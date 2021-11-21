The problem Sunak has made with Braverman is not that she is a loon, but the fact that when she doesnt deliver a reduction in immigration (which she definitely wont) then she will cry and moan about it to the press in order to keep her Nazi mates happy. She will happily blame Sunak for it.



The only PM that could absorb all of that is Bozo, because the normal rules dont apply to him. Sunak is just your average politician.