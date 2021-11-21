« previous next »
Online Red Berry

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19480 on: Yesterday at 09:46:58 pm »
The Tories have to be currently split into around three or four factions at least. This is not a circle they can square.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19481 on: Yesterday at 09:56:41 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 05:56:40 pm
Steven Barclay back to health

Didnt know hed been unwell.
Online west_london_red

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19482 on: Yesterday at 09:58:58 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:46:58 pm
The Tories have to be currently split into around three or four factions at least. This is not a circle they can square.

This gets thrown around all the time when a party is in trouble, people were saying the same thing about Labour not that long ago.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline TepidT2O

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19483 on: Yesterday at 10:00:35 pm »

Offline oldfordie

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19484 on: Yesterday at 10:05:14 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:00:35 pm


Great news, Torys moving towards the center.
@Alan_McGuinness
My son has lived through four chancellors, three home secretaries, two prime ministers and two monarchs.

He's four months old.

Offline killer-heels

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19485 on: Yesterday at 10:08:47 pm »
Didnt know Truss did a leaving speech. Her family had to stand outside as well, humiliated. Hope they all got trolled on Instagram.
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19486 on: Yesterday at 10:27:37 pm »
I see they used a new lectern today. The other one must be buggered by now, probably off somewhere getting renovated.
Online Red Berry

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19487 on: Yesterday at 10:32:23 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:58:58 pm
This gets thrown around all the time when a party is in trouble, people were saying the same thing about Labour not that long ago.

Currently the only thing the Tories can unite on is voting down a VoNC. Now that Brexit is pretty much done for them, they have no bogeyman to unite behind. Yes, Labour also has its divisions, but they can hold them together as the Tories continue to implode. Once they're in government, we'll have to see.
Offline TSC

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19488 on: Yesterday at 10:36:47 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:08:47 pm
Didnt know Truss did a leaving speech. Her family had to stand outside as well, humiliated. Hope they all got trolled on Instagram.

I read truss had 2 leaving gigs at Chequers over the weekend.  Bet the queues to get in rivalled those to see the Queen lying in state.
Offline lamad

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19489 on: Yesterday at 10:43:26 pm »
If looking at that cabinet doesn't make you feel like throwing yourself off of the next bridge I don't know what will (politically speaking). What an utterly depressing state of affairs.

I also think that someone should follow Sunak around wherever he goes and have his Tunbridge speech blare out on a loop from some speakers.
Offline TSC

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19490 on: Yesterday at 10:49:24 pm »
Online west_london_red

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19491 on: Yesterday at 11:04:13 pm »
Quote from: lamad on Yesterday at 10:43:26 pm

I also think that someone should follow Sunak around wherever he goes and have his Tunbridge speech blare out on a loop from some speakers.

Well Liz Truss and her team kindly laid a lot of the groundwork for Labour for the next general election campaign.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline thaddeus

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19492 on: Yesterday at 11:26:28 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 10:49:24 pm
Check this loon out

https://twitter.com/BestForBritain/status/1584567148076158976?
Even the old cliche that you could "put a *insert colour* rosette on a pig and people will vote for" doesn't explain Fabricant's ongoing employment as an MP.  He's very detached from reality in many ways.

Anyway, Sunak seems to have really dropped the ball with his Braverman appointment.  That will blow up in his face pretty soon.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19493 on: Yesterday at 11:38:27 pm »
The problem Sunak has made with Braverman is not that she is a loon, but the fact that when she doesnt deliver a reduction in immigration (which she definitely wont) then she will cry and moan about it to the press in order to keep her Nazi mates happy. She will happily blame Sunak for it.

The only PM that could absorb all of that is Bozo, because the normal rules dont apply to him. Sunak is just your average politician.
Online nayia2002

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19494 on: Yesterday at 11:42:33 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 10:49:24 pm
Check this loon out

https://twitter.com/BestForBritain/status/1584567148076158976?

He's 72 years old!!  :o  :shocked :shocked :rash
Increased majority every election! Wtf!
who are you to judge the life i live?
i know im not perfect-and i dont live to be,
but before you start pointing fingers make
sure your hands are clean!.

Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19495 on: Today at 12:39:10 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 10:49:24 pm
Check this loon out

https://twitter.com/BestForBritain/status/1584567148076158976?


He's a genetically modified version of Johnson with some added Trump DNA.  The experiment went badly wrong though.


He also lives in a house with no mirrors
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19496 on: Today at 12:39:57 am »
Quote from: nayia2002 on Yesterday at 11:42:33 pm
He's 72 years old!!  :o :shocked :shocked :rash
Increased majority every election! Wtf!


To his credit he looks about 8
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19497 on: Today at 12:55:37 am »
We've had 4 Home Secretaries in 50 days (and 3 prime ministers), that takes some doing
Offline lfc_col

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19498 on: Today at 01:36:42 am »
Quote from: nayia2002 on Yesterday at 11:42:33 pm
He's 72 years old!!  :o  :shocked :shocked :rash
Increased majority every election! Wtf!

He looks like Worzel Gummidge's brother  :o  ;D
Offline Statto Red

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19499 on: Today at 02:13:24 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:55:37 am
We've had 4 Home Secretaries in 50 days (and 3 prime ministers), that takes some doing

Truss didn't see out 50 days as PM, as she was that bad, blowing George Canning [119 days] out of the water as PM with the shortest reign, at least his excuse was he died in office, Truss was so dreadful, she was forced to resign.
Offline liverbloke

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19500 on: Today at 08:56:21 am »
the reality

                                the general public                     v    sunak     
 
banks                     =   food                                           investment
£222million             =   an unattainable lottery win           his wealth
energy saving         =   turn on only one radiator   turn off a radiator in each one of his properties in either kirby sigston, earl's court, his flat in south kensington, or his penthouse apartment on ocean avenue in santa monica, california

..and i know this is common knowledge but it should not be forgotten

his thoughts on the working class?

Quote
"I have friends who are aristocrats, I have friends who are upper class, I have friends who are, you know, working class but... well not working class".

Quote
We inherited a bunch of formulas from Labour that shoved all the funding into deprived urban areas and that needed to be undone. I started the work of undoing that.

yes, those areas that actually helped the tories win the last election funnily enough

Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online Red-Soldier

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19501 on: Today at 09:08:13 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 06:26:28 pm
See that's fair enough. No need for the snarky post before though, you could have just posted this.

Are you a policeman.
Online Studgotelli

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19502 on: Today at 09:11:29 am »
GBPUSD up to £1.158.

Doom merchants nowhere to be found. I hope anyone who converted to dollars is looking at converting back as otherwise your £ will be doubly less valuable.
Online redbyrdz

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19503 on: Today at 10:09:03 am »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 09:11:29 am
GBPUSD up to £1.158.

Doom merchants nowhere to be found. I hope anyone who converted to dollars is looking at converting back as otherwise your £ will be doubly less valuable.

They haven't made a budget yet. Or set out any policies.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online west_london_red

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19504 on: Today at 10:13:26 am »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 09:11:29 am
GBPUSD up to £1.158.

Doom merchants nowhere to be found. I hope anyone who converted to dollars is looking at converting back as otherwise your £ will be doubly less valuable.

I checked out at £1.10 and made a decent profit for a couple weeks work.

But Id be careful about yesterday strengthening as it seems to be more about US$ falling then GBP strengthening
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Studgotelli

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19505 on: Today at 10:20:14 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 10:09:03 am
They haven't made a budget yet. Or set out any policies.

The budget wont really change the £s general trend vs the $. However it will be much better received than Truss & Hunt has already telegraphed a lot of what will be in it.

Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:13:26 am
I checked out at £1.10 and made a decent profit for a couple weeks work.

But Id be careful about yesterday and todays strengthening as it seems to be more about US$ falling then GBP strengthening

GBP still has a long way to go in the next few months. Of course with ups and downs but as you say mainly a function of the $ falling.
