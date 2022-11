Dare I say it but as long as we do need coal wouldnít it be better to use domestic coal rather than imported?



We really don't need more industrial coal when there are other avenues to explore including enhanced recycling of steel and low(er) carbon manufacting methods (including hydrogen) which the industry is already investing in.The 'saving' from transport emissions from coking coal has been estimated at around 1.8% of the emissions associated with burning the coal and excludes the emissions associated with constructing the mine and decommissioning. See for example https://www.creds.ac.uk/cumbria-mine-is-there-a-technical-need-for-new-coal-mines-in-the-uk/ I have also read that the quality of the coal is unlikely to be sufficiently high for UK/EU markets so it will simply add to the global coal emissions total. Even Sharma says that the investment would be better spent on supporting green jobs and industries rather than comitting to another 25 years or more of coal production.