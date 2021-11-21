The times reporting public sector pay rises next year will be limited to 2% (and I assume this will be unfunded).



With inflation set to be at 10% for much of next year, this is of course a disaster for public sector workers.



For context, in 2021 I got a 0% pay rise when inflation was 5%, in 2022 I got a 5% pay rise when inflation was 10% so my wages have already taken a hell of a hit



For the 2010s pay rises for me were either 0 or 1%



We cannot recruit. Pay is a huge issue (although by no means the only one) in this, and this will only get worse.



This is getting desperate now to be honest



It's why I finally quit a job I mostly enjoyed in the public sector after nearly a decade with the same employer. The gap between what I was earning and what I was getting touted by recruitment consultants just got wider and wider, and when I had to recruit anyone new into the team it became really slim pickings. Between that and the ever-reducing headcount meaning work was either half-done or not done at all made it a very unfulfilling job all around. It becomes self defeating as the potential for "efficiency savings" evaporates as experienced staff are replaced by inexperienced staff and the job becomes constant fire-fighting with no room to innovate - the responsibility for innovation is just passed to consultancies at great expense and with no long-term skin in the game.No public sector workers were furloughed during the pandemic either. At the time there was a hope that being expected to do the normal day job (plus all the extra work that came from the pandemic) whilst home schooling would be acknowledged by the government at some point but that never happened. They just went straight back to putting the boot in.It feels like the government treat employees as a captive audience as many of the careers are vocational. Once teachers leave the profession though they aren't ever going back. My sons' primary school had a high churn over the summer and, from what I can tell, are running one teacher short now. Both of their classes are taught by their teacher for four days a week and a teaching assistant for the fifth.Labour need to make sure they get into power and once there they need to recognise the extent to which their public sector has been ruined.