He's trying to do a Boris. very poor at it as well.

His answers could have been wrote by Johnson.

More police, Nurses bursaries. levelling up.etc, I used to get pissed off listening to Johnson coming out with this crap but people sussed him in the end.

Sunak making the same old Johnson bulls arguments wont win over the voters.

It's not as if Starmer has to go into all the details on why Sunak is talking bulls, the public know already. it's one of the reasons the public think Johnsons a liar.