UK battery firm Britishvolt near collapse as it seeks funding



Britishvolt could fall into administration as soon as Monday after the government withdrew a promised £100m in funding from the battery firm.



The start-up, which has been championed by ministers, wanted to build a factory in Northumberland to produce batteries for electric vehicles.



However, it has twice been forced to delay the project and is yet to generate any revenue.



That has left the firm scrambling to access more cash to keep going.



In January, the government pledged £100m to the firm to help it attract more investment in its so-called gigafactory in Blyth in the north east of England.



But now the BBC understands that ministers have withdrawn that lifeline after learning it would be used for day-to-day operations.



https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-63457813



Borderline scam operation Britishvolt was / is, only good thing about it is the site. Shows the lack of judgement when they were getting recommended by the UK government for tie-ups some years back (our UK operations got that call too), guess who led that? Mr Kwasi Kwarteng when he was the business secretary. A few days of due diligence on the company was all it took to pass on that, as there simply wasn't much of them on the ground. There's a good deal in there for someone at a discount for the site and some other things.