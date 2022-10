Just out of interest, those that are saying tax the rich? Where is the cut off point for rich?



I'm wondering if it's possible to tinker with corporation tax. Allow tax breaks on corporations as long as they meet certain requirements over staff pay. Ie fine to pad shareholder pockets as long as you pay workers properly too.



As we recently found out in a positive article about a woman being one of the top 15 paid execs in our sector, they highlighted that last year they paid her nearly £400k bonus on top of her £380k salary in a year when the company made a £13m loss, no dividends were paid out on shares, 'workers' pay increase was capped at 3% (when inflation was at around 6/7%) and the year prior we had 'voluntarily' (ha) had our wages slashed by 10% for 3 months to help with covid and were told there was no money to pay us back what we had no choice in being taken from us.Something tells me those at the top will never do whats best for the rest of us.