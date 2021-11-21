« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 490 491 492 493 494 [495]   Go Down

Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street  (Read 624831 times)

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,924
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19760 on: Yesterday at 10:37:13 pm »
I'm not sure racist is always the motivation here. More, charity begins at home, and look after our own. Xenophobic might be a better word. And I'm not nit picking for the sake of it. Setting an appropriate level of immigration is hard. It's spectrum from let nobody in, to let everybody in.  I think I'm on safe ground suggesting both ends are ridiculous. I don't think it would be hard to get consensus that we can accommodate those displaced by the Ukrainian war. Maybe more of a split when we look at those fleeing persecution ( and I can see the gammons not wanting to help people fleeing because of their sexualities). Hong Kong residents probably controversial. Afghan former aides to the British and Gurkhas, probably find.  Regardless, all of those are probably still tiny numbers.  Where I think people start being more discerning is when we look at economic migrants. Even though we need them in big numbers.
Probably the most cost effective thing the home office can do is run campaigns demonstrating the value migrants bring, reducing the antipathy towards them thus getting them settled faster . 
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,713
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19761 on: Yesterday at 10:42:32 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 10:28:24 pm
Never seen that one. Thanks. 

Thats the weird thing, the current optics mean they ae losing support from the racist section of the electorate who think they're not tough enough and see Rwanda as not working with every crossing, they also lose support from moderates for having the Rwanda policy in the first place.
Cooper tore her apart all the time. few other videos as well worth watching. one were she tells Patel catching the people in dinghy's wont stop the criminal gangs from sending more people over in dinghy's, "The criminal gangs don't give money back guarentees"  it's a simple point that shows just how stupid Patels plans are, she thinks catching the people in boats and sending them to Rwanda will solve the problem. how exactly, only stop the problem when they give the people the opportunity to apply for asylum or a visa and work with France to stop the gangs sending them.
Logged
@Alan_McGuinness
My son has lived through four chancellors, three home secretaries, two prime ministers and two monarchs.

He's four months old.

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,030
  • Red since '64
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19762 on: Yesterday at 11:24:08 pm »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Yesterday at 03:08:58 pm
Borderline scam operation Britishvolt was / is, only good thing about it is the site. Shows the lack of judgement when they were getting recommended by the UK government for tie-ups some years back (our UK operations got that call too), guess who led that? Mr Kwasi Kwarteng when he was the business secretary. A few days of due diligence on the company was all it took to pass on that, as there simply wasn't much of them on the ground. There's a good deal in there for someone at a discount for the site and some other things.



Just been announced theyve secured billions of funding. No details yet.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,179
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19763 on: Yesterday at 11:35:00 pm »
The BBC article covering Braverman's bizarre appearance is pretty good (https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-63463606).  As is to be expected they don't call her out directly but they've laid out all the dots and neatly numbered them from 1 to 10 to help people join them up.

Quote
The British people deserve to know which party is serious about stopping the invasion on our southern coast
Followed by the diagram showing the incredible spike in crossings since Johnson's oven ready Brexit deal.



Then highlighting the hypocrisy of Braverman warning against inflammatory language whilst using very inflammatory language.
Quote
Ms Braverman's description of small boats crossing the Channel as an "invasion" has drawn condemnation, with one refugee charity calling her comments "indefensible".

Tommy Sheppard, an MP for the Scottish National Party, accused Ms Braverman of "far-right and inflammatory rhetoric".

In her statement, Ms Braverman warned against using "inflammatory language" and spoke of a "witch hunt" against her, as she attempted to rally support among Tory MPs.

And ending with a not-so-subtle observation about how Braverman's presence as Home Secretary is undermining Sunak.
Quote
But while home office ministers - including her political ally Steve Baker - joined her on the frontbench, many cabinet colleagues were conspicuous by their absence.

The row has increased the pressure on Ms Braverman, who is also facing questions over the use of her personal email for government business.

Her return as home secretary came as Mr Sunak sought to build a cabinet that unified a Conservative Party deeply divided after 12 years in power.

Mr Sunak has faced questions over his decision to reappoint Ms Braverman, only six days after she quit for breaching ministerial rules.
As an aside the use of "patriots" is very Trumpian.  It's scary how much power the ERG seem to wield within the Tory party.  Sunak clearly very scared to jib them back off the fringes.
Logged

Offline bigbonedrawky

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,170
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19764 on: Yesterday at 11:50:38 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 11:35:00 pm
As an aside the use of "patriots" is very Trumpian.
In regards to an insincere use of patriotism it's "the last refuge of the scoundrel"
Then again "What about the e-mails " sounds a bit Trumpian aswell  :D
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,179
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19765 on: Yesterday at 11:55:38 pm »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Yesterday at 11:50:38 pm
In regards to an insincere use of patriotism it's "the last refuge of the scoundrel"
Then again "What about the e-mails " sounds a bit Trumpian aswell  :D
Haha, good point.

When I was reading about it earlier it did cross my mind that a similar indiscretion pretty much cost Hilary Clinton The White House.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,847
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19766 on: Today at 08:06:20 am »
The times reporting public sector pay rises next year will be limited to 2% (and I assume this will be unfunded).

With inflation set to be at 10% for much of next year, this is of course a disaster for public sector workers.

For context, in 2021 I got a 0% pay rise when inflation was 5%, in 2022 I got a 5% pay rise when inflation was 10% so my wages have already taken a hell of a hit

For the 2010s pay rises for me were either 0 or 1%

We cannot recruit. Pay is a huge issue (although by no means the only one) in this, and this will only get worse.

This is getting desperate now to be honest
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,461
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19767 on: Today at 08:16:52 am »
Mad Sue getting thrown under the bus by fellow ministers.
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,179
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19768 on: Today at 08:52:11 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:06:20 am
The times reporting public sector pay rises next year will be limited to 2% (and I assume this will be unfunded).

With inflation set to be at 10% for much of next year, this is of course a disaster for public sector workers.

For context, in 2021 I got a 0% pay rise when inflation was 5%, in 2022 I got a 5% pay rise when inflation was 10% so my wages have already taken a hell of a hit

For the 2010s pay rises for me were either 0 or 1%

We cannot recruit. Pay is a huge issue (although by no means the only one) in this, and this will only get worse.

This is getting desperate now to be honest
It's why I finally quit a job I mostly enjoyed in the public sector after nearly a decade with the same employer.  The gap between what I was earning and what I was getting touted by recruitment consultants just got wider and wider, and when I had to recruit anyone new into the team it became really slim pickings.  Between that and the ever-reducing headcount meaning work was either half-done or not done at all made it a very unfulfilling job all around.  It becomes self defeating as the potential for "efficiency savings" evaporates as experienced staff are replaced by inexperienced staff and the job becomes constant fire-fighting with no room to innovate - the responsibility for innovation is just passed to consultancies at great expense and with no long-term skin in the game.

No public sector workers were furloughed during the pandemic either.  At the time there was a hope that being expected to do the normal day job (plus all the extra work that came from the pandemic) whilst home schooling would be acknowledged by the government at some point but that never happened.  They just went straight back to putting the boot in.

It feels like the government treat employees as a captive audience as many of the careers are vocational.  Once teachers leave the profession though they aren't ever going back.  My sons' primary school had a high churn over the summer and, from what I can tell, are running one teacher short now.  Both of their classes are taught by their teacher for four days a week and a teaching assistant for the fifth.

Labour need to make sure they get into power and once there they need to recognise the extent to which their public sector has been ruined.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,944
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19769 on: Today at 08:59:08 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:06:20 am
The times reporting public sector pay rises next year will be limited to 2% (and I assume this will be unfunded).

With inflation set to be at 10% for much of next year, this is of course a disaster for public sector workers.

For context, in 2021 I got a 0% pay rise when inflation was 5%, in 2022 I got a 5% pay rise when inflation was 10% so my wages have already taken a hell of a hit

For the 2010s pay rises for me were either 0 or 1%

We cannot recruit. Pay is a huge issue (although by no means the only one) in this, and this will only get worse.

This is getting desperate now to be honest

Its just relentless isnt it? Year after year after year with no end in site.

There will come a point where things actually just collapse, there wont be enough teachers in schools for them to be viable, hospitals without enough nurses to offer even basic care, you cant just keep hacking relentlessly because eventually theres nothing less.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,944
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19770 on: Today at 09:08:26 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 08:52:11 am
It's why I finally quit a job I mostly enjoyed in the public sector after nearly a decade with the same employer.  The gap between what I was earning and what I was getting touted by recruitment consultants just got wider and wider, and when I had to recruit anyone new into the team it became really slim pickings.  Between that and the ever-reducing headcount meaning work was either half-done or not done at all made it a very unfulfilling job all around.  It becomes self defeating as the potential for "efficiency savings" evaporates as experienced staff are replaced by inexperienced staff and the job becomes constant fire-fighting with no room to innovate - the responsibility for innovation is just passed to consultancies at great expense and with no long-term skin in the game.

No public sector workers were furloughed during the pandemic either.  At the time there was a hope that being expected to do the normal day job (plus all the extra work that came from the pandemic) whilst home schooling would be acknowledged by the government at some point but that never happened.  They just went straight back to putting the boot in.

It feels like the government treat employees as a captive audience as many of the careers are vocational.  Once teachers leave the profession though they aren't ever going back.  My sons' primary school had a high churn over the summer and, from what I can tell, are running one teacher short now.  Both of their classes are taught by their teacher for four days a week and a teaching assistant for the fifth.

Labour need to make sure they get into power and once there they need to recognise the extent to which their public sector has been ruined.

Thats pretty much where I am, 15 years with the same employer in the public sector and its getting harder and harder to justify staying there. Im not exaggerating, my mates actually held an intervention over the summer trying to get me to leave my current job, not that Im struggling but that I could earn 50% more in the private sector without too much trouble.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,618
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19771 on: Today at 09:11:17 am »
Taxes will have to rise as they can't find enough in spending cuts to resolve the Fiscal Black hole of £50bn.

Sunak and Jeremy C*nt though have ruled out increasing income tax, NI and VAT which doesn't leave a lot left.

I suspect they will change the points at which people have to pay the 40% band which will screw middle income earners, abandon the triple lock (a manifesto pledge) and not increase benefits by inflation.

They may also reduce the point at which people have to pay 45% tax to possibly £100k.

They've fucked the economy and they now want us to get them out of the mess.

They will delay, I imagine these changes until after the next election though so the new government will either have to either commit to Tory spending plans or come up with a credible alternative.

c*nts
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,924
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19772 on: Today at 09:21:47 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:08:26 am
Thats pretty much where I am, 15 years with the same employer in the public sector and its getting harder and harder to justify staying there. Im not exaggerating, my mates actually held an intervention over the summer trying to get me to leave my current job, not that Im struggling but that I could earn 50% more in the private sector without too much trouble.

I can't not ask. What's the motivation for not jumping ship? 
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,924
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19773 on: Today at 09:24:24 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 09:11:17 am
Taxes will have to rise as they can't find enough in spending cuts to resolve the Fiscal Black hole of £50bn.

Sunak and Jeremy C*nt though have ruled out increasing income tax, NI and VAT which doesn't leave a lot left.

I suspect they will change the points at which people have to pay the 40% band which will screw middle income earners, abandon the triple lock (a manifesto pledge) and not increase benefits by inflation.

They may also reduce the point at which people have to pay 45% tax to possibly £100k.

They've fucked the economy and they now want us to get them out of the mess.

They will delay, I imagine these changes until after the next election though so the new government will either have to either commit to Tory spending plans or come up with a credible alternative.

c*nts

Is 40% considered 'middle' income?  It kicks in around £50k. UK average salary is just shy of £40k (thanks google).
I know it's heavily skewed in London.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,944
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19774 on: Today at 09:52:07 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:21:47 am
I can't not ask. What's the motivation for not jumping ship? 

Im 40 years old, I finished Uni when I was 22, started work at my current employer when I was 23 as an NPL for 2 years, 15 years as a permanent. Now Im lucky in that I work in IT so my skills are transferable, Im not like a teacher or a nurse where options outside are very limited but Im still institutionalised.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,618
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19775 on: Today at 10:21:29 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:24:24 am
Is 40% considered 'middle' income?  It kicks in around £50k. UK average salary is just shy of £40k (thanks google).
I know it's heavily skewed in London.
by middle income I mean potential Tory voters, those earning between £30-50k I would class as middle income so if they drop the 40% rate from £50k it will bring a lot more earners into that tax bracket.

It's not too long ago that they increased it to £50k and Johnson had ambitions to increase it to £80k (not sure if it was in the manifesto though)
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline LuverlyRita

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 112
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19776 on: Today at 10:41:45 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 09:11:17 am
Taxes will have to rise as they can't find enough in spending cuts to resolve the Fiscal Black hole of £50bn.
The public seem to be expecting (and accepting?) spending cuts thanks to the messaging that has gone out in the media but they shouldn't be contemplating them anywhere given that most of our public services are already in a mess due to a decade of unnecessary austerity.
A women from Patriotic Millionaires UK was on Radio 5 a short while ago and is of the opinion that most of the Fiscal Black hole can be filled simply by imposing windfall taxes and targeting the small minority of seriously rich who can afford to part with the cash and not even notice.

Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,618
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19777 on: Today at 10:57:39 am »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 10:41:45 am
The public seem to be expecting (and accepting?) spending cuts thanks to the messaging that has gone out in the media but they shouldn't be contemplating them anywhere given that most of our public services are already in a mess due to a decade of unnecessary austerity.
A women from Patriotic Millionaires UK was on Radio 5 a short while ago and is of the opinion that most of the Fiscal Black hole can be filled simply by imposing windfall taxes and targeting the small minority of seriously rich who can afford to part with the cash and not even notice.


but that's not Conservative so they won't do that

BP, for example, made £7bn in profit last quarter (double the same period last year) and have pushed £2.5bn of that to shareholders by buying back shares so clearly not investing the excess profits so should be ripe for a windfall tax

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-63468313
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,461
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19778 on: Today at 10:58:48 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 10:57:39 am
but that's not Conservative so they won't do that

BP, for example, made £7bn in profit last quarter (double the same period last year) and have pushed £2.5bn of that to shareholders by buying back shares so clearly not investing the excess profits so should be ripe for a windfall tax

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-63468313

Pretty likely that they will have to put in some extra windfall tax measures. Politically they are a bit fucked if they don't.
Logged

Offline HarryLabrador

  • went broke, so had to get the retrievers in.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,188
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19779 on: Today at 11:16:43 am »
Matt Hancock suspended as Tory MP for joining I'm a Celeb cast :lmao
Logged
SoS Membership Number: 387

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,461
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19780 on: Today at 11:17:25 am »
Quote from: HarryLabrador on Today at 11:16:43 am
Matt Hancock suspended as Tory MP for joining I'm a Celeb cast :lmao

Incredible that as a sitting MP, he can just fuck off onto a TV show and earn money, whilst parliament is sitting.
Logged

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,128
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19781 on: Today at 11:38:29 am »
Quote from: HarryLabrador on Today at 11:16:43 am
Matt Hancock suspended as Tory MP for joining I'm a Celeb cast :lmao

I think this is an error by ITV. Not to the same scale as Gulliani going on the masked singer after leading an insurrection - but for fucks sake. Hancock is a factor in the deaths of 100s of thousands of people. Lets not treat him like a celebrity figure until weve had the public enquiry yeah? Shite this.
Logged

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,965
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19782 on: Today at 11:52:31 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 10:21:29 am
by middle income I mean potential Tory voters, those earning between £30-50k I would class as middle income so if they drop the 40% rate from £50k it will bring a lot more earners into that tax bracket.

It's not too long ago that they increased it to £50k and Johnson had ambitions to increase it to £80k (not sure if it was in the manifesto though)

Looked it up a while ago, that is what Scandinavian countries (and Denmark) do, a lot more middle-income earners are in the highest tax band. So in general I don't think that's a bad way of paying for public services, the problem here though is that it won't be used to pay for good public services, it'll just be used to plug the brexit gap and give money to tory donors!
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,618
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19783 on: Today at 11:57:18 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:17:25 am
Incredible that as a sitting MP, he can just fuck off onto a TV show and earn money, whilst parliament is sitting.
Dorries was on in 2012, so he's not the first, Lembit Opik has been on too but think that may have been after he lost his seat.

He should be made to resign his seat but you can bet he'll collect his MP salary in addition to trousering £250k from ITV
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,618
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19784 on: Today at 11:58:18 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 11:52:31 am
Looked it up a while ago, that is what Scandinavian countries (and Denmark) do, a lot more middle-income earners are in the highest tax band. So in general I don't think that's a bad way of paying for public services, the problem here though is that it won't be used to pay for good public services, it'll just be used to plug the brexit gap and give money to tory donors!
yep I'm not necessarily against it if it means more investment in public services but not to fund a black hole caused by their own ridiculous policies
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,713
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19785 on: Today at 12:05:41 pm »
BBC graph below showing the number of people crossing the channel in boats over the last 4 yrs.
Figures rose from practically nothing in 2018 to over 40.000 this year.
So you have to wonder why this happened.
IMO. It looks obvious. gangs using Brexit to make money. telling refugees. get into the UK while you can as they are clamping down. the gangs got more organised once they realised how much money they could make. Ukraine etc has given these gangs even more customers.
This all started with Brexit. gangs saw a opportunity to make money. they became far more organised and bigger over time.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/explainers-53734793
Logged
@Alan_McGuinness
My son has lived through four chancellors, three home secretaries, two prime ministers and two monarchs.

He's four months old.

Offline stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,805
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19786 on: Today at 12:11:13 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:05:41 pm
BBC graph below showing the number of people crossing the channel in boats over the last 4 yrs.
Figures rose from practically nothing in 2018 to over 40.000 this year.
So you have to wonder why this happened.
IMO. It looks obvious. gangs using Brexit to make money. telling refugees. get into the UK while you can as they are clamping down. the gangs got more organised once they realised how much money they could make. Ukraine etc has given these gangs even more customers.
This all started with Brexit. gangs saw a opportunity to make money. they became far more organised and bigger over time.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/explainers-53734793

Making money from misery?  Are these gangs funded by the ERG?
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,433
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19787 on: Today at 12:20:30 pm »
Hancock was an absolute shitshow during Covid and needs binning off this show immediately.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,322
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19788 on: Today at 12:21:27 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 11:57:18 am
Dorries was on in 2012, so he's not the first, Lembit Opik has been on too but think that may have been after he lost his seat.

He should be made to resign his seat but you can bet he'll collect his MP salary in addition to trousering £250k from ITV

Im guessing Dorries didnt lose the whip?
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,944
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19789 on: Today at 12:22:35 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:21:27 pm
Im guessing Dorries didnt lose the whip?

I think she lost it and was then reinstated
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,924
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19790 on: Today at 12:23:19 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:52:07 am
Im 40 years old, I finished Uni when I was 22, started work at my current employer when I was 23 as an NPL for 2 years, 15 years as a permanent. Now Im lucky in that I work in IT so my skills are transferable, Im not like a teacher or a nurse where options outside are very limited but Im still institutionalised.

Thanks for that.
I can only assume you're staying for the pension :)
Joking aside, I'm sure there are other perks, that are easily dismissed by people who only look at the money.  If the commute is good for you. You like your colleagues. Your bosses respect you. You find the work interesting.  You get decent training, sick leave holidays.  All those things add up and it's hard to 'price' them accurately.

i've just trained someone in Excel who works in a 'high performance' financial environment. It's clearly dog eat dog, with lots of evening and weekend working and having to work hard to hide 'disabilities' like dyslexia. Some will thrive in that environment and earn a lot of money.  But like someone else on here pointed out, what if you just want to turn up, get on with doing something productive and go home.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,433
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19791 on: Today at 12:25:34 pm »
Hes also not a celebrity.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,944
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19792 on: Today at 12:33:02 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:23:19 pm
Thanks for that.
I can only assume you're staying for the pension :)
Joking aside, I'm sure there are other perks, that are easily dismissed by people who only look at the money.  If the commute is good for you. You like your colleagues. Your bosses respect you. You find the work interesting.  You get decent training, sick leave holidays.  All those things add up and it's hard to 'price' them accurately.

i've just trained someone in Excel who works in a 'high performance' financial environment. It's clearly dog eat dog, with lots of evening and weekend working and having to work hard to hide 'disabilities' like dyslexia. Some will thrive in that environment and earn a lot of money.  But like someone else on here pointed out, what if you just want to turn up, get on with doing something productive and go home.

Yeah, theres a lot of perks, the final salary pension, free travel (although I only go to the office once a week), a working week of only 35 hours (and its very rare that I need to work late), 30 days AL, free private healthcare (which will probably only become more important in the upcoming years sadly)
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,965
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19793 on: Today at 12:33:21 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:05:41 pm
BBC graph below showing the number of people crossing the channel in boats over the last 4 yrs.
Figures rose from practically nothing in 2018 to over 40.000 this year.
So you have to wonder why this happened.
IMO. It looks obvious. gangs using Brexit to make money. telling refugees. get into the UK while you can as they are clamping down. the gangs got more organised once they realised how much money they could make. Ukraine etc has given these gangs even more customers.
This all started with Brexit. gangs saw a opportunity to make money. they became far more organised and bigger over time.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/explainers-53734793

Before brexit is was likely easier to avoid border checks when entering the UK from the EU, so there was no need to try andget here in a little boat.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,075
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19794 on: Today at 12:37:08 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:06:20 am
With inflation set to be at 10% for much of next year, this is of course a disaster for public sector workers.
For context, in 2021 I got a 0% pay rise when inflation was 5%, in 2022 I got a 5% pay rise when inflation was 10% so my wages have already taken a hell of a hit
For the 2010s pay rises for me were either 0 or 1%
I'm not sure about teachers but public sector staff can trace a worse pattern back to 2010 with often pay freezes or 1-1.5% increases annually for a decade. I think there was a close to 3% last year, can't remember.
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,179
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19795 on: Today at 12:37:41 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 11:38:29 am
I think this is an error by ITV. Not to the same scale as Gulliani going on the masked singer after leading an insurrection - but for fucks sake. Hancock is a factor in the deaths of 100s of thousands of people. Lets not treat him like a celebrity figure until weve had the public enquiry yeah? Shite this.
Very much agreed.  We know he's a two-faced individual and he's going to be putting forward the best version of himself.  Hopefully he's voted off before he gets a chance to start rewriting history.

His policy of returning patients with Covid to care homes would lead to a prison sentence if there was any justice.  It of course won't but the public enquiry should still be left to run its course before the main antagonists start leeching off their public profiles.
Logged

Online Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,602
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19796 on: Today at 12:38:21 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:24:24 am
Is 40% considered 'middle' income?  It kicks in around £50k. UK average salary is just shy of £40k (thanks google).
I know it's heavily skewed in London.

That sounds like the mean average salary - which is heavily skewed by a small proportion of higher earners.
You really need to look at median averages for things like salary, that shows the mid point within the population. And for house prices for the same reason - the mansions in the area skew the prices.

Office of national statistics put median salary £31-32k for 2022.
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,048
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19797 on: Today at 12:39:52 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:25:34 pm
Hes also not a celebrity.
I'm a Calamity, Get Me Out of Here.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,179
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19798 on: Today at 12:52:00 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 12:33:21 pm
Before brexit is was likely easier to avoid border checks when entering the UK from the EU, so there was no need to try andget here in a little boat.
There's no two ways about it that Brexit is largely responsible but I don't think it's because it used to be easier.

The French used to detain and process people attempting to cross illegally, now they basically just shoo them away.  Those caught will just try again.  The French authorities have intercepted twice as many boats as last year, for example.

That isn't supposed to be French bashing - my wife and children are French! - but merely pointing out an inevitable consequence of Brexit.  As part of the EU the UK never took its share of migrants from outside the bloc because the Dublin Regulation largely insulated us.  Now that we're not part of the EU and not covered by that regulation then it's an open door.  It would be interesting to know how many of the people that have crossed in the past few years are already on the Eurodac database having been previously processed en route.

The Albanian organised gangs are the first to wise up to this - estimates that around 2% of under 40 Albanian men have made the crossing - but surely others will follow suit.  The only real deterrent is the UK's standing dropping sufficiently that there's no real pull factor anymore.  Patel and Braverman pinning their reputations on reducing the numbers of crossings in the short-term are very much on a hiding to nothing.
Logged

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,965
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19799 on: Today at 12:57:04 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 12:52:00 pm
There's no two ways about it that Brexit is largely responsible but I don't think it's because it used to be easier.

The French used to detain and process people attempting to cross illegally, now they basically just shoo them away.  Those caught will just try again.  The French authorities have intercepted twice as many boats as last year, for example.

That isn't supposed to be French bashing - my wife and children are French! - but merely pointing out an inevitable consequence of Brexit.  As part of the EU the UK never took its share of migrants from outside the bloc because the Dublin Regulation largely insulated us.  Now that we're not part of the EU and not covered by that regulation then it's an open door.  It would be interesting to know how many of the people that have crossed in the past few years are already on the Eurodac database having been previously processed en route.

The Albanian organised gangs are the first to wise up to this - estimates that around 2% of under 40 Albanian men have made the crossing - but surely others will follow suit.  The only real deterrent is the UK's standing dropping sufficiently that there's no real pull factor anymore.  Patel and Braverman pinning their reputations on reducing the numbers of crossings in the short-term are very much on a hiding to nothing.

Yeah, I have read that too about the French now thinking they'll leave that problem to the UK. And the Albanian gangs are a good point too. But I still think it must have been easier, for example goods checks and checks in cars will have been less rigerous when it was all EU.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly
Pages: 1 ... 490 491 492 493 494 [495]   Go Up
« previous next »
 