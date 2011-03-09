« previous next »
Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street

Alan_X

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #19360 on: Today at 03:56:47 pm
Quote from: shook on Today at 02:11:07 pm
It's worse than that. I think he will soften the UK up for an unfavorable FTA with America.

Except the US has no interest in doing a deal with the UK.
Black Bull Nova

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #19361 on: Today at 03:58:37 pm
All that Truss has done is make Boris and Rishi look relatively competent
Alan_X

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #19362 on: Today at 03:59:17 pm
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 03:55:26 pm
Some good areas to explore there.
What frustrates me also is that proceeds of crime legislation is underused too. There must be so many people whose lifestyle bears no resemblance to what they've paid in tax.

In addition I would revamp inheritance tax and look to find a way of taxing in a small way the often unearned gains from peoples main residences, especially people that have made huge gains, but paid very little stamp duty. If you time that one right, it becomes just about the most painless tax ever. Frequent movers effectively have their equity taxed whenever they move. Those staying put have in many cases only paid 0.5% on a small purchase price.

IHT is full of planning angles, some understandable, but others have been abused. Overall there is the potential to raise more without overly penalising people that have chosen to save.

The bottom line is that there is astonishing wealth in this country. The housing stock alone is valued at around £7trillion. We need some sensible thinking to ensure that we're not loading future generations with excessive debt.

The value of housing stock is largely irrelevant as there's no way to liquidate it without making millions homeless.
Wabaloolah

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #19363 on: Today at 03:59:25 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 03:58:37 pm
All that Truss has done is make Boris and Rishi look relatively competent
yep, hence the rose tinted spectacles view of his time as Chancellor
Clint Eastwood

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #19364 on: Today at 04:04:32 pm
Looks like Zahawi is going to get a top job, so Sunak isn't binning all the useless charlatans after all.
WanderingRed

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #19365 on: Today at 04:10:11 pm
Raab back as deputy PM  ::)
Clint Eastwood

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #19366 on: Today at 04:11:34 pm
Bravermann walking in to number 10 looking happy :butt
Circa1892

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #19367 on: Today at 04:11:44 pm
Quote from: WanderingRed on Today at 04:10:11 pm
Raab back as deputy PM  ::)

And back at Justice.

Friend of mine who works in the law just likened it if we were announcing "Hodgson back at Anfield"
Circa1892

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #19368 on: Today at 04:12:29 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 04:11:34 pm
Bravermann walking in to number 10 looking happy :butt

The irony of "the good" candidate winning but bringing back all the very worst people.
