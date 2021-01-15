No idea what to expect from Sunak, but I expect there to be a bit of a honeymoon period. Every Tory except Dorries knows that they need to appear united to the public or they'll be finished. He's at the very least competent, vanilla, professional and I suspect he'll assemble an equally unproblematic cabinet. It will be the end for the likes of Mogg, Dorries, Kwarteng, Braverman who are useless and erratic. There will be a sense of the 'adults being back in charge'. He'll be far better in PMQs than Truss and Johnson. Though things will start to unravel over the next few months, and I'm not sure how much he'll resonate with the public.
Interestingly he's the first PM who has been strongly pro-Brexit since the start, yet probably as unpopular with the ERG as May was.
Unfortunately I can see him giving Priti Patel a position.