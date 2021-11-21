Local government emails are certainly available via web-based mail & encouraged via the LG issued phones. Thats generally stuff of little import though. You have to wonder if secret/sensitive items are discouraged from being viewed on even government mobile devices though, and therefore viewing it on her personal devices is twice the crime. Quite the look for a Home Secretary that wants to be taken seriously.
I think she forward the emails to her gmail account, and read them on her private phone. That alone isn't allowed, due to security issues with the private phones.
She then also forwarded one of them to the wrong person, which again is a security problem. I guess she is a bit lucky in that she forwarded it to another MP, and not someone completely random, like her dentist or whatever.
Should be made to resign over it again.