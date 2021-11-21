« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 489 490 491 492 493 [494]   Go Down

Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street  (Read 622181 times)

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,914
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19720 on: Today at 03:08:58 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 01:19:24 pm
UK battery firm Britishvolt near collapse as it seeks funding

Britishvolt could fall into administration as soon as Monday after the government withdrew a promised £100m in funding from the battery firm.

The start-up, which has been championed by ministers, wanted to build a factory in Northumberland to produce batteries for electric vehicles.

However, it has twice been forced to delay the project and is yet to generate any revenue.

That has left the firm scrambling to access more cash to keep going.

In January, the government pledged £100m to the firm to help it attract more investment in its so-called gigafactory in Blyth in the north east of England.

But now the BBC understands that ministers have withdrawn that lifeline after learning it would be used for day-to-day operations.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-63457813

Borderline scam operation Britishvolt was / is, only good thing about it is the site. Shows the lack of judgement when they were getting recommended by the UK government for tie-ups some years back (our UK operations got that call too), guess who led that? Mr Kwasi Kwarteng when he was the business secretary. A few days of due diligence on the company was all it took to pass on that, as there simply wasn't much of them on the ground. There's a good deal in there for someone at a discount for the site and some other things.

Logged

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,953
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19721 on: Today at 03:53:08 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 02:31:34 pm
Local government emails are certainly available via web-based mail & encouraged via the LG issued phones. Thats generally stuff of little import though. You have to wonder if secret/sensitive items are discouraged from being viewed on even government mobile devices though, and therefore viewing it on her personal devices is twice the crime. Quite the look for a Home Secretary that wants to be taken seriously.

I think she forward the emails to her gmail account, and read them on her private phone. That alone isn't allowed, due to security issues with the private phones.
She then also forwarded one of them to the wrong person, which again is a security problem. I guess she is a bit lucky in that she forwarded it to another MP, and not someone completely random, like her dentist or whatever.

Should be made to resign over it again.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,938
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19722 on: Today at 04:13:41 pm »
Quote from: RJH on Today at 02:40:44 pm
Considering the allegations that Truss' phone was compromised, there could be good reason for limiting access on government phones.

Its pretty scary, in her position at the time as Foreign Secretary shes probably one of the biggest targets for hacking by hostile countries and youd think that MI5 etc would be all over the security of her devices in terms of checking them for any suspicious activity, or giving her devices with additional security etc and if they hacked her phone who elses has been hacked?
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,938
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19723 on: Today at 04:25:27 pm »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 03:08:58 pm
Borderline scam operation Britishvolt was / is, only good thing about it is the site. Shows the lack of judgement when they were getting recommended by the UK government for tie-ups some years back (our UK operations got that call too), guess who led that? Mr Kwasi Kwarteng when he was the business secretary. A few days of due diligence on the company was all it took to pass on that, as there simply wasn't much of them on the ground. There's a good deal in there for someone at a discount for the site and some other things.



You know whats really sad, I was gonna post I wonder if any of the people involved are Tory party donors? then I thought fuck it, lets Google it and actually check and guess what and what should really be blowing peoples minds (but I think weve all just come to expect this now) the same Tory donor who sat on the board of Britishvolt also won £50 million worth of PPE contracts.

Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,682
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19724 on: Today at 04:48:10 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 04:25:27 pm
You know whats really sad, I was gonna post I wonder if any of the people involved are Tory party donors? then I thought fuck it, lets Google it and actually check and guess what and what should really be blowing peoples minds (but I think weve all just come to expect this now) the same Tory donor who sat on the board of Britishvolt also won £50 million worth of PPE contracts.

No wonder we need to tighten our belts and deal with more austerity when the government is busy giving away free money to rich people, eh? ::)
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,305
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19725 on: Today at 05:11:04 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 04:48:10 pm
No wonder we need to tighten our belts and deal with more austerity when the government is busy giving away free money to rich people, eh? ::)

Just filled in my tax returns and its ludicrous that ill probably end up paying more to HMRC than Starbucks and Amazon. The richer you are, the less tax you end up paying, c*nts
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,202
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19726 on: Today at 05:12:03 pm »
Leaky Sue making her statement
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 489 490 491 492 493 [494]   Go Up
« previous next »
 