She would have been still trying to defend her tax cuts and trickle down theory now if she could have found a way to defend herself, impossible as the insults and outrage came from everywhere. first reaction was the markets . falling pound forcing the BOE to waste billions to save the country from economic collapse, Sky rocketing interest mortgage rates. pension schemes on the brink of collapse. Tory MPs telling the press this is what happens when you have talentless people running the country,International shock at how the UK would appoint someone so useless as PM.All this splashed all over the news daily. she now knows she's in the history books as the most incompetent stupid PM in history with the shortest term in office.No wonder she feels humiliated, she has no way to defend herself. the arrogance of the woman, what made her think she was PM material in the first place. probably blocked out any criticism and relished the praise from family and idiot supporters.Am not vindictive but I have zero sympathy for her, I hope she's the first of many Tory MPs to suffer humiliation over the next few yrs. I would argue it's necessary if we want to get back a credible Parliament to actually help the country, things will change if we turf out the charlatans.
I'm sure the £115,000 pa she'll get as an ex PM will help
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.
Dare I say it but as long as we do need coal wouldnt it be better to use domestic coal rather than imported?
I thought I should look this up:https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-63350359
falling pound forcing the BOE to waste billions to save the country from economic collapse
You just know she will milk it for all its worth.
Public allowanceAll former prime ministers are able to claim the Public Duty Costs Allowance (PDCA), currently set at a maximum of £115,000 per year.The payment was introduced to meet the cost of continuing public duties after someone leaves Downing Street.This can include office costs, salaries for staff, or travel to events where they are appearing in their capacity as an ex-prime minister.
Hmmm. That was not really the reason for me posting the link. And not what I took from the BBC news report. In particular, up to £115,000 is available for expenses.
Does this mean Johnson's not going now?
