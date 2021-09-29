It's an ongoing battle for me not to be vindictive when it comes to our government. They're the party of "I'm alright, Jack" but still (allegedly) human beings with human emotions.



The problem for me is that the "suffering" of her family will pale into insignificance alongside the pain of millions of households because of Tory policies and her flagship policies are very much part of that. I've yet to hear any contrition from her or her allies for what they triggered.



personally I couldn't give a fuck about her or her family, she gives not a shit about mine or yours.I wouldn't lose a single moment of sleep over her and I wouldn't waste my piss trying to put her out if she ended up on fire.I hope she is devastated about what's happened and is incredibly embarrassed but it won't be for the mess that she's caused but will be for losing the job that's she's craved and now her political career is over