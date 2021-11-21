So Sunak promised a lot of rivals jobs in the cabinet & he got the PM gig. What use are they now? Cabinet reshuffles happen all the time.



I guess Sunak has to retain representation from each faction or that faction will turn on him and start scheming to bring him down. For example, when Braverman eventually becomes too much trouble he will have to bring in somebody else from the ERG/crank wing of the party.It doesn't seem sustainable as each faction will want more than just a seat at the table to drip feed all the juicy stuff back to them. They'll want to be dripping their own poison into the PM's ear and have him act upon it. One Nation Tories have Education currently, Free Enterprise Tories have Environment, ERG have Home Office etc. so it's difficult to see any big policy decisions pleasing all of them.The very large in number Blue Collar Tories seem to have been mostly sidelined.