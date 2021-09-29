« previous next »
Red Berry

  Reply #19880 on: Today at 03:54:36 pm
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19880 on: Today at 03:54:36 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 03:31:12 pm
She would have been still trying to defend her tax cuts and trickle down theory now if she could have found a way to defend herself, impossible as the insults and outrage came from everywhere.
 first reaction was the markets .  falling pound forcing the BOE to waste billions to save the country from economic collapse, Sky rocketing interest mortgage rates. pension schemes on the brink of collapse.
 Tory MPs telling the press this is what happens when you have talentless people running the country,
International shock at how the UK would appoint someone so useless as PM.
All this splashed all over the news daily. she now knows she's in the history books as the most incompetent stupid PM in history with the shortest term in office.
No wonder she feels humiliated, she has no way to defend herself.  the arrogance of the woman, what made her think she was PM material in the first place. probably blocked out any criticism and relished the praise from family and idiot supporters.
Am not vindictive but I have zero sympathy for her, I hope she's the first of many Tory MPs to suffer humiliation over the next few yrs. I would argue it's necessary if we want to get back a credible Parliament to actually help the country, things will change if we turf out the charlatans.

She's literally Nicola Murray from The Thick of It.
Popcorn's Art

Kenny's Jacket

  Reply #19881 on: Today at 03:55:54 pm
  Reply #19882 on: Today at 03:56:39 pm
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19881 on: Today at 03:55:54 pm »
Thanks for the replies on tax/investment.  It came from Caver, from the IEE.

neither the labour MP present challenged her.

Truss deserves no sympathy.  Shes evil.  I do have some for her father who must be thinking what the fuck happened?
Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  Reply #19884 on: Today at 05:01:00 pm
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19882 on: Today at 03:56:39 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:18:30 pm
I'm sure the £115,000 pa she'll get as an ex PM will help
I thought I should look this up:

https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-63350359
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Red Raw

  • Klopptimistic
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19883 on: Today at 04:21:36 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:05:06 am
Dare I say it but as long as we do need coal wouldnt it be better to use domestic coal rather than imported?
We really don't need more industrial coal when there are other avenues to explore including enhanced recycling of steel and low(er) carbon manufacting methods (including hydrogen) which the industry is already investing in.

The 'saving' from transport emissions from coking coal has been estimated at around 1.8% of the emissions associated with burning the coal and excludes the emissions associated with constructing the mine and decommissioning. See for example https://www.creds.ac.uk/cumbria-mine-is-there-a-technical-need-for-new-coal-mines-in-the-uk/

I have also read that the quality of the coal is unlikely to be sufficiently high for UK/EU markets so it will simply add to the global coal emissions total. Even Sharma says that the investment would be better spent on supporting green jobs and industries rather than comitting to another 25 years or more of coal production.
rob1966

  Reply #19886 on: Today at 05:05:31 pm
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19884 on: Today at 05:01:00 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 03:56:39 pm
I thought I should look this up:

https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-63350359

You just know she will milk it for all its worth.
Crumble

  • It's rhyming slang
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19885 on: Today at 05:03:03 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 03:31:12 pm
  falling pound forcing the BOE to waste billions to save the country from economic collapse

The gilts that the BoE bought have since gone up in value, so in effect the BoE has made a profit at the expense of the pension funds.
Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19886 on: Today at 05:05:31 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:01:00 pm
You just know she will milk it for all its worth.
Hmmm. That was not really the reason for me posting the link. And not what I took from the BBC news report. In particular, up to £115,000 is available for expenses.
Quote
Public allowance

All former prime ministers are able to claim the Public Duty Costs Allowance (PDCA), currently set at a maximum of £115,000 per year.

The payment was introduced to meet the cost of continuing public duties after someone leaves Downing Street.

This can include office costs, salaries for staff, or travel to events where they are appearing in their capacity as an ex-prime minister.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

rob1966

  Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19887 on: Today at 05:27:28 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 05:05:31 pm
Hmmm. That was not really the reason for me posting the link. And not what I took from the BBC news report. In particular, up to £115,000 is available for expenses.

MP's and expenses ;)
TSC

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19888 on: Today at 05:40:50 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 03:26:00 pm
Does this mean Johnson's not going now?

Of course hes going.  Bit of sunshine at a beach resort to play the Ukraine saviour coupled with the op to upstage Sunak.
