the reality
the general public v sunak
banks = food investment
£222million = an unattainable lottery win his wealth
energy saving = turn on only one
radiator turn off a radiator in each one of his properties in either kirby sigston, earl's court, his flat in south kensington, or his penthouse apartment on ocean avenue in santa monica, california
..and i know this is common knowledge but it should not be forgotten
his thoughts on the working class?
"I have friends who are aristocrats, I have friends who are upper class, I have friends who are, you know, working class but... well not working class".
We inherited a bunch of formulas from Labour that shoved all the funding into deprived urban areas and that needed to be undone. I started the work of undoing that.
yes, those areas that actually helped the tories win the last election funnily enough