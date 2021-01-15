« previous next »
Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,010
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19280 on: Today at 12:03:55 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:02:33 pm
How can Sunak tell us the same old we can't leave our children and G/children to pay off the debt. how we have difficult decisions ahead which means austerity and big cuts, how can he say all this and in the same sentence tell us he is going to improve the NHS, Schools, make our streets safer blah blah blah. it's a contradiction, it's the same old Tory bullshit, doing the opposite to what they say they want to do.
Exactly what I was saying to Mrs. B right after he finished.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,593
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19281 on: Today at 12:05:03 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 11:42:18 am
Surely the attack line against him is that he is PM by choice of a third of House of Commons (total), was 2nd choice when it went to the members to the previous PM - he has no mandate.
It's also worth asking him about how his comments about redirecting £ from deprived areas to Tunbridge Wells fits in with levelling up, given he's said he believes in the 2019 manifesto.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,108
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19282 on: Today at 12:08:30 pm »
Quote from: Felch Aid on Today at 11:57:32 am
Feels like the 2008 crash albeit no one hopefully loses jobs and Labour with a new leader from being Chancellor bailing out the banks but the electorate unforgiving.
I think the impacts will be worse as our economy has already been severely weakened.  Osborne's austerity was supposed to be laying the foundations but any small gains from all that pain were more than squandered with Brexit.  Our handling of Covid was bad by almost any measure so what was always going to be painful was much more so.

In 2008, after 11 years of Labour in charge, the public services were relatively healthy so the Tory austerity diminished rather than destroyed them.  They're all now failing - from schools to health to local councils - and we have Hunt talking about finding "efficiency savings" to the tune of tens of billions.

The (Tory) council I used to work for had already floated some pretty extreme ideas but that was broadly seen as signalling to the government that more funding was needed.  This week they've let it leak that they may stop providing any Adult Social Care as it's not a statutory duty and that the rising costs of services that are statutory (mostly Children's Social Care and SEND) will take the entire budget.  Even ignoring the impacts on Adult Social Care users you're talking about a large employer cutting thousands of jobs.
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,557
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19283 on: Today at 12:11:22 pm »
Same old same old from Sunak, same old Tory message but this time from a brown man in a sharp suit.

c*nt of a bloke, smarmy as they come and will have little appeal to the electorate.

The right will hate him for his colour, the left will hate him because he's a rich Tory c*nt, the centre will just find him boring and robotic.

Time for a change, this is an extension of the shite we've had since 2010

Fuck the Tories
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,557
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19284 on: Today at 12:12:53 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 12:05:03 pm
It's also worth asking him about how his comments about redirecting £ from deprived areas to Tunbridge Wells fits in with levelling up, given he's said he believes in the 2019 manifesto.
yep, should be played during every Party Political Broadcast and be plastered on posters up and down the country
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,688
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19285 on: Today at 12:14:05 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 12:03:55 pm
Exactly what I was saying to Mrs. B right after he finished.
It's insulting. our kids and g/kids are already paying off the debt, schools running out of money. everything coming to a head. NHS is already overwhelmed, and we haven't even hit winter yet, can see people cracking up with inflation hitting also adding to the problem.
Logged
@Alan_McGuinness
My son has lived through four chancellors, three home secretaries, two prime ministers and two monarchs.

He's four months old.

Offline Cruiser

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,662
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19286 on: Today at 12:25:02 pm »
Love how he said this government will be professional, like its not already a re-requisite or something. Probably a sly dig at the partying drunk who was his former boss.
Logged
Quote from: SFiasco on May  7, 2013, 10:13:25 pm
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.

Quote from: Tepid water on August 31, 2012, 05:38:06 pm
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,218
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19287 on: Today at 12:25:06 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:02:33 pm
How can Sunak tell us the same old we can't leave our children and G/children to pay off the debt. how we have difficult decisions ahead which means austerity and big cuts, how can he say all this and in the same sentence tell us he is going to improve the NHS, Schools, make our streets safer blah blah blah. it's a contradiction, it's the same old Tory bullshit, doing the opposite to what they say they want to do.


Tax rises, mate. That's how he's going to do it.

Big, swingeing tax rises, centred mostly on the very rich.


( :lmao )


Tax rises, mate. That's how he's going to do it.

Big, swingeing tax rises, centred mostly on the very rich.
















































( :lmao )
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,557
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19288 on: Today at 12:34:49 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:14:05 pm
It's insulting. our kids and g/kids are already paying off the debt, schools running out of money. everything coming to a head. NHS is already overwhelmed, and we haven't even hit winter yet, can see people cracking up with inflation hitting also adding to the problem.

if he didn't spend a single penny on public services it wouldn't make a dent in our National Debt. Whichever way it is spun, our kids, grandkids and great grandkids will all be paying it thanks to the Tory mismanagement of our economy.

Love the way he spun it as all the fault of CoVid and Putin's war (although he missed out the word appalling for some reason!)
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,403
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19289 on: Today at 12:35:20 pm »
No idea what to expect from Sunak, but I expect there to be a bit of a honeymoon period. Every Tory except Dorries knows that they need to appear united to the public or they'll be finished. He's at the very least competent, vanilla, professional and I suspect he'll assemble an equally unproblematic cabinet. It will be the end for the likes of Mogg, Dorries, Kwarteng, Braverman who are useless and erratic. There will be a sense of the 'adults being back in charge'. He'll be far better in PMQs than Truss and Johnson. Though things will start to unravel over the next few months, and I'm not sure how much he'll resonate with the public.

Interestingly he's the first PM who has been strongly pro-Brexit since the start, yet probably as unpopular with the ERG as May was.

Unfortunately I can see him giving Priti Patel a position.

Interestingly he's the first PM who has been strongly pro-Brexit since the start, yet probably as unpopular with the ERG as May was.

Unfortunately I can see him giving Priti Patel a position.
Logged

Online Crumble

  • It's rhyming slang
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 769
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19290 on: Today at 12:45:45 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:34:49 pm
if he didn't spend a single penny on public services it wouldn't make a dent in our National Debt. Whichever way it is spun, our kids, grandkids and great grandkids will all be paying it thanks to the Tory mismanagement of our economy.

I think he's confusing the deficit, which he will try to tackle, with the debt, which is less urgent given that we own quite a lot of it. Given his background, he probably understands the difference and so he's confusing us on purpose.

Being a tory, he will obviously address the deficit by an austerity programme instead of by raising tax on rich people.
Logged

Online mkferdy

  • "Zlat's all, folks!" (yes, that's MY joke!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,266
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19291 on: Today at 12:46:05 pm »
I wonder if Gove will be back in the cabinet.
Logged

Online stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,796
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19292 on: Today at 12:54:36 pm »
Small mercy, Smog has resigned......before he's pushed one would imagine
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,732
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19293 on: Today at 12:54:56 pm »
News alert tells Rees Mogg has resigned from the cabinet.

Is that the Latin third declension of sacked??
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,010
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19294 on: Today at 12:56:16 pm »
Timber!
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,732
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19295 on: Today at 01:02:36 pm »
Yeah, good right?

But bringing back Gavin Williamson is quite the opposite
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,010
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19296 on: Today at 01:03:24 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:02:36 pm
Yeah, good right?

But bringing back Gavin Williamson is quite the opposite
Bad for the country, but a gift for Labour.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,887
  • Believer
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19297 on: Today at 01:04:07 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at
Small mercy, Smog has resigned......before he's pushed one would imagine

Thank christ for that. He is on my "do away" list for when I run the world along with Nick Knowles
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,788
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19298 on: Today at 01:04:44 pm »
Nick Knowles would be your chancellor?
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,557
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19299 on: Today at 01:06:23 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 01:04:07 pm
Thank christ for that. He is on my "do away" list for when I run the world along with Nick Knowles
you and Nick Knowles are going to run the world?
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,788
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19300 on: Today at 01:07:01 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 01:04:07 pm
Thank christ for that. He is on my "do away" list for when I run the world along with Nick Knowles

I have a blink list (like that old Star Trek episode) or the Thanos snap list of people Id happily see removed from existence except in my version no one would even remember that they had existed. Id be curious about the butterfly effect for about 5 minutes.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,557
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19301 on: Today at 01:07:27 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:35:20 pm
No idea what to expect from Sunak, but I expect there to be a bit of a honeymoon period. Every Tory except Dorries knows that they need to appear united to the public or they'll be finished. He's at the very least competent, vanilla, professional and I suspect he'll assemble an equally unproblematic cabinet. It will be the end for the likes of Mogg, Dorries, Kwarteng, Braverman who are useless and erratic. There will be a sense of the 'adults being back in charge'. He'll be far better in PMQs than Truss and Johnson. Though things will start to unravel over the next few months, and I'm not sure how much he'll resonate with the public.

Interestingly he's the first PM who has been strongly pro-Brexit since the start, yet probably as unpopular with the ERG as May was.

Unfortunately I can see him giving Priti Patel a position.
what makes you say he's competent? His economic policy is partly to blame for the mess we are in!
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
