraw support from Labour and the Tories get in again, you only end up with the party being 'parroted' in power anyway, and it sounds like you're not a fan of that.

b) Letting the Tories sneak back in gives them the power over the country's direction of travel on a whole host of other subjects.

c) 5 further years of chaotic useless government as the party in power deal with endless factional squabbles instead of providing good governance (even along their own principles) doesn't help anyone, even those that vote for them.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Today at 01:43:48 pm
Specifically, what are the parroting?
