It's worse than that. I think he will soften the UK up for an unfavorable FTA with America.
Its all about winning shiny things.
Some good areas to explore there.What frustrates me also is that proceeds of crime legislation is underused too. There must be so many people whose lifestyle bears no resemblance to what they've paid in tax.In addition I would revamp inheritance tax and look to find a way of taxing in a small way the often unearned gains from peoples main residences, especially people that have made huge gains, but paid very little stamp duty. If you time that one right, it becomes just about the most painless tax ever. Frequent movers effectively have their equity taxed whenever they move. Those staying put have in many cases only paid 0.5% on a small purchase price.IHT is full of planning angles, some understandable, but others have been abused. Overall there is the potential to raise more without overly penalising people that have chosen to save.The bottom line is that there is astonishing wealth in this country. The housing stock alone is valued at around £7trillion. We need some sensible thinking to ensure that we're not loading future generations with excessive debt.
All that Truss has done is make Boris and Rishi look relatively competent
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Raab back as deputy PM
Bravermann walking in to number 10 looking happy
